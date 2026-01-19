Happenstance Ranch Inc's Silent Auction

This Schrade USA Scrimshaw Stockman (Model 63505) is a visually striking and collectible American-made knife. Featuring decorative scrimshaw-style handles and solid craftsmanship, this piece stands out as both functional and display-worthy.

This knife is part of a curated nonprofit fundraising auction benefiting Happenstance Ranch.





Impact of Your Bid

• 80% of proceeds support the Land Acquisition Fund, helping secure property for a permanent healing and retreat campus.

• 20% supports general operating expenses and auction preparation.





All items are described to the best of our knowledge and offered as-is.





