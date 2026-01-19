Happenstance Ranch Inc's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
This Schrade USA Scrimshaw Stockman (Model 63505) is a visually striking and collectible American-made knife. Featuring decorative scrimshaw-style handles and solid craftsmanship, this piece stands out as both functional and display-worthy.
This knife is part of a curated nonprofit fundraising auction benefiting Happenstance Ranch.
Impact of Your Bid
• 80% of proceeds support the Land Acquisition Fund, helping secure property for a permanent healing and retreat campus.
• 20% supports general operating expenses and auction preparation.
All items are described to the best of our knowledge and offered as-is.
HR-KN-003
Starting bid
This authentic Case XX USA Trapper (Pattern 6254) dates to 1978, identified by the Case dot system. A classic American pocketknife with excellent snap and strong collector appeal, this piece reflects the quality that made Case a household name.
Impact of Your Bid
• 80% supports land acquisition for Happenstance Ranch.
• 20% supports general operating and auction preparation expenses.
Offered as-is, with condition transparently disclosed.
HR-KN-006
Starting bid
A traditional Case XX USA Stockman featuring CV (chrome-vanadium) steel. This knife offers the timeless utility and durability that collectors and users alike value in American-made Case knives.
Impact of Your Bid
• 80% to the Land Acquisition Fund
• 20% to general operations and fundraising support
Items are sold as-is with disclosures provided.
HR-KN-007
Starting bid
This Buck 305 Lancer is a compact, USA-made pocketknife known for its reliability and everyday usability. Buck knives remain highly respected for quality and performance.
Impact of Your Bid
• 80% supports land acquisition
• 20% supports operational expenses
All items are donated goods and offered as-is.
HR-KN-018
Starting bid
A genuine Victorinox Swiss Army Knife marked Officier Suisse and Rostfrei (stainless). Made in Switzerland and known worldwide for quality and versatility. Please note: the toothpick is missing.
Impact of Your Bid
• 80% benefits the Land Acquisition Fund
• 20% supports general operations and auction preparation
Condition details disclosed; item sold as-is.
HR-KN-019
Starting bid
This Case XX USA Stockman (Pattern 6344 SP) features a desirable spey blade configuration. A clean, classic American knife with strong appeal among collectors and traditional knife enthusiasts.
Impact of Your Bid
• 80% supports land acquisition
• 20% supports operating and fundraising costs
Offered as-is, with transparent disclosures.
HR-KN-023
Starting bid
Lot: Vintage USA-Made Pocketknives – American Classics
This lot features a curated selection of vintage USA-made pocketknives, representing trusted American brands and traditional craftsmanship.
Includes:
A great opportunity for collectors or those who appreciate historic utility knives.
Impact of Your Bid
• 80% of funds raised support the Happenstance Ranch Land Acquisition Fund
• 20% supports general operating and auction preparation expenses
All items are offered as-is with disclosures provided.
HR-KN-010, HR-KN-011, HR-KN-013, HR-KN-015, HR-KN-016, HR-KN-025
Starting bid
Lot: Case XX Stainless & Commemorative Pocketknives
A grouped lot of Case XX stainless and commemorative knives, offering brand recognition and solid value.
Includes:
Ideal for Case enthusiasts or donors looking to support the mission through a multi-item lot.
Impact of Your Bid
• 80% supports land acquisition
• 20% supports general operations
Items are sold as-is.
HR-KN-012, HR-KN-021, HR-KN-022
Starting bid
Lot: Imported & Utility Pocketknives
This lot includes a variety of imported stainless and utility knives. While not collectible classics, these knives offer practical value and make a great bundled option for supporters who want to participate at an accessible level.
Includes:
Impact of Your Bid
• 80% supports land acquisition
• 20% supports auction preparation and operations
All items sold as-is.
HR-KN-001, HR-KN-002, HR-KN-004, HR-KN-005, HR-KN-008, HR-KN-009, HR-KN-014, HR-KN-017, HR-KN-020, HR-KN-024
Starting bid
This striking framed Harley-Davidson wall display showcases a lineup of iconic 1980s Harley-Davidson motorcycles, beautifully rendered in raised metallic relief against a black background.
Produced by Riders Harley-Davidson of Trussville, Alabama, this piece combines dealership history with classic Harley heritage—making it a standout collectible for riders, enthusiasts, and Americana collectors.
Each motorcycle is individually labeled, capturing the evolution of Harley-Davidson design during a pivotal decade.
This piece is more than décor—it’s a tribute to Harley-Davidson history and rider culture. Whether displayed in a home, office, garage, or man cave, it makes a bold statement of freedom, craftsmanship, and American motorcycling.
