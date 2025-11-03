5th & 6th Grade Music Concert Front Row Seat Auction 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
SET #1: No need to show up early and wait outside in the cold - bid on this set of FOUR front row seats for the 5th Grade Music Program and your seats will be reserved and ready for you when you arrive!
Starting bid
SET #2: No need to show up early and wait outside in the cold - bid on this set of FOUR front row seats for the 5th Grade Music Program and your seats will be reserved and ready for you when you arrive!
Starting bid
SET #3: No need to show up early and wait outside in the cold - bid on this set of FOUR front row seats for the 5th Grade Music Program and your seats will be reserved and ready for you when you arrive!
Starting bid
SET #4: No need to show up early and wait outside in the cold - bid on this set of FOUR front row seats for the 5th Grade Music Program and your seats will be reserved and ready for you when you arrive!
Starting bid
SET #5: No need to show up early and wait outside in the cold - bid on this set of FOUR front row seats for the 6th Grade Music Program and your seats will be reserved and ready for you when you arrive!
Starting bid
SET #6: No need to show up early and wait outside in the cold - bid on this set of FOUR front row seats for the 6th Grade Music Program and your seats will be reserved and ready for you when you arrive!
Starting bid
SET #7: No need to show up early and wait outside in the cold - bid on this set of FOUR front row seats for the 6th Grade Music Program and your seats will be reserved and ready for you when you arrive!
Starting bid
SET #8: No need to show up early and wait outside in the cold - bid on this set of FOUR front row seats for the 6th Grade Music Program and your seats will be reserved and ready for you when you arrive!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!