HanPat Foundation

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HanPat Foundation

About this event

Hanover Patriots Easter Egg Hunt and Spring Festival

Hanover-Cold Harbor Ruritan Park 8145 Walnut Grove Rd

Mechanicsville, VA 23111, USA

Easter Egg Hunt (Ages 0–3) – 10:00 AM
$10

Field 1 Egg hunt and enjoy the full access to all main activities.

Easter Egg Hunt (Ages 0–3) – 10:45 AM
$10

Field 1 Egg hunt and enjoy the full access to all main activities.

Easter Egg Hunt (Ages 0–3) – 11:30 AM
$10

Field 1 Egg hunt and enjoy the full access to all main activities.

Easter Egg Hunt (Ages 0–3) – 12:15 PM
$10

Field 1 Egg hunt and enjoy the full access to all main activities.

Easter Egg Hunt (Ages 0–3) – 1:00 PM
$10

Field 1 Egg hunt and enjoy the full access to all main activities.

Easter Egg Hunt (Ages 0–3) – 1:45 PM
$10

Field 1 Egg hunt and enjoy the full access to all main activities.

Easter Egg Hunt (Ages 0–3) – 2:30 PM
$10

Field 1 Egg hunt and enjoy the full access to all main activities.

Easter Egg Hunt (Ages 4–7) – 10:00 AM
$10

Field 2 Egg hunt and enjoy the full access to all main activities.

Easter Egg Hunt (Ages 4–7) – 10:45 AM
$10

Field 2 Egg hunt and enjoy the full access to all main activities.

Easter Egg Hunt (Ages 4–7) – 11:30 AM
$10

Field 2 Egg hunt and enjoy the full access to all main activities.

Easter Egg Hunt (Ages 4–7) – 12:15 PM
$10

Field 2 Egg hunt and enjoy the full access to all main activities.

Easter Egg Hunt (Ages 4–7)– 1:00 PM
$10

Field 2 Egg hunt and enjoy the full access to all main activities.

Easter Egg Hunt (Ages 4–7)– 1:45 PM
$10

Field 2 Egg hunt and enjoy the full access to all main activities.

Easter Egg Hunt (Ages 4–7) – 2:30 PM
$10

Field 2 Egg hunt and enjoy the full access to all main activities.

Easter Egg Hunt( Ages 4–7) – 10:00 AM
$10

Field 3 Egg hunt and enjoy the full access to all main activities.

Easter Egg Hunt (Ages 4–7) – 10:45 AM
$10

Field 3 Egg hunt and enjoy the full access to all main activities.

Easter Egg Hunt (Ages 4–7) – 11:30 AM
$10

Field 3 Egg hunt and enjoy the full access to all main activities.

Easter Egg Hunt (Ages 4–7)– 12:15 PM
$10

Field 3 Egg hunt and enjoy the full access to all main activities.

Easter Egg Hunt (Ages 4–7) – 1:00 PM
$10

Field 3 Egg hunt and enjoy the full access to all main activities.

Easter Egg Hunt (Ages 4–7) – 1:45 PM
$10

Field 3 Egg hunt and enjoy the full access to all main activities.

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