Happenstance Ranch Inc's Silent Auction

Schrade USA Scrimshaw Stockman – Model 63505
Schrade USA Scrimshaw Stockman – Model 63505 item
Schrade USA Scrimshaw Stockman – Model 63505 item
Schrade USA Scrimshaw Stockman – Model 63505
$60

Starting bid

This Schrade USA Scrimshaw Stockman (Model 63505) is a visually striking and collectible American-made knife. Featuring decorative scrimshaw-style handles and solid craftsmanship, this piece stands out as both functional and display-worthy.

This knife is part of a curated nonprofit fundraising auction benefiting Happenstance Ranch.


Impact of Your Bid
80% of proceeds support the Land Acquisition Fund, helping secure property for a permanent healing and retreat campus.
20% supports general operating expenses and auction preparation.


All items are described to the best of our knowledge and offered as-is.


HR-KN-003

978 Case XX USA Trapper – Pattern 6254
978 Case XX USA Trapper – Pattern 6254 item
978 Case XX USA Trapper – Pattern 6254 item
978 Case XX USA Trapper – Pattern 6254
$40

Starting bid

This authentic Case XX USA Trapper (Pattern 6254) dates to 1978, identified by the Case dot system. A classic American pocketknife with excellent snap and strong collector appeal, this piece reflects the quality that made Case a household name.


Impact of Your Bid
80% supports land acquisition for Happenstance Ranch.
20% supports general operating and auction preparation expenses.

Offered as-is, with condition transparently disclosed.


HR-KN-006

Case XX USA Stockman – Pattern 62032 CV
Case XX USA Stockman – Pattern 62032 CV item
Case XX USA Stockman – Pattern 62032 CV item
Case XX USA Stockman – Pattern 62032 CV
$45

Starting bid

A traditional Case XX USA Stockman featuring CV (chrome-vanadium) steel. This knife offers the timeless utility and durability that collectors and users alike value in American-made Case knives.


Impact of Your Bid
80% to the Land Acquisition Fund
20% to general operations and fundraising support

Items are sold as-is with disclosures provided.


HR-KN-007

Buck 305 USA Lancer Pocketknife
Buck 305 USA Lancer Pocketknife item
Buck 305 USA Lancer Pocketknife item
Buck 305 USA Lancer Pocketknife
$35

Starting bid

This Buck 305 Lancer is a compact, USA-made pocketknife known for its reliability and everyday usability. Buck knives remain highly respected for quality and performance.


Impact of Your Bid
80% supports land acquisition
20% supports operational expenses

All items are donated goods and offered as-is.


HR-KN-018

Victorinox Swiss Army Knife – Officier Suisse (Rostfrei)
Victorinox Swiss Army Knife – Officier Suisse (Rostfrei) item
Victorinox Swiss Army Knife – Officier Suisse (Rostfrei) item
Victorinox Swiss Army Knife – Officier Suisse (Rostfrei)
$30

Starting bid

A genuine Victorinox Swiss Army Knife marked Officier Suisse and Rostfrei (stainless). Made in Switzerland and known worldwide for quality and versatility. Please note: the toothpick is missing.

Impact of Your Bid
80% benefits the Land Acquisition Fund
20% supports general operations and auction preparation

Condition details disclosed; item sold as-is.

HR-KN-019

Case XX USA Stockman – Pattern 6344 SP (Spey Blade)
Case XX USA Stockman – Pattern 6344 SP (Spey Blade) item
Case XX USA Stockman – Pattern 6344 SP (Spey Blade) item
Case XX USA Stockman – Pattern 6344 SP (Spey Blade)
$50

Starting bid

This Case XX USA Stockman (Pattern 6344 SP) features a desirable spey blade configuration. A clean, classic American knife with strong appeal among collectors and traditional knife enthusiasts.


Impact of Your Bid
80% supports land acquisition
20% supports operating and fundraising costs

Offered as-is, with transparent disclosures.


HR-KN-023

LOT 1 – USA Vintage Classics (6 Knives)
LOT 1 – USA Vintage Classics (6 Knives) item
LOT 1 – USA Vintage Classics (6 Knives) item
LOT 1 – USA Vintage Classics (6 Knives)
$200

Starting bid

Lot: Vintage USA-Made Pocketknives – American Classics


This lot features a curated selection of vintage USA-made pocketknives, representing trusted American brands and traditional craftsmanship.


Includes:

  • Ranger USA pocketknife (patent-marked, mid-20th century)
  • Camillus New York USA model 887
  • Ranger USA pocketknife (patent 3,317,993 era)
  • Camillus Boy Scout knife (official BSA shield)
  • Schrade USA model 1080T
  • Walden USA model 836 (mid-20th century)

A great opportunity for collectors or those who appreciate historic utility knives.

Impact of Your Bid
80% of funds raised support the Happenstance Ranch Land Acquisition Fund
20% supports general operating and auction preparation expenses


All items are offered as-is with disclosures provided.


HR-KN-010, HR-KN-011, HR-KN-013, HR-KN-015, HR-KN-016, HR-KN-025

LOT 2 – Case Commemoratives & Stainless(3 Knives)
LOT 2 – Case Commemoratives & Stainless(3 Knives) item
LOT 2 – Case Commemoratives & Stainless(3 Knives) item
LOT 2 – Case Commemoratives & Stainless(3 Knives)
$110

Starting bid

Lot: Case XX Stainless & Commemorative Pocketknives


A grouped lot of Case XX stainless and commemorative knives, offering brand recognition and solid value.


