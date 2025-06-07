Hanover Storm 2025/2026 Registration

Must be entering 6th, 7th, or 8th grade and live in East Hanover, Florham Park, Hanover Township. Player must also be registered for Hanover Storm 12U/14U to qualify. Paying for Park Jr does not ensure a rostered position. Money will be refunded if player does not make the team.

Must be entering 6th, 7th, or 8th grade and live in East Hanover, Florham Park, Hanover Township. Player must also be registered for Hanover Storm 12U/14U to qualify. Paying for Park Jr does not ensure a rostered position. Money will be refunded if player does not make the team.

More details...