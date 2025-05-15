HAPL Charities - Silent Auction

Generously donated by Chairmen Chris Shannon and Will Underwood to HAPL Charities, this Four Person entry to the HAPL Fishing Tournament is valued at $500! Minimum Bid: $200 Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025 Time: 5:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. - No Check-In Required Included: 4 Drinks, Burger and Fries (starting around 1:00 p.m.); optional $125 per person for Add-a-guide Service (we will find you a guide who will take you fishing on the guide’s boat). Prizes: Cash Prizes for Trout Stringer, Slot Redfish Stringer, Tagged Bull Redfish and Big Fish; Jerry Niekamp Award for Overall Best Angler; plus Door Prizes Questions: Call Chris Shannon at 713-443-2516 or Will Underwood at 713-409-1944 Place: West End Marina - 21706 Burnet Dr, Galveston, TX 77554 - in the Sea Isle Subdivision. Rules and Regulations: All local, state and federal, coast guard and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department regulations and laws apply at all times during the tournament. Professional fishing guide(s), commercial and professional fishermen and anyone who has guided for compensation during the last twelve (12) months are not eligible to compete in the tournament. You may hire a guide, but the guide’s catch is not allowed and there is no swapping or trading of fish between contestants and/or guide. The tournament format shall be as follows: Only speckled trout and redfish and “Big Fish” (defined below) will be accepted for weigh-in. The format includes a “Trout Category” (only 3 legal speckled trout per entrant), a “Bull Redfish” Category, (which is one bull red which must be ‘tagged’), “Slot Redfish” Category (maximum of 2 legal slot redfish between 20” - 28”), and a “Big Fish” Category, which can be any legal fish, except speckled trout or redfish. Jerry Niekamp Award – Overall Best Angler – To be awarded to the angler who obtains the most points. Points are obtained as follows: 1st place in any category is equal to 3 points, 2nd place in any category is equal to 2 points, 3rd place in any category is equal to 1 point, entering a non-placing fish in any category is equal to 1/4 (0.25) point. Overall best angler will be the angler with the most points. For example, if an angler achieves 1st place in Big Fish (3 points), 2nd place in Slot Red Stringer (2 points), 3rd place in Trout Stringer (1 points), and enters a tagged bull red which does not place (0.25 points), then the angler’s score in the Overall Best Angler category is equal to 6.25 points (3+2+1+0.25). Award will be the Angler’s name added to the Perpetual Trophy to be kept by HAPL. Tournament fishing hours are from 5:00 a.m. (no check-in required) to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 7, 2025. Legal Fish may be weighed-in on Saturday until 2:00 p.m. No weigh-ins will be accepted after 2:00 p.m. (unless you are in the weigh-in line at 2 p.m.). Each contestant may weigh-in a total of 3 Speckled Trout, 2 Slot Redfish, 1 Bull Redfish (tag must be properly attached) and 1 "Big Fish" caught during the tournament. In the event of a tie, the earliest weighed-in wins, so make sure you have the weighmaster indicate weigh-in time. Guides may be hired but the guide’s catch is not allowed. There is no trading or swapping of fish by any Entrant. Weigh-in is at the Sea Isle Bait Camp at the Marina in Sea Isle. The cash purse shall be split equally between the four categories, (being the Trout category, the Slot Redfish category, the Bull Redfish category and Big Fish category), and will be divided as follows for each category: TROUT SLOT REDFISH BULL REDFISH BIG FISH 1st - 50% 1st - 50% 1st - 50% 1st - 50% 2nd - 30% 2nd - 30% 2nd - 30% 2nd - 30% 3rd - 20% 3rd - 20% 3rd - 20% 3rd - 20% In order to participate in the tournament, each contestant must electronically sign and accept the RELEASE