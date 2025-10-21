Hands of Hope Annual Gala 2026

Hosted by
Your ticket includes:
– Access to the beautifully curated venue
– Passed hors d'oeuvres and a gourmet dinner
– 2 Complimentary beverage tickets with premium cocktails available for individual purchase
– Entertainment and dancing
– Participation in our silent auction and other festivities
Dress to impress and prepare for a night of elegance, connection, and purpose.
(Tax value: $60)
Includes 1 general admission ticket.
Impact: Provides ***. (Tax value: $110)
Includes 2 general admission tickets.
Impact: Provides *** (Tax value: $110)
Includes 2 general admission tickets and listing on event signage and Facebook page
Impact: Provides behavioral health counseling for 5-6 patients struggling with anxiety, depression, or trauma. Mental health care is essential to whole-person wellness, and your support helps fill a critical gap in our community. (Tax value $370)
Includes 4 general admission tickets and listing of sponsor's name on the Hands of Hope Facebook page and event signage.
Impact: Covers the cost of lab services and medications for approximately 10-15 patients. Your contribution helps us treat conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and infections — improving quality of life and preventing costly ER visits. (Tax value $740)
Includes 6 general admission tickets as well as 2 tickets to our VIP party and listing of sponsor's name on the Hands of Hope Facebook page and event signage.
Impact: Supports 50+ patient visits at Hands of Hope Medical Clinic. This includes primary care visits, lab work, chronic disease management, and access to behavioral health counseling. (Tax value $2070)
Impact: Covers the cost of 3–6 months of medications for 100+ patients. Includes 8 tickets to the Annual Gala, 4 tickets to our VIP party and listing of sponsor's name on the Hands of Hope Facebook page as well as live mentions during the event. (Tax value $4400)
Impact: Keeps our clinic open for approximately 10-12 full days, allowing us to provide medical care, medication, and behavioral health services to uninsured adults in Yadkin County. Includes 10 tickets to the Annual Gala, 6 tickets to our VIP party and listing of sponsor's name on the Hands of Hope Facebook page as well as live mentions during the event. (Tax value $9230)
