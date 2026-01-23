Lighthouse Christian Theatre

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Lighthouse Christian Theatre

About this event

Hans Christian Andersen JR : Cast Fee

1st Cast Fee
$50

This is required for every student that is participating.

2nd Cast Fee (Initial Student)
$50

This for the 2nd Cast Fee. If you are paying for more than 1 student, use the "2nd Cast Fee (Additional Student)" for only one additional student.

2nd Cast Fee (Additional Student)
$30

This for the 2nd Cast Fee for an additional student. If you are paying for more than 1 student, use the "2nd Cast Fee (Additional Student)" for only one additional student.

Background Check Fee
$10

You will receive an email tonight to fill out some information for the background check.

Add a donation for Lighthouse Christian Theatre

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