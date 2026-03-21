Hanging Flower Basket Sale 2026

About this event
Voucher good for any 12" hanging basket from Tony's Garden Center. Vouchers will be available for pick up at Kellogg on May 7 & 8, 2026 and are valid for use at any Tony's Garden Center location until June 30, 2026. We can also send vouchers and/or gift cards home with students.
$25 gift card for Tony's Garden Center, valid for use at any of their 3 locations. Gift cards will be available for pick up at Kellogg on May 7 & 8, 2026, and there is no expiration date. We can also send vouchers and/or gift cards home with students.
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