AND INDEMNITY AGREEMENT on the HAPL website when registering online, or fill out, sign and return the RELEASE AND INDEMNITY AGREEMENT if registering by mail. In the event you are registering a person under the legal age of majority, a parent or legal guardian must sign the release and indemnity agreement on behalf of the registrant. The official weigh-in station is at Sea Isle Bait Camp at the West End Marina in the Sea Isle Subdivision. Tournament Officials have the final say as to compliance/weigh-ins/winners without recourse. Failure to follow the rules results in disqualification. In the event a Category is not “fully placed” (i.e.-for instance only two fish are weighed in for that Category), the monies as to that Category will be split equally between the existing winners in that Category. All contestants assume any and all risks to their safety throughout the tournament. This Tournament benefits the HAPL to help support the HAPL. Consequently, NO REFUNDS, unless Tournament is cancelled. In the event of refund due to cancellation, a refund fee of no more than 6% may be assessed. Should a hurricane occur, the tournament date will be moved. RELEASE AND INDEMNITY AGREEMENT FOR THE HAPL SALTWATER FISHING TOURNAMENT THE UNDERSIGNED HEREBY RELEASES, HOLDS HARMLESS AND FOREVER DISCHARGES THE HAPL SALTWATER FISHING TOURNAMENT (“TOURNAMENT”), ITS OFFICIALS, HOSTS OR ANY OTHER PERSON, ASSOCIATION, FIRM OR CORPORATION ASSOCIATED THEREWITH IN ANY WAY OR MANNER FROM ANY AND ALL DAMAGES, CLAIMS, CAUSES OF ACTION OR INJURIES, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO DEATH AND/OR DISMEMBERMENT, OF WHATEVER KIND OR CHARACTER ARISING FROM, ASSOCIATED WITH OR CAUSED BY PARTICIPATION IN THE TOURNAMENT, REGARDLESS OF ACTIONS OF GROSS NEGLIGENCE, CONTRIBUTORY NEGLIGENCE, JOINT NEGLIGENCE OR CONCURRENT NEGLIGENCE BY ANY PERSON OR ENTITY ASSOCIATED WITH THE TOURNAMENT. ENTRANT STIPULATES, ACKNOWLEDGES AND AGREES THAT NO LEGAL ACTION OR SUIT MAY BE BROUGHT AGAINST THE TOURNAMENT OR ANY PARTY ASSOCIATED THEREWITH FOR ANY REASON.

Generously donated by Chairmen Chris Shannon and Will Underwood to HAPL Charities, this Four Person entry to the HAPL Fishing Tournament is valued at $500! Minimum Bid: $200 Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025 Time: 5:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. - No Check-In Required Included: 4 Drinks, Burger and Fries (starting around 1:00 p.m.); optional $125 per person for Add-a-guide Service (we will find you a guide who will take you fishing on the guide’s boat). Prizes: Cash Prizes for Trout Stringer, Slot Redfish Stringer, Tagged Bull Redfish and Big Fish; Jerry Niekamp Award for Overall Best Angler; plus Door Prizes Questions: Call Chris Shannon at 713-443-2516 or Will Underwood at 713-409-1944 Place: West End Marina - 21706 Burnet Dr, Galveston, TX 77554 - in the Sea Isle Subdivision. Rules and Regulations: All local, state and federal, coast guard and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department regulations and laws apply at all times during the tournament. Professional fishing guide(s), commercial and professional fishermen and anyone who has guided for compensation during the last twelve (12) months are not eligible to compete in the tournament. You may hire a guide, but the guide’s catch is not allowed and there is no swapping or trading of fish between contestants and/or guide. The tournament format shall be as follows: Only speckled trout and redfish and “Big Fish” (defined below) will be accepted for weigh-in. The format includes a “Trout Category” (only 3 legal speckled trout per entrant), a “Bull Redfish” Category, (which is one bull red which must be ‘tagged’), “Slot Redfish” Category (maximum of 2 legal slot redfish between 20” - 28”), and a “Big Fish” Category, which can be any legal fish, except speckled trout or redfish. Jerry Niekamp Award – Overall Best Angler – To be awarded to the angler who obtains the most points. Points are