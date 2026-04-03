Hanna Brictson Masterclass

Hosted by
About this event
CLASS 6 - 7:30PM
LIMITED REGISTRATION
Dancer must be at least 10+ years old.
Cancellation received on or before April 22nd will receive a 50% refund.
NO REFUNDS WILL BE ISSUED AFTER APRIL 22ND.
CLASS 7:30 - 9PM
LIMITED REGISTRATION
Dancer must be at least 10+ years old.
Cancellation received on or before April 22nd will receive a 50% refund.
NO REFUNDS WILL BE ISSUED AFTER APRIL 22ND.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!