💙 All proceeds from this auction benefit Happenstance Ranch, supporting land acquisition and life-changing programs for veterans, survivors, and individuals rebuilding their lives.
Bid proudly. Ride with purpose.
Impact of Your Bid
• 80% of funds raised support the Happenstance Ranch Land Acquisition Fund
• 20% supports general operating and auction preparation expenses
All items are offered as-is with disclosures provided.
Starting bid
This vintage ceramic vessel features a soft blue exterior and a hand-painted floral design around the interior rim. Finished in a smooth glaze, it has a wide opening and rounded form that makes it ideal as a decorative bowl, small planter, or cottage-style accent piece.
The underside is fully glazed and marked with a hand-written number (“3006”), consistent with mid-20th-century decorative ceramics. The piece is solid, well-balanced, and displays nicely on a shelf, table, or entry console.
Condition:
Good vintage condition with light age-appropriate wear. No cracks or repairs observed. Minor surface marks consistent with age.
Approximate Era:
Mid-20th century (c. 1940s–1960s)
Use:
Decorative bowl, planter, or display piece
(Not intended for food use)
Measurements:
[7.5"wx5.5:H)
Impact of Your Bid
• 80% of funds raised support the Happenstance Ranch Land Acquisition Fund
• 20% supports general operating and auction preparation expenses
All items are offered as-is with disclosures provided.
Starting bid
Up for auction is a piece of American hunting history: an original M.L. Lynch Model No. 102 "World Champion" Turkey Caller. Manufactured in 1958, this handcrafted wooden box call is a "3-hole" classic, highly prized by collectors and traditional hunters alike.
This versatile tool features a dual-sided design: one side is tuned to perfectly imitate the raspy tones of a hen, while the other is crafted to mimic the deeper notes of a gobbler. All original instructional text on the wood remains clear and legible, preserving its vintage character.
Details:
Impact of Your Bid
• 80% of funds raised support the Happenstance Ranch Land Acquisition Fund
• 20% supports general operating and auction preparation expenses
All items are offered as-is with disclosures provided.
Starting bid
Add a touch of classic Chinoiserie to your home with this beautiful crackle-glaze porcelain jar. Featuring a delicate hand-painted ivy and berry motif, this 20th-century export piece is perfect for display on a mantel, bookshelf, or as part of a blue-and-white porcelain collection.
Impact of Your Bid
• 80% of funds raised support the Happenstance Ranch Land Acquisition Fund
• 20% supports general operating and auction preparation expenses
All items are offered as-is with disclosures provided.
Starting bid
Bring a touch of 1950s retro charm to your kitchen with this vintage Wear-Ever Hallite tea kettle. A staple of Mid-Century Modern design, this kettle features a durable satin-finish aluminum body and the iconic black Bakelite "scroll" handle that is cool to the touch.
Impact of Your Bid
• 80% of funds raised support the Happenstance Ranch Land Acquisition Fund
• 20% supports general operating and auction preparation expenses
All items are offered as-is with disclosures provided.
Starting bid
This elegant matched pair of porcelain candlesticks features classic blue and white hand-painted floral and scroll motifs, inspired by traditional Portuguese decorative ceramics. Each candlestick displays coordinated detailing along the stem, base, and rim, creating a cohesive and timeless presentation.
Impact of Your Bid
• 80% of funds raised support the Happenstance Ranch Land Acquisition Fund
• 20% supports general operating and auction preparation expenses
All items are offered as-is with disclosures provided.
Starting bid
This charming white milk glass rooster features classic molded detailing with a removable lid, making it suitable for use as a small covered dish, candy jar, or purely decorative accent. The piece displays traditional rooster styling with feathered texture, raised comb and tail, and a pedestal-style base.
Impact of Your Bid
• 80% of funds raised support the Happenstance Ranch Land Acquisition Fund
• 20% supports general operating and auction preparation expenses
All items are offered as-is with disclosures provided.
Starting bid
This elegant Blue Lily porcelain plate features a classic blue and white floral motif with scalloped edging and finely detailed botanical decoration. The underside bears the Blue Lily / Hutschenreuther Bavaria mark, indicating high-quality German porcelain with hand-decorated detailing.
The refined floral pattern and crisp cobalt-blue coloration reflect traditional European tableware design, making this plate well-suited for display, collection, or light decorative use. Its balanced size and timeless aesthetic make it a versatile accent for china cabinets, wall displays, or tabletop décor.
