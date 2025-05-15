HAPL Charities - Silent Auction

A Week Vacation at Hill Country Resort on Canyon Lake
$300
Starting bid
Donated by Allyson Howard to HAPL Charities, this vacation is valued at over $2,000!
You and your guests will enjoy a full week in adjoining Ambassador condos with lockout privacy. See images for details.
Minimum Bid: $300
Donated by Allyson Howard to HAPL Charities, this vacation is valued at over $2,000!
You and your guests will enjoy a full week in adjoining Ambassador condos with lockout privacy. See images for details.
Minimum Bid: $300
Galveston Getaway
$250
Starting bid
This fabulous getaway was procured by Michelle Thibodeaux for HAPL Charities.
Donated by Christy Property LLC / Managed By: AdventureStays and valued at $1,200!
The donor has generously provided a weekend getaway package at 3 Palms Oasis, a private Airbnb property located in Galveston, Texas. This package includes a 3-night, 2-day stay, with check-in on Friday afternoon and check-out on the following Monday morning. The property comfortably accommodates up to 9 adults and offers modern amenities, spacious living areas, a fully equipped kitchen, and outdoor lounging spaces. The home is conveniently located near Galveston’s beaches, dining, shopping, and entertainment venues.
Minimum Bid: $250
Restrictions:
Reservation dates subject to availability.
Additional terms and conditions may be specified at the time of booking.
This fabulous getaway was procured by Michelle Thibodeaux for HAPL Charities.
Donated by Christy Property LLC / Managed By: AdventureStays and valued at $1,200!
The donor has generously provided a weekend getaway package at 3 Palms Oasis, a private Airbnb property located in Galveston, Texas. This package includes a 3-night, 2-day stay, with check-in on Friday afternoon and check-out on the following Monday morning. The property comfortably accommodates up to 9 adults and offers modern amenities, spacious living areas, a fully equipped kitchen, and outdoor lounging spaces. The home is conveniently located near Galveston’s beaches, dining, shopping, and entertainment venues.
Minimum Bid: $250
Restrictions:
Reservation dates subject to availability.
Additional terms and conditions may be specified at the time of booking.
Four Person Team Entry - HAPL Clay Shoot
$250
Starting bid
Generously donated by Co-Chairs, Rhett Reeves, CPL and Shanna Graves to HAPL Charities, this Team Entry is valued at $750 and includes lunch, drinks, and a reserved table.
Minimum Bid: $250
***The Tradition Continues: HAPL's 51st Annual Clay Shoot!
Ready to Make Some Noise?
Join us for HAPL's 51st Annual Clay Shoot—where great shots and even better connections collide.
Worried About Missing a Few? No Problem!
Mulligans are your secret weapon—because everyone deserves a do-over (or five). Grab yours using the Blue Link on the event page and turn those “oops” moments into winning shots.
Ready to Talk Some Trash?
Team up for the Two-Man Flurry—20 targets in 45 seconds of pure chaos.
Fly solo in Knockout, a head-to-head, single-elimination battle until the last Landman is standing.
Or go All In and conquer both for the ultimate bragging rights.
Lock, load, and let’s see who walks away a legend. Bid now!
Generously donated by Co-Chairs, Rhett Reeves, CPL and Shanna Graves to HAPL Charities, this Team Entry is valued at $750 and includes lunch, drinks, and a reserved table.
Minimum Bid: $250
***The Tradition Continues: HAPL's 51st Annual Clay Shoot!
Ready to Make Some Noise?
Join us for HAPL's 51st Annual Clay Shoot—where great shots and even better connections collide.
Worried About Missing a Few? No Problem!
Mulligans are your secret weapon—because everyone deserves a do-over (or five). Grab yours using the Blue Link on the event page and turn those “oops” moments into winning shots.
Ready to Talk Some Trash?
Team up for the Two-Man Flurry—20 targets in 45 seconds of pure chaos.
Fly solo in Knockout, a head-to-head, single-elimination battle until the last Landman is standing.
Or go All In and conquer both for the ultimate bragging rights.
Lock, load, and let’s see who walks away a legend. Bid now!
Four Person Entry - HAPL Fishing Tournament
$200
Starting bid
Generously donated by Chairmen Chris Shannon and Will Underwood to HAPL Charities, this Four Person entry to the HAPL Fishing Tournament is valued at $500!
