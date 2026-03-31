Daughters of Hawai‘i

Hosted by

Daughters of Hawai‘i

About this event

Hanohano Huliheʻe 2026: Vendor Registration

75-5718 Ali'i Drive

Hulihee Palace Grounds, 75-5718 Ali‘i Dr, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA

Mākeke
$150

10'x10' Booth Space: This option would be for those that are selling clothing, cultural items, crafts, etc. (Non-food option)

Meaʻai
$225

10'x10' Shared Booth Space or Food Vendor: This option would be for those that are sharing a booth with another vendor, selling food/baked goods, or having a food truck.

Mākeke Double
$275

10'x20' Double Booth Space: This double-booth option would be for those that are selling clothing, cultural items, crafts, food, or baked goods.

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