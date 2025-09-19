Hosted by

Hands Of Hope Medical Clinic

About this event

Sales closed

Hands Of Hope Annual Gala 2025 Auction

Wake vs UNC Football Tickets item
Wake vs UNC Football Tickets
$100

Starting bid

4 tickets to the Wake vs UNC football game on 11/15/2025 with parking in the Gold lot included.

Medaloni Cellars Stay item
Medaloni Cellars Stay
$100

Starting bid

One lucky bidder will get an overnight at Medaloni 

Cellars in Lewisville. $225 value. 

https://www.medalonicellars.com/cabins-medalonicellars

Dreamy Cottage in the Blue Ridge Mountains item
Dreamy Cottage in the Blue Ridge Mountains
$100

Starting bid

Dreamy cottage in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Check out the link to see all of the photos. This getaway is good for 3 nights in the mountains. Check the website for available dates (excludes July 4th, Labor Day, and Memorial Day). Host Monica Dillingham can answer any of your questions!


https://t.vrbo.io/QQoCqh6TjXb

Two night stay at Thirsty Souls item
Two night stay at Thirsty Souls
$100

Starting bid

Need a retreat for a quick getaway? Enjoy 2nights in Mount Airy in an industrial loft apartment downtown. Enjoy the local sights and take in a meal or two with your hosts at Thirsty Souls in Mt. Airy. To checkout a virtual tour checkout www.staymountairy.com


https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/562997845304673267?source_impression_id=p3_1757283241_P3A1UaoMGPIFzVHk

Skinny Dippin' Stay 3-4 Nights item
Skinny Dippin' Stay 3-4 Nights
$100

Starting bid

Contemporary eco-retreat located in Tuckasegee on 11 private acres. Nearby is great hiking, sightseeing, and Panthertown Valley. Close proximity to the Blue Ridge Parkway and the Biltmore Estate.


https://www.vacasa.com/unit/23437

Title Boxing item
Title Boxing
$25

Starting bid

1 month of unlimited classes at Title Boxing in Clemmons, NC.

Ride United item
Ride United
$25

Starting bid

5 Ride Pack at Ride United in downtown Winston-Salem. $119 value valid until 11/24/25.

Chloesthetics Facial item
Chloesthetics Facial
$50

Starting bid

Signature Facial

Aesthetix Laser and Med Spa Laser Hair Removal item
Aesthetix Laser and Med Spa Laser Hair Removal
$100

Starting bid

Aesthetix Laser and Med Spa Laser Hair Removal Gift Card $800 Value

Nail Gift Certificate item
Nail Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Nails by Jenny $150 Gift Certificate

Body Contouring item
Body Contouring
$50

Starting bid

Transform your shape with Body Contouring treatments at Grace Wellness & Aesthetics Studio, PLLC — a fully personalized, non-surgical solution to reduce fat, tighten skin, and sculpt your body. $125 Value.

Body Contouring item
Body Contouring
$50

Starting bid

Transform your shape with Body Contouring treatments at Grace Wellness & Aesthetics Studio, PLLC — a fully personalized, non-surgical solution to reduce fat, tighten skin, and sculpt your body. $125 Value.

Massage item
Massage
$50

Starting bid

Massage is with Marcie Bouley - $100 value, can be used for 2 x 45 minute massages or 1x90 min massage, gratuity not included.

Silo Run Round for 4 item
Silo Run Round for 4
$25

Starting bid

Round of golf for 4 at Silo Run Golf Course

Bermuda Run Round for 4 item
Bermuda Run Round for 4
$25

Starting bid

Round of 18 at Bermuda Run West for 4 people including Green Fee and Cart Fee. (Certificate is valid for one visit and may not be split into multiple visits). Play is available on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, or Friday. (No Holidays) 

Expires: October 31, 2026

Contentment Round for 3 item
Contentment Round for 3
$150

Starting bid

Be among the first to play the highly anticipated National Golf Course at Contentment, opening early 2026 in Traphill, NC. This package offers a round of golf for four players, including the member host.

