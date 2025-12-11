Hanover BOTS's Silent Auction [TEST]

Why settle for dreaming big when you can own irresponsibly?





Up for auction is this absolutely real, definitely not imaginary luxury mansion, complete with a sparkling swimming pool and more square footage than your sense of financial prudence can handle.

✨ Features Include:

🏊‍♂️ A breathtaking swimming pool (temperature permanently set to “resort brochure”)

🛋️ Countless rooms you will never finish furnishing

🌴 Grounds so expansive you’ll need a map and a light snack to cross them

🚚 Free Delivery

That’s right — this mansion will be delivered at no cost to any address you provide. City apartment? Rural farm? Third-floor walk-up? We’ll make it work. Logistics are a problem for future us.

👩‍🍳 Full Staff Included

Your new estate comes fully staffed with:

Butler(s)

Chef(s)

Groundskeeper(s)

People whose job titles you don’t recognize but nod politely to anyway

✅ All staff salaries are prepaid for the next 20 years, so you can enjoy luxury without the awkward “payday” conversations.

📜 Fine Print (The Fun Kind):

Property taxes not included (emotionally)

Swimming pool may be larger on delivery

Mansion may arrive folded for convenience

💰 Estimated Value: Astronomical

💸 Your Cost Today: Under $5

❤️ Proceeds: Go to charity, which frankly deserves this more than you do





Bid now and finally answer the question:

“What if I owned a mansion… for the price of a fancy coffee?”