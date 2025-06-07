Hanover Area Youth Hockey, INC

Hanover Area Youth Hockey, INC

Hanover Storm 2025/2026 Registration

Travel Player item
Travel Player
$699
Must be registered for the 2025/2026 ice hockey season with a club team to be considered a travel player (This does not include any learn to play or ADM programs).
Rec Only Player item
Rec Only Player
$999
Storm Jersey item
Storm Jersey
$90
Storm Socks item
Storm Socks
$25
Park Jr Registration item
Park Jr Registration
$349
Must be entering 6th, 7th, or 8th grade and live in East Hanover, Florham Park, Hanover Township. Player must also be registered for Hanover Storm 12U/14U to qualify. Paying for Park Jr does not ensure a rostered position. Money will be refunded if player does not make the team.
Park Jr Jersey item
Park Jr Jersey
$60
Park Jr Socks item
Park Jr Socks
$25
