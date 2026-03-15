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HAPL Charities

About this event

HAPL Charities 2026 Celebration Silent Auction

3-Night Galveston Getaway item
3-Night Galveston Getaway
$250

Starting bid

3-Night Galveston Getaway

Enjoy a relaxing coastal escape at this 2-bedroom, 2 bath cottage near the beach, the Strand, restaurants and shopping.

Generously donated by Christy Property LLC / Managed By: AdventureStays

Value $1,200

4 Club Level Tickets to an Astros Game item
4 Club Level Tickets to an Astros Game
$150

Starting bid

Houston Astros Club Level Experience

Experience the game in style with premium club level seating and amenities. Winner will select one of the following dates:

      • Sunday, May 17th - 1:10 PM vs Texas Rangers
      • Friday, May 29th - 7:10 PM vs Milwaukee Brewers
      • Wednesday, August 5th - 1:10 PM vs Blue Jays

Generously donated by Percheron LLC

Value $800

Photo Package: Professional Headshots or Family Portraits item
Photo Package: Professional Headshots or Family Portraits
$150

Starting bid

Professional Photo Package

Capture lasting memories with a professional headshot, family portrait session, or special event photo session - schedule dependent on photographer availability. Prize package includes digital images for your enjoyment.

Generously donated by Jacob Power Photography

Value $1,000

Wine Tasting at Nice Winery item
Wine Tasting at Nice Winery
$100

Starting bid

Private Wine Class at Nice Winery and an award winning bottle of 2023 Nice Pinot Noir

Seated private wine class with charcuterie platter for 10-16 people to be held at Nice Winery

1220 Lumpkin Rd., Houston. Donated classes are booked on first come basis and can be scheduled on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday evening at 5:30pm or on Saturdays at 11:30am or 2:00 pm. Certificate expires 5/30/2027, classes often book months in advance.

Class Generously donated by Nice Winery. Wine donated by Tracy Santoro

Value $1,245

AAPL Annual Meeting Registration item
AAPL Annual Meeting Registration
$100

Starting bid

AAPL Annual Meeting Registration

Expand your network and insights at this premier industry event. Prize covers Registration Fees only. May be redeemed for registration for 2026 Annual Meeting being held in Salt Lake City June 24-26 , 2026 OR 2027 Annual Meeting being held in Washington D.C., June 2027.

Generously donated by AAPL

Value $825

AAPL Women In Energy Institute Registration item
AAPL Women In Energy Institute Registration
$100

Starting bid

AAPL Women in Energy Institute

Engage, learn, and connect with leaders in energy.

Prize covers Registration Fees only.

May be redeemed for registration for

2026 Women in Energy Institute

scheduled for November 3, 2026 in Houston

Generously donated by AAPL

Value $250

4-Person Team Registration - HAPL Golf Tournament item
4-Person Team Registration - HAPL Golf Tournament
$200

Starting bid

HAPL Golf 4-Person Team

Gather your team for a premier day on the course at the HAPL 64th Annual Golf Tournament. Prize covers registration fees for a 4-Person Team at tournament to be held on

November 2, 2026, Kingwood Country Club.

Generously donated by HAPL

Value $800

4-Person Team Registration - HAPL Fishing Tournament item
4-Person Team Registration - HAPL Fishing Tournament
$100

Starting bid

HAPL Fishing Tournament Entry

Join the excitement at the 31st Annual HAPL Saltwater Fishing Tournament.

Prize covers registration fees for a 4-Person Team, June 13, 2026, West End Marina, Galveston, Texas.

Generously donated by HAPL

Value $540

Date Night Basket item
Date Night Basket
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out for two with this basket of fun activities. Includes treats, drinks, and little touches to make the evening feel special.

Generously donated by Hunter Arbuckle

Value $425

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!