Hanscom School PTO Membership

Renews monthly
What Your Membership Includes: student purple up t-shirt for Month of the Military Child • opportunity for your student to win classroom prizes during membership drive • direct communication through our email newsletter with updates on events, volunteer opportunities, and school news
I’m not joining as a paid member at this time but I’m still excited to attend meetings, join events, and be part of the amazing things happening in our school community! I understand this means I will not have voting rights and will miss out on PTO membership benefits. I can still attend PTO events but will pay an entry fee at the door.
Please sign me up for the PTO newsletter to stay in the loop, learn about volunteer opportunities, and find ways to support our amazing Hanscom school community.
*During checkout, you will be able to add a donation for Zeffy's operational cost. Please note this donation does not go to our PTO
What Your Paid Membership Includes: student purple up t-shirt for Month of the Military Child • Free admission for your immediate family to PTO sponsored dances, family fun nights, breakfast & books and other non-fundraising events • 1 entry into family membership drive raffle • opportunity for your student to win classroom prizes during membership drive • voting rights at PTO meetings • direct communication through our email newsletter with updates on events, volunteer opportunities, and school news
We’re excited to support the PTO however we can! We’re happy to contribute financially and look forward to helping out with events and fundraisers throughout the year. We're pre-paying for PTO non-fundraising events and will not need to pay anything at the door!
Your donation is tax-deductible! A gift receipt will be sent to you.
Too Busy to Volunteer? Don’t Want to Sell Cookie Dough? We Totally Get It.
We know life is hectic, and not everyone has the time (or desire!) to volunteer or take part in sales fundraisers. If you’d rather skip the selling and just help out in a meaningful way—we’ve got your guilt free pass!
This memberships is pre-paying for all PTO non-fundraising events and you will not need to pay anything at the door all year long!
We will include you in the PTO newsletter to stay in the loop!
Renews yearly on: August 2
What Your Paid Membership Includes: 1 entry into staff membership drive raffle • opportunity for your student to win classroom prizes during membership drive • voting rights at PTO meetings • Proud PTO supporter indicator to distinguish your classroom • apply for grants • direct communication through our email newsletter with updates on events, volunteer opportunities, and school news
I love and support my PTO and I want everyone to know! We are going to make this year SWEET!
I may not have any students at the school, but I would love to support our local PTO! Please sign me up for the PTO newsletter to stay in the loop, learn about volunteer opportunities, and find ways to support our amazing Hanscom school community.
