Hands Of Hope Annual Gala 2025 Auction

Starting bid
4 tickets to the Wake vs UNC football game on 11/15/2025 with parking in the Gold lot included.
Starting bid
One lucky bidder will get an overnight at Medaloni
Cellars in Lewisville. $225 value.
Starting bid
Dreamy cottage in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Check out the link to see all of the photos. This getaway is good for 3 nights in the mountains. Check the website for available dates (excludes July 4th, Labor Day, and Memorial Day). Host Monica Dillingham can answer any of your questions!
Starting bid
Need a retreat for a quick getaway? Enjoy 2nights in Mount Airy in an industrial loft apartment downtown. Enjoy the local sights and take in a meal or two with your hosts at Thirsty Souls in Mt. Airy. To checkout a virtual tour checkout www.staymountairy.com
https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/562997845304673267?source_impression_id=p3_1757283241_P3A1UaoMGPIFzVHk
Starting bid
Contemporary eco-retreat located in Tuckasegee on 11 private acres. Nearby is great hiking, sightseeing, and Panthertown Valley. Close proximity to the Blue Ridge Parkway and the Biltmore Estate.
Starting bid
1 month of unlimited classes at Title Boxing in Clemmons, NC.
Starting bid
5 Ride Pack at Ride United in downtown Winston-Salem. $119 value valid until 11/24/25.
Starting bid
Signature Facial
Starting bid
Aesthetix Laser and Med Spa Laser Hair Removal Gift Card $800 Value
Starting bid
Nails by Jenny $150 Gift Certificate
Starting bid
Transform your shape with Body Contouring treatments at Grace Wellness & Aesthetics Studio, PLLC — a fully personalized, non-surgical solution to reduce fat, tighten skin, and sculpt your body. $125 Value.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Massage is with Marcie Bouley - $100 value, can be used for 2 x 45 minute massages or 1x90 min massage, gratuity not included.
Starting bid
Round of golf for 4 at Silo Run Golf Course
Starting bid
Round of 18 at Bermuda Run West for 4 people including Green Fee and Cart Fee. (Certificate is valid for one visit and may not be split into multiple visits). Play is available on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, or Friday. (No Holidays)
Expires: October 31, 2026
Starting bid
Be among the first to play the highly anticipated National Golf Course at Contentment, opening early 2026 in Traphill, NC. This package offers a round of golf for four players, including the member host.
Starting bid
4 Tickets to the Willingham Theater on 12/14/2025
Starting bid
A dedicated local Wine Advisor to help coordinate & customize
your tasting event experience. Up to 18 people to attend the tasting.
Starting bid
Gift certificate to Salt & Sage Bistro in Winston Salem - Voted Diners' Choice for 2024 and 2025.
Starting bid
Wine Tasting Flight for 4 guests at Grassy Creek
Starting bid
Join Foothills Brewing at their Winston-Salem brewery and tasting room, for a tour of the brewery, complete with an explanation of the brewing process, and a brief history of Foothills, and craft brewing in Winston-Salem.
Following the tour, you’ll retreat to the tasting room, for a guided tasting through Foothills’ beer portfolio—including samples and tasting notes for each of Foothills’ unique craft beers.
For up to four guests.
Starting bid
2 delicious bottles of wine + $50 gift card for Rayson Vineyards
Starting bid
Starting bid
Wine Tasting and Tour of Childress Vineyards
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for annual membership (value $285) plus Realistic wildlife portrait in monochrome.
- local artist Sam Harvey
Starting bid
Gift certificate for a 2 hour private session ($100 value) + T-shirt
Starting bid
Christian Book Bundle (sponsor: Satkaur Khalsa)
Starting bid
Coffee pot, beans for brewing, and additional accessories.
Starting bid
Ultimate snack basket! Check out Farmington Meats at 135 Nikkis Way in Mocksville.
Starting bid
Boonville Flowers Fall Basket
Starting bid
Vans Gift Basket
Starting bid
Homemade Hershey Chocolate Cake by Ricky Russell
Starting bid
Buffalo Trace Bourbon Tray with glasses
Starting bid
Old Fitzgerald Bourbon tray, cigar, and glasses
Starting bid
Eagle Rare Bourbon Tray with cigar and glasses
Starting bid
Bourbon Trace and cigar gift set
Starting bid
Whiskey and Cigar Bundle
Starting bid
1 Week night stay at the Wool Inn in Elkin, any Sunday - Thursday
Starting bid
To help the economy use less plastic
Starting bid
Autumn in Italy Italian pastas, pralines,sauces,olive oil, pumpkin candle, gift card to Villa Grill in Advance $25
Starting bid
Pawsatively Pampered
Treats,toys, chuck it balls, food and water bowls and a gift card for grooming at Second Chance in Yadkinville
Starting bid
Enjoy a taste of elegance with two exquisite bottles of Biltmore wine, perfectly paired with a stylish serving tray—ideal for entertaining or a relaxing evening at home.
Starting bid
1 year membership $480 value
Starting bid
$50 Garden Route Coffee Gift Card
Starting bid
Explore the wonders of science with a themed gift basket filled with fun experiments, gadgets, and educational goodies for curious minds of all ages! Plus, enjoy 4 tickets to the Greensboro Coliseum—perfect for making unforgettable memories.
Starting bid
Polaris 30 qt cooler ($220 value) + shirt donated by Kevin Powell Motorsports of Winston-Salem
Starting bid
This elegant Christmas basket is the perfect blend of cozy and festive. It features a sleek black wooden decorative Christmas tree, adding a touch of modern holiday charm. A luxuriously soft black-and-white blanket invites warmth and comfort for chilly winter nights. Indulgence comes with premium Godiva chocolates, paired perfectly with a classic coffee mug for savoring hot cocoa, coffee, or tea. To complete the holiday ambiance, a beautifully scented Christmas candle fills the home with seasonal fragrance.
Starting bid
1 bottle ONW Vodka, 1 bottle ONW Straight Bourbon, 1 ONW Bourbon Infused Cigar, 1 Whiskey Glass
Starting bid
Family 4 pack "Awe Shucks Package"
Plus 4 meal tickets
And Game passes
$200 Value
Starting bid
Enjoy a taste of elegance with a bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon perfectly paired with a stylish serving board handmade by Robert at Yadkin Physical Therapy
Starting bid
Free Week of 2026 Junior Week, (less the $75 deposit) at Merriwood Christian Camp in Clemmons NC. Value $380.
Starting bid
2 Duke basketball tickets vs ACC team (excludes UNC game) seats Section 10 Row M
Starting bid
Enjoy one of Kentucky’s finest bourbons with this elegant Blanton’s Single Barrel Bourbon set. Known for its rich caramel and vanilla notes with a smooth oak finish, Blanton’s is a true collector’s favorite. This display includes a full bottle of Blanton’s Bourbon, two crystal whiskey glasses, and tasteful fall-themed accents — perfect for sipping in style or displaying in your home bar.
One (1) bottle of Blanton’s Single Barrel Bourbon
Two (2) crystal whiskey glasses
Decorative marble tray
Starting bid
Basket of goodies from Tanning Studios. Located in Clemmons.
Starting bid
