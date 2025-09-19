Hands Of Hope Annual Gala 2025 Auction

Join Foothills Brewing at their Winston-Salem brewery and tasting room, for a tour of the brewery, complete with an explanation of the brewing process, and a brief history of Foothills, and craft brewing in Winston-Salem.

Following the tour, you’ll retreat to the tasting room, for a guided tasting through Foothills’ beer portfolio—including samples and tasting notes for each of Foothills’ unique craft beers.

For up to four guests.