Minimum Bid: $200
Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025
Time: 5:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. - No Check-In Required
Included: 4 Drinks, Burger and Fries (starting around 1:00 p.m.); optional $125 per person for Add-a-guide Service (we will find you a guide who will take you fishing on the guide’s boat).
Prizes: Cash Prizes for Trout Stringer, Slot Redfish Stringer, Tagged Bull Redfish and Big Fish; Jerry Niekamp Award for Overall Best Angler; plus Door Prizes
Questions: Call Chris Shannon at 713-443-2516 or Will Underwood at 713-409-1944
Place: West End Marina - 21706 Burnet Dr, Galveston, TX 77554 - in the Sea Isle Subdivision.
Rules and Regulations:
All local, state and federal, coast guard and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department regulations and laws apply at all times during the tournament.
Professional fishing guide(s), commercial and professional fishermen and anyone who has guided for compensation during the last twelve (12) months are not eligible to compete in the tournament. You may hire a guide, but the guide’s catch is not allowed and there is no swapping or trading of fish between contestants and/or guide.
The tournament format shall be as follows:
Only speckled trout and redfish and “Big Fish” (defined below) will be accepted for weigh-in. The format includes a “Trout Category” (only 3 legal speckled trout per entrant), a “Bull Redfish” Category, (which is one bull red which must be ‘tagged’), “Slot Redfish” Category (maximum of 2 legal slot redfish between 20” - 28”), and a “Big Fish” Category, which can be any legal fish, except speckled trout or redfish.
Jerry Niekamp Award – Overall Best Angler – To be awarded to the angler who obtains the most points. Points are obtained as follows: 1st place in any category is equal to 3 points, 2nd place in any category is equal to 2 points, 3rd place in any category is equal to 1 point, entering a non-placing fish in any category is equal to 1/4 (0.25) point. Overall best angler will be the angler with the most points. For example, if an angler achieves 1st place in Big Fish (3 points), 2nd place in Slot Red Stringer (2 points), 3rd place in Trout Stringer (1 points), and enters a tagged bull red which does not place (0.25 points), then the angler’s score in the Overall Best Angler category is equal to 6.25 points (3+2+1+0.25). Award will be the Angler’s name added to the Perpetual Trophy to be kept by HAPL.
Tournament fishing hours are from 5:00 a.m. (no check-in required) to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 7, 2025. Legal Fish may be weighed-in on Saturday until 2:00 p.m. No weigh-ins will be accepted after 2:00 p.m. (unless you are in the weigh-in line at 2 p.m.). Each contestant may weigh-in a total of 3 Speckled Trout, 2 Slot Redfish, 1 Bull Redfish (tag must be properly attached) and 1 "Big Fish" caught during the tournament. In the event of a tie, the earliest weighed-in wins, so make sure you have the weighmaster indicate weigh-in time. Guides may be hired but the guide’s catch is not allowed. There is no trading or swapping of fish by any Entrant. Weigh-in is at the Sea Isle Bait Camp at the Marina in Sea Isle. The cash purse shall be split equally between the four categories, (being the Trout category, the Slot Redfish category, the Bull Redfish category and Big Fish category), and will be divided as follows for each category:
TROUT SLOT REDFISH BULL REDFISH BIG FISH
1st - 50% 1st - 50% 1st - 50% 1st - 50%
2nd - 30% 2nd - 30% 2nd - 30% 2nd - 30%
3rd - 20% 3rd - 20% 3rd - 20% 3rd - 20%
In order to participate in the tournament, each contestant must electronically sign and accept the RELEASE AND INDEMNITY AGREEMENT on the HAPL website when registering online, or fill out, sign and return the RELEASE AND INDEMNITY AGREEMENT if registering by mail. In the event you are registering a person under the legal age of majority, a parent or legal guardian must sign the release and indemnity agreement on behalf of the registrant.
The official weigh-in station is at Sea Isle Bait Camp at the West End Marina in the Sea Isle Subdivision. Tournament Officials have the final say as to compliance/weigh-ins/winners without recourse. Failure to follow the rules results in disqualification. In the event a Category is not “fully placed” (i.e.-for instance only two fish are weighed in for that Category), the monies as to that Category will be split equally between the existing winners in that Category.
All contestants assume any and all risks to their safety throughout the tournament. This Tournament benefits the HAPL to help support the HAPL. Consequently, NO REFUNDS, unless Tournament is cancelled. In the event of refund due to cancellation, a refund fee of no more than 6% may be assessed. Should a hurricane occur, the tournament date will be moved.