The Best Christmas Pageant item
The Best Christmas Pageant
$25

Starting bid

4 Tickets to the Willingham Theater on 12/14/2025

Wines for Humanity item
Wines for Humanity
$100

Starting bid

A dedicated local Wine Advisor to help coordinate & customize

your tasting event experience. Up to 18 people to attend the tasting.

Sage & Salt $100 Gift Certificate item
Sage & Salt $100 Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Gift certificate to Salt & Sage Bistro in Winston Salem - Voted Diners' Choice for 2024 and 2025.

Grassy Creek Wine Tasting item
Grassy Creek Wine Tasting
$25

Starting bid

Wine Tasting Flight for 4 guests at Grassy Creek

Foothills Brewery item
Foothills Brewery
$25

Starting bid

Join Foothills Brewing at their Winston-Salem brewery and tasting room, for a tour of the brewery, complete with an explanation of the brewing process, and a brief history of Foothills, and craft brewing in Winston-Salem.

Following the tour, you’ll retreat to the tasting room, for a guided tasting through Foothills’ beer portfolio—including samples and tasting notes for each of Foothills’ unique craft beers.

For up to four guests.


Rayson Wine Basket item
Rayson Wine Basket
$50

Starting bid

2 delicious bottles of wine + $50 gift card for Rayson Vineyards

Rayson Wine Basket item
Rayson Wine Basket
$50

Starting bid

2 delicious bottles of wine + $50 gift card for Rayson Vineyards

Childress Wine Tasting & Tour item
Childress Wine Tasting & Tour
$50

Starting bid

Wine Tasting and Tour of Childress Vineyards

The Sportsman's Lodge + Portraits item
The Sportsman's Lodge + Portraits item
The Sportsman's Lodge + Portraits
$50

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for annual membership (value $285) plus Realistic wildlife portrait in monochrome.

- local artist Sam Harvey

Apache item
Apache
$50

Starting bid

Gift certificate for a 2 hour private session ($100 value) + T-shirt

Christian Book Bundle item
Christian Book Bundle
$25

Starting bid

Christian Book Bundle (sponsor: Satkaur Khalsa)

Fall Coffee Basket item
Fall Coffee Basket
$25

Starting bid

Coffee pot, beans for brewing, and additional accessories.

Farmington Meat Basket item
Farmington Meat Basket
$25

Starting bid

Ultimate snack basket! Check out Farmington Meats at 135 Nikkis Way in Mocksville.

Boonville Flower Fall Basket item
Boonville Flower Fall Basket
$25

Starting bid

Boonville Flowers Fall Basket

Vans Gift Basket item
Vans Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Vans Gift Basket

Homemade Cake by Ricky Russell item
Homemade Cake by Ricky Russell
$25

Starting bid

Homemade Hershey Chocolate Cake by Ricky Russell

Bourbon Tray item
Bourbon Tray
$50

Starting bid

Buffalo Trace Bourbon Tray with glasses

Bourbon Tray item
Bourbon Tray
$50

Starting bid

Old Fitzgerald Bourbon tray, cigar, and glasses

Bourbon Tray item
Bourbon Tray
$50

Starting bid

Eagle Rare Bourbon Tray with cigar and glasses

Bourbon Tray item
Bourbon Tray
$50

Starting bid

Bourbon Trace and cigar gift set

Whiskey & Cigar Bundle item
Whiskey & Cigar Bundle item
Whiskey & Cigar Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Whiskey and Cigar Bundle

The Wool Inn item
The Wool Inn
$50

Starting bid

1 Week night stay at the Wool Inn in Elkin, any Sunday - Thursday

Refill Carolina Basket item
Refill Carolina Basket
$25

Starting bid

To help the economy use less plastic

Autumn in Italy item
Autumn in Italy
$25

Starting bid

Autumn in Italy  Italian pastas, pralines,sauces,olive oil, pumpkin candle, gift card to Villa Grill in Advance $25

Dog Basket and Grooming Gift Card item
Dog Basket and Grooming Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Pawsatively Pampered

Treats,toys, chuck it balls, food and water bowls and a gift card for grooming at Second Chance in Yadkinville

Biltmore Wine Tray item
Biltmore Wine Tray
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a taste of elegance with two exquisite bottles of Biltmore wine, perfectly paired with a stylish serving tray—ideal for entertaining or a relaxing evening at home.

