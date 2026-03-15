HAPL Charities 2026 Celebration Silent Auction

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Starting bid
3-Night Galveston Getaway
Enjoy a relaxing coastal escape at this 2-bedroom, 2 bath cottage near the beach, the Strand, restaurants and shopping.
Generously donated by Christy Property LLC / Managed By: AdventureStays
Value $1,200
Starting bid
Houston Astros Club Level Experience
Experience the game in style with premium club level seating and amenities. Winner will select one of the following dates:
Generously donated by Percheron LLC
Value $800
Starting bid
Professional Photo Package
Capture lasting memories with a professional headshot, family portrait session, or special event photo session - schedule dependent on photographer availability. Prize package includes digital images for your enjoyment.
Generously donated by Jacob Power Photography
Value $1,000
Starting bid
Private Wine Class at Nice Winery and an award winning bottle of 2023 Nice Pinot Noir
Seated private wine class with charcuterie platter for 10-16 people to be held at Nice Winery
1220 Lumpkin Rd., Houston. Donated classes are booked on first come basis and can be scheduled on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday evening at 5:30pm or on Saturdays at 11:30am or 2:00 pm. Certificate expires 5/30/2027, classes often book months in advance.
Class Generously donated by Nice Winery. Wine donated by Tracy Santoro
Value $1,245
Starting bid
AAPL Annual Meeting Registration
Expand your network and insights at this premier industry event. Prize covers Registration Fees only. May be redeemed for registration for 2026 Annual Meeting being held in Salt Lake City June 24-26 , 2026 OR 2027 Annual Meeting being held in Washington D.C., June 2027.
Generously donated by AAPL
Value $825
Starting bid
AAPL Women in Energy Institute
Engage, learn, and connect with leaders in energy.
Prize covers Registration Fees only.
May be redeemed for registration for
2026 Women in Energy Institute
scheduled for November 3, 2026 in Houston
Generously donated by AAPL
Value $250
Starting bid
HAPL Golf 4-Person Team
Gather your team for a premier day on the course at the HAPL 64th Annual Golf Tournament. Prize covers registration fees for a 4-Person Team at tournament to be held on
November 2, 2026, Kingwood Country Club.
Generously donated by HAPL
Value $800
Starting bid
HAPL Fishing Tournament Entry
Join the excitement at the 31st Annual HAPL Saltwater Fishing Tournament.
Prize covers registration fees for a 4-Person Team, June 13, 2026, West End Marina, Galveston, Texas.
Generously donated by HAPL
Value $540
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out for two with this basket of fun activities. Includes treats, drinks, and little touches to make the evening feel special.
Generously donated by Hunter Arbuckle
Value $425
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