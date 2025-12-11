Hanover BOTS's Silent Auction [TEST]

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About this event
Starting bid
Why settle for dreaming big when you can own irresponsibly?
Up for auction is this absolutely real, definitely not imaginary luxury mansion, complete with a sparkling swimming pool and more square footage than your sense of financial prudence can handle.
That’s right — this mansion will be delivered at no cost to any address you provide. City apartment? Rural farm? Third-floor walk-up? We’ll make it work. Logistics are a problem for future us.
Your new estate comes fully staffed with:
✅ All staff salaries are prepaid for the next 20 years, so you can enjoy luxury without the awkward “payday” conversations.
💰 Estimated Value: Astronomical
💸 Your Cost Today: Under $5
❤️ Proceeds: Go to charity, which frankly deserves this more than you do
Bid now and finally answer the question:
“What if I owned a mansion… for the price of a fancy coffee?”
Starting bid
Ever feel like your code would work perfectly if someone would just listen to it?
Good news — now someone will.
Up for auction is your very own duck, inspired by the legendary programming practice of rubber duck debugging. This duck is an excellent listener, a terrible interrupter, and has never once said, “Have you tried turning it off and on again?”
💰 Estimated Value: Priceless (to programmers)
💸 Auction Price: Under $5
❤️ Proceeds: Go to charity, making this duck objectively more helpful than most code comments
Bid now and finally experience the joy of saying:
“Let me explain this to my duck…”
…and realizing halfway through that you already fixed the bug.
Starting bid
Up for auction is a low-mileage, exquisitely pampered Lamborghini that has tragically fallen victim to an unspeakable flaw:
👉 A tiny trim piece fell off
👉 From a place you can’t even see
👉 Possibly while the car was parked
👉 Or thinking about being driven
Naturally, this rendered the vehicle unacceptable to its previous owner, who immediately donated it to charity because… well… standards.
To ease your suffering:
“I just wanted a new one.”
We respect the honesty.
💰 Estimated Value: Yes
💸 Auction Price: Under $5
❤️ Proceeds: Go to charity, which clearly deserves nice things too
Bid now and enjoy the rare thrill of owning a Lamborghini that was rejected for being too imperfect.
Because sometimes charity really does begin with excess.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!