RELEASE AND INDEMNITY AGREEMENT FOR THE HAPL SALTWATER FISHING TOURNAMENT
THE UNDERSIGNED HEREBY RELEASES, HOLDS HARMLESS AND FOREVER DISCHARGES THE HAPL SALTWATER FISHING TOURNAMENT (“TOURNAMENT”), ITS OFFICIALS, HOSTS OR ANY OTHER PERSON, ASSOCIATION, FIRM OR CORPORATION ASSOCIATED THEREWITH IN ANY WAY OR MANNER FROM ANY AND ALL DAMAGES, CLAIMS, CAUSES OF ACTION OR INJURIES, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO DEATH AND/OR DISMEMBERMENT, OF WHATEVER KIND OR CHARACTER ARISING FROM, ASSOCIATED WITH OR CAUSED BY PARTICIPATION IN THE TOURNAMENT, REGARDLESS OF ACTIONS OF GROSS NEGLIGENCE, CONTRIBUTORY NEGLIGENCE, JOINT NEGLIGENCE OR CONCURRENT NEGLIGENCE BY ANY PERSON OR ENTITY ASSOCIATED WITH THE TOURNAMENT. ENTRANT STIPULATES, ACKNOWLEDGES AND AGREES THAT NO LEGAL ACTION OR SUIT MAY BE BROUGHT AGAINST THE TOURNAMENT OR ANY PARTY ASSOCIATED THEREWITH FOR ANY REASON.
Generously donated by Chairmen Chris Shannon and Will Underwood to HAPL Charities, this Four Person entry to the HAPL Fishing Tournament is valued at $500!
Minimum Bid: $200
Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025
Time: 5:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. - No Check-In Required
Included: 4 Drinks, Burger and Fries (starting around 1:00 p.m.); optional $125 per person for Add-a-guide Service (we will find you a guide who will take you fishing on the guide’s boat).
Prizes: Cash Prizes for Trout Stringer, Slot Redfish Stringer, Tagged Bull Redfish and Big Fish; Jerry Niekamp Award for Overall Best Angler; plus Door Prizes
Questions: Call Chris Shannon at 713-443-2516 or Will Underwood at 713-409-1944
Place: West End Marina - 21706 Burnet Dr, Galveston, TX 77554 - in the Sea Isle Subdivision.
Rules and Regulations:
All local, state and federal, coast guard and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department regulations and laws apply at all times during the tournament.
Professional fishing guide(s), commercial and professional fishermen and anyone who has guided for compensation during the last twelve (12) months are not eligible to compete in the tournament. You may hire a guide, but the guide’s catch is not allowed and there is no swapping or trading of fish between contestants and/or guide.
The tournament format shall be as follows:
Only speckled trout and redfish and “Big Fish” (defined below) will be accepted for weigh-in. The format includes a “Trout Category” (only 3 legal speckled trout per entrant), a “Bull Redfish” Category, (which is one bull red which must be ‘tagged’), “Slot Redfish” Category (maximum of 2 legal slot redfish between 20” - 28”), and a “Big Fish” Category, which can be any legal fish, except speckled trout or redfish.
Jerry Niekamp Award – Overall Best Angler – To be awarded to the angler who obtains the most points. Points are obtained as follows: 1st place in any category is equal to 3 points, 2nd place in any category is equal to 2 points, 3rd place in any category is equal to 1 point, entering a non-placing fish in any category is equal to 1/4 (0.25) point. Overall best angler will be the angler with the most points. For example, if an angler achieves 1st place in Big Fish (3 points), 2nd place in Slot Red Stringer (2 points), 3rd place in Trout Stringer (1 points), and enters a tagged bull red which does not place (0.25 points), then the angler’s score in the Overall Best Angler category is equal to 6.25 points (3+2+1+0.25). Award will be the Angler’s name added to the Perpetual Trophy to be kept by HAPL.