Impact of Your Bid
• 80% of funds raised support the Happenstance Ranch Land Acquisition Fund
• 20% supports general operating and auction preparation expenses
All items are offered as-is with disclosures provided.
Starting bid
This charming vintage porcelain teapot features a warm, nostalgic raised relief kitchen and hearth scene with cookware, plates, and a fireplace motif, giving it a cozy, cottage-style aesthetic. The teapot includes its original fitted lid with vent hole and a comfortable handle and spout for display or light decorative use.
The underside bears a Porcelier / Vitreous China maker’s mark with Made in U.S.A., indicating American production. The interior shows light discoloration consistent with age and prior use, while the exterior retains a clean glaze and crisp raised detailing.
This piece works well as a decorative accent, shelf display, or addition to a vintage kitchen or teapot collection.
Impact of Your Bid
• 80% of funds raised support the Happenstance Ranch Land Acquisition Fund
• 20% supports general operating and auction preparation expenses
All items are offered as-is with disclosures provided.
Starting bid
This decorative Mikasa porcelain covered trinket dish features a festive holiday fruit and pinecone motif accented with rich red tones, green foliage, and elegant gold scrollwork around the lid and rim. The piece includes its matching fitted lid and compact form, making it ideal for storing small keepsakes, candies, or for use as a seasonal display accent.
The underside bears the Mikasa maker’s mark. The interior shows light surface staining consistent with prior use, while the exterior decoration remains vibrant and intact. This piece works well as a holiday collectible, hostess accent, or decorative addition to a china cabinet or side table.
Impact of Your Bid
• 80% of funds raised support the Happenstance Ranch Land Acquisition Fund
• 20% supports general operating and auction preparation expenses
All items are offered as-is with disclosures provided.
Starting bid
This authentic vintage Busy Bee No. 16 washboard features a galvanized metal ribbed washing surface set within its original wooden frame, showcasing classic early household utility design. The faded “Busy Bee No. 16” stencil remains visible on the upper wood panel, adding character and authenticity.
Impact of Your Bid
• 80% of funds raised support the Happenstance Ranch Land Acquisition Fund
• 20% supports general operating and auction preparation expenses
All items are offered as-is with disclosures provided.
Starting bid
This classic Frankoma pottery rectangular serving dish features a clean white glaze with integrated side handles and a gently curved interior, making it suitable for oven-to-table style serving or decorative display. The underside bears the “5Q” Frankoma marking, identifying it as an authentic piece of American studio pottery.
Known for its durability and timeless forms, Frankoma pottery has long been appreciated by collectors and everyday users alike. This piece’s simple, functional design allows it to blend easily into both vintage and modern table settings.
Impact of Your Bid
• 80% of funds raised support the Happenstance Ranch Land Acquisition Fund
• 20% supports general operating and auction preparation expenses
All items are offered as-is with disclosures provided.
Starting bid
This festive holiday décor lot includes two complementary ceramic pieces, perfect for seasonal display or gifting:
1. Cosmos Santa Claus Ceramic Bowl
A whimsical sculptural Santa bowl featuring Santa emerging from his red coat with detailed beard, hat, belt, and gloved hands. Finished in a glossy glaze, this piece makes a cheerful holiday centerpiece or decorative candy bowl.
2. Fitz & Floyd Hand-Painted Ceramic Gift Box with Lid
A charming Fitz & Floyd holiday trinket box featuring hand-painted wrapped presents and festive motifs. The removable lid fits securely, making it ideal for holding small keepsakes or holiday treats. The underside is clearly marked “Hand Painted – Fitz & Floyd,” confirming authenticity.
Together, these pieces create a cohesive holiday tabletop or mantel display, blending playful sculptural charm with collectible craftsmanship.
Impact of Your Bid
• 80% of funds raised support the Happenstance Ranch Land Acquisition Fund
• 20% supports general operating and auction preparation expenses
All items are offered as-is with disclosures provided.
Starting bid
This elegant HICOCK black art glass whale figurine features a sleek, sculptural form with a high-gloss finish and flowing lines. The minimalist silhouette and deep black glass give it a modern yet timeless appeal, making it an excellent decorative accent for shelves, desks, or display cabinets.
The underside retains the original HICOCK “Distinctively Yours” foil label, confirming maker attribution. HICOCK pieces are known for their clean design aesthetic and quality glass craftsmanship, and this whale form is especially appealing to coastal décor lovers and art glass collectors.
Impact of Your Bid
• 80% of funds raised support the Happenstance Ranch Land Acquisition Fund
• 20% supports general operating and auction preparation expenses
All items are offered as-is with disclosures provided.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!