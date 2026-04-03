Kansas School of Classical Ballet

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Kansas School of Classical Ballet

About this event

Hanna Brictson Masterclass

7330 W 80th St

Overland Park, KS 66204, USA

Jazz Contemporary Fusion
$75

CLASS 6 - 7:30PM

LIMITED REGISTRATION


Dancer must be at least 10+ years old.


Cancellation received on or before April 22nd will receive a 50% refund.


NO REFUNDS WILL BE ISSUED AFTER APRIL 22ND.

Contemporary
$75

CLASS 7:30 - 9PM

LIMITED REGISTRATION


Dancer must be at least 10+ years old.


Cancellation received on or before April 22nd will receive a 50% refund.


NO REFUNDS WILL BE ISSUED AFTER APRIL 22ND.

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