Tournament fishing hours are from 5:00 a.m. (no check-in required) to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 7, 2025. Legal Fish may be weighed-in on Saturday until 2:00 p.m. No weigh-ins will be accepted after 2:00 p.m. (unless you are in the weigh-in line at 2 p.m.). Each contestant may weigh-in a total of 3 Speckled Trout, 2 Slot Redfish, 1 Bull Redfish (tag must be properly attached) and 1 "Big Fish" caught during the tournament. In the event of a tie, the earliest weighed-in wins, so make sure you have the weighmaster indicate weigh-in time. Guides may be hired but the guide’s catch is not allowed. There is no trading or swapping of fish by any Entrant. Weigh-in is at the Sea Isle Bait Camp at the Marina in Sea Isle. The cash purse shall be split equally between the four categories, (being the Trout category, the Slot Redfish category, the Bull Redfish category and Big Fish category), and will be divided as follows for each category:
TROUT SLOT REDFISH BULL REDFISH BIG FISH
1st - 50% 1st - 50% 1st - 50% 1st - 50%
2nd - 30% 2nd - 30% 2nd - 30% 2nd - 30%
3rd - 20% 3rd - 20% 3rd - 20% 3rd - 20%
In order to participate in the tournament, each contestant must electronically sign and accept the RELEASE AND INDEMNITY AGREEMENT on the HAPL website when registering online, or fill out, sign and return the RELEASE AND INDEMNITY AGREEMENT if registering by mail. In the event you are registering a person under the legal age of majority, a parent or legal guardian must sign the release and indemnity agreement on behalf of the registrant.
The official weigh-in station is at Sea Isle Bait Camp at the West End Marina in the Sea Isle Subdivision. Tournament Officials have the final say as to compliance/weigh-ins/winners without recourse. Failure to follow the rules results in disqualification. In the event a Category is not “fully placed” (i.e.-for instance only two fish are weighed in for that Category), the monies as to that Category will be split equally between the existing winners in that Category.
All contestants assume any and all risks to their safety throughout the tournament. This Tournament benefits the HAPL to help support the HAPL. Consequently, NO REFUNDS, unless Tournament is cancelled. In the event of refund due to cancellation, a refund fee of no more than 6% may be assessed. Should a hurricane occur, the tournament date will be moved.
RELEASE AND INDEMNITY AGREEMENT FOR THE HAPL SALTWATER FISHING TOURNAMENT
THE UNDERSIGNED HEREBY RELEASES, HOLDS HARMLESS AND FOREVER DISCHARGES THE HAPL SALTWATER FISHING TOURNAMENT (“TOURNAMENT”), ITS OFFICIALS, HOSTS OR ANY OTHER PERSON, ASSOCIATION, FIRM OR CORPORATION ASSOCIATED THEREWITH IN ANY WAY OR MANNER FROM ANY AND ALL DAMAGES, CLAIMS, CAUSES OF ACTION OR INJURIES, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO DEATH AND/OR DISMEMBERMENT, OF WHATEVER KIND OR CHARACTER ARISING FROM, ASSOCIATED WITH OR CAUSED BY PARTICIPATION IN THE TOURNAMENT, REGARDLESS OF ACTIONS OF GROSS NEGLIGENCE, CONTRIBUTORY NEGLIGENCE, JOINT NEGLIGENCE OR CONCURRENT NEGLIGENCE BY ANY PERSON OR ENTITY ASSOCIATED WITH THE TOURNAMENT. ENTRANT STIPULATES, ACKNOWLEDGES AND AGREES THAT NO LEGAL ACTION OR SUIT MAY BE BROUGHT AGAINST THE TOURNAMENT OR ANY PARTY ASSOCIATED THEREWITH FOR ANY REASON.
Four Person Entry - HAPL Golf Tournament
$400
Starting bid
Generously doated by Chairman Taylor Cain and her Committee, this Four-Person entry to the famous HAPL Golf Tournament is valued at $900!
Minimum Bid: $400
Your experience includes entry in the golf scramble tournament for four people - no membership required, two golf carts, endless food and booze, a catered lunch, door prizes and more! Invite your friends or tee up that next business development opportunity. Bid NOW!
Generously doated by Chairman Taylor Cain and her Committee, this Four-Person entry to the famous HAPL Golf Tournament is valued at $900!
Minimum Bid: $400
Your experience includes entry in the golf scramble tournament for four people - no membership required, two golf carts, endless food and booze, a catered lunch, door prizes and more! Invite your friends or tee up that next business development opportunity. Bid NOW!
Full AAPL Annual Mtg Registration for 2025 or 2026!
$300
Starting bid
Now valued at $925, this full registration to the AAPL Annual Meeting was procured by Amanda VanDeusen and generously donated by AAPL to HAPL Charities.
Choose between attending this year's annual meeting in Kansas City or next year's in Salt Lake City!
Don't let this amazing networking and educational opportunity pass you by! See the AAPL website for complete details.
Let's start the bidding at $300! Good luck!
