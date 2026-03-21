Kellogg Middle School PTSA

Hosted by

Kellogg Middle School PTSA

About this event

Hanging Flower Basket Sale 2026

Hanging Basket Voucher item
Hanging Basket Voucher item
Hanging Basket Voucher item
Hanging Basket Voucher
$35

Voucher good for any 12" hanging basket from Tony's Garden Center. Vouchers will be available for pick up at Kellogg on May 7 & 8, 2026 and are valid for use at any Tony's Garden Center location until June 30, 2026. We can also send vouchers and/or gift cards home with students.

$25 Gift Card item
$25 Gift Card
$25

$25 gift card for Tony's Garden Center, valid for use at any of their 3 locations. Gift cards will be available for pick up at Kellogg on May 7 & 8, 2026, and there is no expiration date. We can also send vouchers and/or gift cards home with students.

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