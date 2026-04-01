Hansel E. Tookes, Sr. & James L. Gilchrist Memorial Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Join us as an individual player for a day of golf, networking, and community impact. You’ll be paired with other participants to enjoy a full 18-hole experience while supporting scholarships for graduating seniors in the Tallahassee/Big Bend area. Play with purpose and be part of something bigger!
Promote your business while supporting a great cause! As a Hole Sponsor, your company name or logo will be prominently displayed on a tee sign at one of the tournament holes, giving you direct visibility to all participants throughout the day. This is a great opportunity to showcase your brand while helping fund scholarships for deserving students in the Tallahassee/Big Bend area.
Register your team of four and enjoy a full day of golf, fellowship, and friendly competition at the 13th Annual Memorial Golf Tournament. This package includes entry for four players on a premier 18-hole course, with all proceeds supporting scholarships for graduating seniors in the Tallahassee/Big Bend area. Play with purpose and help make a lasting impact in the community.
Maximize your visibility and impact with our Kelly Green Sponsorship Package. This premium package includes one foursome for a full day of golf, prominent company name or logo placement at the registration or breakfast area, product placement in participant gift bags, and a dedicated hole sign on the course. Showcase your brand while supporting scholarships for deserving students in the Tallahassee/Big Bend area.
Elevate your brand presence and community impact with our Old Gold Sponsorship Package. This enhanced package includes one foursome for a full day of golf, premium logo placement at registration or the breakfast area, product placement in participant gift bags, listing in the official tournament program, recognition during the awards ceremony, and a dedicated hole sign on the course. Support scholarships for deserving students while gaining meaningful visibility among community leaders and participants.
Showcase your brand at the highest level with our Royal Purple Sponsorship Package. This premier package includes one foursome for a full day of golf, prominent logo placement at registration or the breakfast area, product placement in participant gift bags, listing in the official tournament program, custom tee signage, recognition on the organization’s website, recognition during the awards ceremony, and a dedicated hole sign on the course. Align your brand with a powerful mission while maximizing visibility and community impact.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!