Now valued at $925, this full registration to the AAPL Annual Meeting was procured by Amanda VanDeusen and generously donated by AAPL to HAPL Charities.
Choose between attending this year's annual meeting in Kansas City or next year's in Salt Lake City!
Don't let this amazing networking and educational opportunity pass you by! See the AAPL website for complete details.
Let's start the bidding at $300! Good luck!
Women in Energy Institute-or any '25-'26 AAPL Energy Inst.
$100
Starting bid
Procured for HAPL Charities by Amanda VanDeusen and generously donated by AAPL, this prize is valued at $300 and may be substituted for any 2025-2026 AAPL Energy Institute of your choice.
The Women in Energy Institute is held at Hotel ZaZa and has been a fun and exciting educational and networking event for both men and women. Don't miss out! Bid now!
Procured for HAPL Charities by Amanda VanDeusen and generously donated by AAPL, this prize is valued at $300 and may be substituted for any 2025-2026 AAPL Energy Institute of your choice.
The Women in Energy Institute is held at Hotel ZaZa and has been a fun and exciting educational and networking event for both men and women. Don't miss out! Bid now!
Wine Class for 10-16 people at Nice Winery!
$250
Starting bid
Procured by Christine Touchstone and donated by Certified Sommeliers, Wine Educators, and Le Cordon Bleu-trained Chefs, Ryan Levy and Ian Eastveld, this educational seated wine class with winery staff for 10 to 16 people at the Nice Winery in Houston is valued at $1,200!
Bidding begins at $250.
You and your guests will enjoy a tasting of six of Nice's award-winning wines, wine education, and a specialty charcuterie board.
Cheers!
Procured by Christine Touchstone and donated by Certified Sommeliers, Wine Educators, and Le Cordon Bleu-trained Chefs, Ryan Levy and Ian Eastveld, this educational seated wine class with winery staff for 10 to 16 people at the Nice Winery in Houston is valued at $1,200!
Bidding begins at $250.
You and your guests will enjoy a tasting of six of Nice's award-winning wines, wine education, and a specialty charcuterie board.
Cheers!
SS18 Dollaro - Ollie - black Valentino bag
$400
Starting bid
Generously donated by Christine Touchstone, this gorgeous Valentino bag retails for $1,095!
On display at the silent auction table - see it for yourself!
Protective black cloth storage bag included.
Don't miss this steal of a deal and the chance to walk out in style with this piece on your arm!
Salute!
Generously donated by Christine Touchstone, this gorgeous Valentino bag retails for $1,095!
On display at the silent auction table - see it for yourself!
Protective black cloth storage bag included.
Don't miss this steal of a deal and the chance to walk out in style with this piece on your arm!
Salute!
Custom Art Purse Handmade by Former Miss Texas
$50
Starting bid
Generously donated by Christine Touchstone, this one-of-a-kind piece of art is also a purse! Handmade by a former Miss Texas with intricate beading, a beautiful butterfly, and two chain options, this piece will be the talk of the party.
This item is priceless, but we've set the value at $350 - Let's start the bidding at $50. Good luck!
Generously donated by Christine Touchstone, this one-of-a-kind piece of art is also a purse! Handmade by a former Miss Texas with intricate beading, a beautiful butterfly, and two chain options, this piece will be the talk of the party.
This item is priceless, but we've set the value at $350 - Let's start the bidding at $50. Good luck!
Blanton's | Gold | Bourbon Whiskey
$100
Starting bid
Procured by Ann Bui and generously donated to HAPL Charities by John Hayden LaRue, this Blanton’s Gold Edition is a premium single-barrel bourbon crafted for discerning connoisseurs. Bottled at a higher proof than the Original Single Barrel, it offers a richer, more robust flavor profile with exceptional complexity, smoothness, and depth-representing the pinnacle of Blanton’s hand-selected barrels.
Retail Value: $215.00
Minimum Bid: $100.00
If you win this - we hope to be invited to your "after party!"
Cheers!
Procured by Ann Bui and generously donated to HAPL Charities by John Hayden LaRue, this Blanton’s Gold Edition is a premium single-barrel bourbon crafted for discerning connoisseurs. Bottled at a higher proof than the Original Single Barrel, it offers a richer, more robust flavor profile with exceptional complexity, smoothness, and depth-representing the pinnacle of Blanton’s hand-selected barrels.
Retail Value: $215.00
Minimum Bid: $100.00
If you win this - we hope to be invited to your "after party!"
Cheers!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!