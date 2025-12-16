Hanover BOTS's Silent Auction

Bring the ballpark experience home — or better yet, take it with you to the game.





This York Revolution fan basket is perfect for baseball lovers of all ages, whether you’re a longtime Revs supporter or planning a fun night out at the stadium. With six game tickets included, this package sets you up for an unforgettable outing with family or friends.

What’s Included:

🎟️ Six (6) York Revolution baseball tickets

🚗 Parking pass for easy game-day access

🏟️ York Revs banner to show your team pride

👕 Official York Revs T-shirt

🧤 Baseball glove for catching foul balls or backyard catch

🃏 Baseball cards for collectors and fans alike

🥜 Ballpark snacks : peanuts, sunflower seeds, and bubble gum

🥤 Revs drink coozie

👜 Reusable York Revs snack bag — perfect for game day or everyday use

Whether you’re cheering from the stands, collecting autographs, or enjoying classic ballpark snacks, this basket delivers the full baseball experience from first pitch to final out.





Estimated Value: $150