Hanohano Huliheʻe 2026: Vendor Registration

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About this event
10'x10' Booth Space: This option would be for those that are selling clothing, cultural items, crafts, etc. (Non-food option)
10'x10' Shared Booth Space or Food Vendor: This option would be for those that are sharing a booth with another vendor, selling food/baked goods, or having a food truck.
10'x20' Double Booth Space: This double-booth option would be for those that are selling clothing, cultural items, crafts, food, or baked goods.
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