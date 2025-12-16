Hanover BOTS's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Bring the ballpark experience home — or better yet, take it with you to the game.
This York Revolution fan basket is perfect for baseball lovers of all ages, whether you’re a longtime Revs supporter or planning a fun night out at the stadium. With six game tickets included, this package sets you up for an unforgettable outing with family or friends.
Whether you’re cheering from the stands, collecting autographs, or enjoying classic ballpark snacks, this basket delivers the full baseball experience from first pitch to final out.
Estimated Value: $150
Get ready for a classic crab feast! This basket includes Big Mike’s favorites like a gift card, soft cooler, crab mallets, J.O. seasoning, Honey BBQ sauce, and branded gear including two T-shirts, drink coozie, bottle opener, and magnets.
Perfect for seafood lovers, summer gatherings, or a day at the beach.
Estimated Value: $100
Blast off into a fun, space-themed experience for the whole family! This basket includes six (6) tickets to the York Planetarium along with a collection of cosmic treats, activities, and space-inspired goodies.
From glow-worthy snacks and sweets to cozy socks, a mug, an ET doll, and a stars-and-moon projector light, this basket is perfect for curious minds, young astronauts, and anyone who loves looking up at the night sky.
A great mix of education, imagination, and fun—no rocket required.
Estimated Value: $100
A perfect mix of fun, games, and hands-on learning for kids! This basket includes toys, games, and activities that encourage creativity, problem-solving, and imaginative play—plus a few sweet treats.
Featuring Mickey Mouse items, LEGO, games, science activities, and more, this basket is great for kids of various ages and makes an excellent gift or family surprise.
Estimated Value: $135
An active lifestyle starts here! This basket includes climbing and adventure experiences plus fitness essentials like a yoga mat, workout gear, water bottles, and headphones.
Featuring WareHouse Rocks passes, a Timber Trek Adventure gift card, and high-quality Gaiam fitness accessories, this basket is perfect for anyone who loves to stay active.
Estimated Value: $200
Get started at Hanover Boxing Club with a $1,000 gift card that covers training, equipment, and everything you need to begin your boxing journey. Perfect for beginners or those looking to level up their fitness.
Estimated Value: $1,000
Get into the holiday spirit with this festive Christmas basket featuring seasonal décor, sweet treats, and cozy kitchen essentials. Includes recipe books, holiday cookies, candy, and charming Christmas accents—perfect for gifting or enjoying at home.
Estimated Value: $100
Enjoy a little self-care with this mani-pedi basket featuring a P&L Nails gift certificate, nail care essentials, cozy socks, and pampering extras. Perfect for an at-home spa night or a salon refresh.
Estimated Value: $80
Enjoy premium self-care with this Facial 32 package featuring a gift card for professional services, skincare products, and branded accessories. Perfect for anyone who loves high-quality skincare and relaxation.
Estimated Value: $200
Enjoy an at-home spa experience with this pampering basket featuring Mary Kay Satin Hands products, cozy socks, jewelry, and sweet treats. Perfect for relaxation and self-care.
Estimated Value: $220
Everything you need for an epic gaming session! Includes gaming headphones, Fortnite-themed fun, and classic snacks like popcorn, Nerds, and candy. Perfect for gamers of all ages.
Estimated Value: $100
Enjoy an Italian-inspired evening at home with this basket featuring a custom etched cutting board, pasta essentials, wine glasses, biscotti, and a Come a Casa gift card. Perfect for food lovers and date nights.
Estimated Value: $165
Everything a coffee fan could want! Includes specialty coffee, flavor syrups, a milk frother, mug warmer, tumblers, and cozy extras. Perfect for home or office coffee lovers.
Estimated Value: $150
