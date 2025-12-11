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Hanover BOTS

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Hanover BOTS's Silent Auction [TEST]

Ultra-Exclusive Luxury Mansion (Delivery Included) item
Ultra-Exclusive Luxury Mansion (Delivery Included)
$1

Starting bid

Why settle for dreaming big when you can own irresponsibly?


Up for auction is this absolutely real, definitely not imaginary luxury mansion, complete with a sparkling swimming pool and more square footage than your sense of financial prudence can handle.

✨ Features Include:

  • 🏊‍♂️ A breathtaking swimming pool (temperature permanently set to “resort brochure”)
  • 🛋️ Countless rooms you will never finish furnishing
  • 🌴 Grounds so expansive you’ll need a map and a light snack to cross them

🚚 Free Delivery

That’s right — this mansion will be delivered at no cost to any address you provide. City apartment? Rural farm? Third-floor walk-up? We’ll make it work. Logistics are a problem for future us.

👩‍🍳 Full Staff Included

Your new estate comes fully staffed with:

  • Butler(s)
  • Chef(s)
  • Groundskeeper(s)
  • People whose job titles you don’t recognize but nod politely to anyway

All staff salaries are prepaid for the next 20 years, so you can enjoy luxury without the awkward “payday” conversations.

📜 Fine Print (The Fun Kind):

  • Property taxes not included (emotionally)
  • Swimming pool may be larger on delivery
  • Mansion may arrive folded for convenience

💰 Estimated Value: Astronomical
💸 Your Cost Today: Under $5
❤️ Proceeds: Go to charity, which frankly deserves this more than you do


Bid now and finally answer the question:
“What if I owned a mansion… for the price of a fancy coffee?”

Professional-Grade Duck (Single, Self-Motivated) item
Professional-Grade Duck (Single, Self-Motivated)
$1

Starting bid

Ever feel like your code would work perfectly if someone would just listen to it?
Good news — now someone will.


Up for auction is your very own duck, inspired by the legendary programming practice of rubber duck debugging. This duck is an excellent listener, a terrible interrupter, and has never once said, “Have you tried turning it off and on again?”

✨ Duck Capabilities:

  • 👂 Listens patiently while you explain your code line by line
  • 🤔 Stares silently, forcing you to realize the bug was obvious
  • 🧠 Instantly improves logic by existing nearby
  • 🗣️ Offers zero opinions, yet immense judgment

🧪 Use Cases:

  • Debugging software
  • Debugging life choices
  • Desk decoration
  • Emotional support during merge conflicts

📦 What You Get:

  • One (1) duck
  • Unlimited debugging sessions
  • No subscription fees
  • No HR complaints

⚠️ Important Notes:

  • Duck does not type, talk, or write code
  • Duck may absorb stress through intense eye contact
  • Duck loyalty is absolute, but silent

💰 Estimated Value: Priceless (to programmers)
💸 Auction Price: Under $5
❤️ Proceeds: Go to charity, making this duck objectively more helpful than most code comments

Bid now and finally experience the joy of saying:

“Let me explain this to my duck…”

…and realizing halfway through that you already fixed the bug.

Very Lightly Used Lamborghini (Basically New, Emotionally To item
Very Lightly Used Lamborghini (Basically New, Emotionally To
$1

Starting bid

Up for auction is a low-mileage, exquisitely pampered Lamborghini that has tragically fallen victim to an unspeakable flaw:


👉 A tiny trim piece fell off
👉 From a place you can’t even see
👉 Possibly while the car was parked
👉 Or thinking about being driven


Naturally, this rendered the vehicle unacceptable to its previous owner, who immediately donated it to charity because… well… standards.

✨ Vehicle Highlights:

  • 🚗 Extremely low mileage (most miles were emotional)
  • 🧼 Never driven in rain, snow, or near negative vibes
  • 🧩 Missing trim piece is:
    • Smaller than a fingernail
    • Located somewhere theoretical
    • Not included, because that would be weird

🛠️ Maintenance Included

To ease your suffering:

  • All service is prepaid for the next 10 years
  • ✅ Oil changes, inspections, and technicians whispering “wow” included
  • ❌ Therapy for jealous neighbors not included

📜 Owner’s Reason for Donation:

“I just wanted a new one.”

We respect the honesty.

⚠️ Additional Notes:

  • Car may attract attention, admiration, and mild disbelief
  • Owner is responsible for explaining to insurance how this happened
  • Charity cannot confirm how something so minor caused something so generous

💰 Estimated Value: Yes
💸 Auction Price: Under $5
❤️ Proceeds: Go to charity, which clearly deserves nice things too


Bid now and enjoy the rare thrill of owning a Lamborghini that was rejected for being too imperfect.


Because sometimes charity really does begin with excess.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!