obtained as follows: 1st place in any category is equal to 3 points, 2nd place in any category is equal to 2 points, 3rd place in any category is equal to 1 point, entering a non-placing fish in any category is equal to 1/4 (0.25) point. Overall best angler will be the angler with the most points. For example, if an angler achieves 1st place in Big Fish (3 points), 2nd place in Slot Red Stringer (2 points), 3rd place in Trout Stringer (1 points), and enters a tagged bull red which does not place (0.25 points), then the angler’s score in the Overall Best Angler category is equal to 6.25 points (3+2+1+0.25). Award will be the Angler’s name added to the Perpetual Trophy to be kept by HAPL. Tournament fishing hours are from 5:00 a.m. (no check-in required) to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 7, 2025. Legal Fish may be weighed-in on Saturday until 2:00 p.m. No weigh-ins will be accepted after 2:00 p.m. (unless you are in the weigh-in line at 2 p.m.). Each contestant may weigh-in a total of 3 Speckled Trout, 2 Slot Redfish, 1 Bull Redfish (tag must be properly attached) and 1 "Big Fish" caught during the tournament. In the event of a tie, the earliest weighed-in wins, so make sure you have the weighmaster indicate weigh-in time. Guides may be hired but the guide’s catch is not allowed. There is no trading or swapping of fish by any Entrant. Weigh-in is at the Sea Isle Bait Camp at the Marina in Sea Isle. The cash purse shall be split equally between the four categories, (being the Trout category, the Slot Redfish category, the Bull Redfish category and Big Fish category), and will be divided as follows for each category: TROUT SLOT REDFISH BULL REDFISH BIG FISH 1st - 50% 1st - 50% 1st - 50% 1st - 50% 2nd - 30% 2nd - 30% 2nd - 30% 2nd - 30% 3rd - 20% 3rd - 20% 3rd - 20% 3rd - 20% In order to participate in the tournament, each contestant must electronically sign and accept the RELEASE AND INDEMNITY AGREEMENT on the HAPL website when registering online, or fill out, sign and return the RELEASE AND INDEMNITY AGREEMENT if registering by mail. In the event you are registering a person under the legal age of majority, a parent or legal guardian must sign the release and indemnity agreement on behalf of the registrant. The official weigh-in station is at Sea Isle Bait Camp at the West End Marina in the Sea Isle Subdivision. Tournament Officials have the final say as to compliance/weigh-ins/winners without recourse. Failure to follow the rules results in disqualification. In the event a Category is not “fully placed” (i.e.-for instance only two fish are weighed in for that Category), the monies as to that Category will be split equally between the existing winners in that Category. All contestants assume any and all risks to their safety throughout the tournament. This Tournament benefits the HAPL to help support the HAPL. Consequently, NO REFUNDS, unless Tournament is cancelled. In the event of refund due to cancellation, a refund fee of no more than 6% may be assessed. Should a hurricane occur, the tournament date will be moved. RELEASE AND INDEMNITY AGREEMENT FOR THE HAPL SALTWATER FISHING TOURNAMENT THE UNDERSIGNED HEREBY RELEASES, HOLDS HARMLESS AND FOREVER DISCHARGES THE HAPL SALTWATER FISHING TOURNAMENT (“TOURNAMENT”), ITS OFFICIALS, HOSTS OR ANY OTHER PERSON, ASSOCIATION, FIRM OR CORPORATION ASSOCIATED THEREWITH IN ANY WAY OR MANNER FROM ANY AND ALL DAMAGES, CLAIMS, CAUSES OF ACTION OR INJURIES, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO DEATH AND/OR DISMEMBERMENT, OF WHATEVER KIND OR CHARACTER ARISING FROM, ASSOCIATED WITH OR CAUSED BY PARTICIPATION IN THE TOURNAMENT, REGARDLESS OF ACTIONS OF GROSS NEGLIGENCE, CONTRIBUTORY NEGLIGENCE, JOINT NEGLIGENCE OR CONCURRENT NEGLIGENCE BY ANY PERSON OR ENTITY ASSOCIATED WITH THE TOURNAMENT. ENTRANT STIPULATES, ACKNOWLEDGES AND AGREES THAT NO LEGAL ACTION OR SUIT MAY BE BROUGHT AGAINST THE TOURNAMENT OR ANY PARTY ASSOCIATED THEREWITH FOR ANY REASON.

More details...