Hands of Faith Sponsorship

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Thank you for giving to Hands of Faith each month! All proceeds will go towards schools in Africa and Haiti to help provide school supplies, curriculum, security, lunches, and teacher salaries.
Valid until March 2, 2027
Thank you for your annual donation! All proceeds will go towards schools in Africa and Haiti to help provide school supplies, curriculum, security, lunches, and teacher salaries.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!