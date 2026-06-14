Hannah George Foundation's Shop

About this shop
Hannah's life was marked by a love for others and a passion for serving, even through her own health challenges. Inspired by her servant heart and her love for the Knicks, this shirt honors the legacy of kindness, strength, and hope she continues to leave behind.
Please note the following:
- Pricing includes any applicable taxes
- If you do not live local to New Hyde Park, NY, shipping will need to be added as an additional item before checking out.
- Colors may vary slightly from the images shown.
Flat rate shipping cost. If you live within driving distance from New Hyde Park, NY. You can opt in for pick up.
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