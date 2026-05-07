Logos Christian Academy

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Logos Christian Academy

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🪶 Hannibal, MO | Payment | Barar Family

🪶 Barar Family | Hannibal MO | Trip Payment item
🪶 Barar Family | Hannibal MO | Trip Payment
$400

1 left!

Your payment covers the following:

  • Hotel - $280 (2 nights)
  • The St. Louis Arch - $36 (2 tickets)
  • Mark Twain’s Boyhood Home and Museum Village - $15 (2 tickets)
  • The Interpretive Center (featuring a timeline of Twain’s life)
  • The Huckleberry Finn House
  • The Boyhood Home and gift shop
  • The Becky Thatcher House (highlighting childhood in Hannibal during the 1830s)
  • The Justice of the Peace Office where Twain’s father worked
  • Grant’s Drug Store, where Twain’s family lived after his father’s passing
  • The Museum Gallery, showcasing Twain’s works and original Norman Rockwell paintings
  • Mark Twain’s Birthplace and Museum in Florida, MO
  • Mark Twain Riverboat Sightseeing Cruise - $39 (2 tickets)
  • Mark Twain Cave Tour - $30 (2 tickets)
  • Missouri State Capitol Building Tour in Jefferson City, MO


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