Utopia Fitness item
Utopia Fitness
$150

Starting bid

1 year membership $480 value

$50 Garden Route Coffee Gift Card item
$50 Garden Route Coffee Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

$50 Garden Route Coffee Gift Card

Science Basket and Tickets to Greensboro Science Center item
Science Basket and Tickets to Greensboro Science Center
$40

Starting bid

Explore the wonders of science with a themed gift basket filled with fun experiments, gadgets, and educational goodies for curious minds of all ages! Plus, enjoy 4 tickets to the Greensboro Coliseum—perfect for making unforgettable memories.

Polaris Cooler + shirt item
Polaris Cooler + shirt item
Polaris Cooler + shirt
$50

Starting bid

Polaris 30 qt cooler ($220 value) + shirt donated by Kevin Powell Motorsports of Winston-Salem

Christmas Basket item
Christmas Basket
$25

Starting bid

This elegant Christmas basket is the perfect blend of cozy and festive. It features a sleek black wooden decorative Christmas tree, adding a touch of modern holiday charm. A luxuriously soft black-and-white blanket invites warmth and comfort for chilly winter nights. Indulgence comes with premium Godiva chocolates, paired perfectly with a classic coffee mug for savoring hot cocoa, coffee, or tea. To complete the holiday ambiance, a beautifully scented Christmas candle fills the home with seasonal fragrance. 

Old Nick Williams Basket item
Old Nick Williams Basket
$25

Starting bid

1 bottle ONW Vodka, 1 bottle ONW Straight Bourbon, 1 ONW Bourbon Infused Cigar, 1 Whiskey Glass

Alpha and Omega Corn-Maze item
Alpha and Omega Corn-Maze
$100

Starting bid

Family 4 pack "Awe Shucks Package"

Plus 4 meal tickets

And Game passes

$200 Value

Wine + Handmade Board item
Wine + Handmade Board item
Wine + Handmade Board
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a taste of elegance with a bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon perfectly paired with a stylish serving board handmade by Robert at Yadkin Physical Therapy

Week at Merriwood Christian Camp item
Week at Merriwood Christian Camp
$100

Starting bid

Free Week of 2026 Junior Week, (less the $75 deposit) at Merriwood Christian Camp in Clemmons NC. Value $380.


https://www.campmerriwood.net/

Duke Basketball Tickets item
Duke Basketball Tickets item
Duke Basketball Tickets
$50

Starting bid

2 Duke basketball tickets vs ACC team (excludes UNC game) seats Section 10 Row M 

Blanton’s Single Barrel Bourbon set item
Blanton’s Single Barrel Bourbon set
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy one of Kentucky’s finest bourbons with this elegant Blanton’s Single Barrel Bourbon set. Known for its rich caramel and vanilla notes with a smooth oak finish, Blanton’s is a true collector’s favorite. This display includes a full bottle of Blanton’s Bourbon, two crystal whiskey glasses, and tasteful fall-themed accents — perfect for sipping in style or displaying in your home bar.


One (1) bottle of Blanton’s Single Barrel Bourbon

Two (2) crystal whiskey glasses

Decorative marble tray 



Tanning Studios Basket item
Tanning Studios Basket
$15

Starting bid

Basket of goodies from Tanning Studios. Located in Clemmons.

Clemmons Country store Basket item
Clemmons Country store Basket
$15

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!