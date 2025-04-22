First Annual Backyard Biodigester Workshop at The Edge Farms

Build the body of your own backyard biodigester and be ready to bring it home to connect and inoculate it. This option includes the Kit of connectors and IBC Tote, a manual, and mentorship from a member of Solar CITIES Solutions.
Practice & DIY with a Take-Home Kit
$350
Learn Hands-On. Practice building a Biodigester with a group, then go home with a Kit of connectors to begin building your own! This option includes a copy of the manual.
Listen, Learn & Gain Experience
$75
Join a hands-on learning team to build a biodigester on site. Gain the knowledge and experience you need to get started of your own in the future & really understand what you're doing and why.
Contributor
$25
I am unable to attend, but would like to make a donation to support this hands-on learning experience for others.
Been There Done That
Free
Experienced "Biogas Innoventors and Practitioners" are welcome to join the group to share their insights. Register here and let us know you will be joining in the fun!
