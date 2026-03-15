HAPL Charities 2026 Celebration Silent Auction

Private Wine Class at Nice Winery and an award winning bottle of 2023 Nice Pinot Noir

Seated private wine class with charcuterie platter for 10-16 people to be held at Nice Winery

1220 Lumpkin Rd., Houston. Donated classes are booked on first come basis and can be scheduled on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday evening at 5:30pm or on Saturdays at 11:30am or 2:00 pm. Certificate expires 5/30/2027, classes often book months in advance.

Class Generously donated by Nice Winery. Wine donated by Tracy Santoro

Value $1,245