Includes:

  • Case XX USA model 5208 SS
  • Case XX USA model 92042 (handle chip disclosed)
  • Case XX USA model 63033 SS


Ideal for Case enthusiasts or donors looking to support the mission through a multi-item lot.


Impact of Your Bid
80% supports land acquisition
20% supports general operations

Items are sold as-is.


HR-KN-012, HR-KN-021, HR-KN-022

LOT 3 – Imports & Utility Knives (10 Knives)
LOT 3 – Imports & Utility Knives (10 Knives) item
LOT 3 – Imports & Utility Knives (10 Knives) item
LOT 3 – Imports & Utility Knives (10 Knives)
$120

Starting bid

Lot: Imported & Utility Pocketknives


This lot includes a variety of imported stainless and utility knives. While not collectible classics, these knives offer practical value and make a great bundled option for supporters who want to participate at an accessible level.


Includes:

  • Large stainless import pocketknife (Pakistan)
  • Large stainless import pocketknife (Pakistan)
  • Valor Japan model 1155
  • Stainless steel utility knife (440 steel)
  • Stainless Pakistan pocketknife (model 13053)
  • Import pocketknife (Pakistan)
  • Stainless China pocketknife
  • Stainless China pocketknife
  • Skoal promotional pocketknife
  • Vintage hardware-store style knife (Moore / Moore-Hadley-Howe related)

Impact of Your Bid
80% supports land acquisition
20% supports auction preparation and operations

All items sold as-is.


HR-KN-001, HR-KN-002, HR-KN-004, HR-KN-005, HR-KN-008, HR-KN-009, HR-KN-014, HR-KN-017, HR-KN-020, HR-KN-024


Harley-Davidson Motorcycles of the 1980s – Framed Display
Harley-Davidson Motorcycles of the 1980s – Framed Display item
Harley-Davidson Motorcycles of the 1980s – Framed Display item
Harley-Davidson Motorcycles of the 1980s – Framed Display
$65

Starting bid

This striking framed Harley-Davidson wall display showcases a lineup of iconic 1980s Harley-Davidson motorcycles, beautifully rendered in raised metallic relief against a black background.

Produced by Riders Harley-Davidson of Trussville, Alabama, this piece combines dealership history with classic Harley heritage—making it a standout collectible for riders, enthusiasts, and Americana collectors.

Featured Models (as shown on plaque)

  • 1980 FLT
  • 1986 FLST
  • 1981 FLH
  • 1983 XR-1000
  • 1980 FXB

Each motorcycle is individually labeled, capturing the evolution of Harley-Davidson design during a pivotal decade.

Item Details

  • Brand: Harley-Davidson
  • Type: Framed commemorative wall display
  • Era Featured: 1980s motorcycles
  • Origin: Riders Harley-Davidson, Trussville, AL
  • Year Issued: 2007
  • Condition: Good pre-owned condition (see photos)
  • Display: Ready to hang

Why It Matters

This piece is more than décor—it’s a tribute to Harley-Davidson history and rider culture. Whether displayed in a home, office, garage, or man cave, it makes a bold statement of freedom, craftsmanship, and American motorcycling.

💙 All proceeds from this auction benefit Happenstance Ranch, supporting land acquisition and life-changing programs for veterans, survivors, and individuals rebuilding their lives.

Bid proudly. Ride with purpose.


Impact of Your Bid
80% of funds raised support the Happenstance Ranch Land Acquisition Fund
20% supports general operating and auction preparation expenses


All items are offered as-is with disclosures provided.


Vintage Hand-Painted Floral Ceramic Bowl / Decorative Plante
Vintage Hand-Painted Floral Ceramic Bowl / Decorative Plante item
Vintage Hand-Painted Floral Ceramic Bowl / Decorative Plante
$15

Starting bid

This vintage ceramic vessel features a soft blue exterior and a hand-painted floral design around the interior rim. Finished in a smooth glaze, it has a wide opening and rounded form that makes it ideal as a decorative bowl, small planter, or cottage-style accent piece.

The underside is fully glazed and marked with a hand-written number (“3006”), consistent with mid-20th-century decorative ceramics. The piece is solid, well-balanced, and displays nicely on a shelf, table, or entry console.

Condition:
Good vintage condition with light age-appropriate wear. No cracks or repairs observed. Minor surface marks consistent with age.

Approximate Era:
Mid-20th century (c. 1940s–1960s)

Use:
Decorative bowl, planter, or display piece
(Not intended for food use)

Measurements:
[7.5"wx5.5:H)


Impact of Your Bid
80% of funds raised support the Happenstance Ranch Land Acquisition Fund
20% supports general operating and auction preparation expenses


All items are offered as-is with disclosures provided.

Vintage 1958 M.L. Lynch "World Champion" Turkey Call
Vintage 1958 M.L. Lynch "World Champion" Turkey Call item
Vintage 1958 M.L. Lynch "World Champion" Turkey Call item
Vintage 1958 M.L. Lynch "World Champion" Turkey Call
$35

Starting bid

Up for auction is a piece of American hunting history: an original M.L. Lynch Model No. 102 "World Champion" Turkey Caller. Manufactured in 1958, this handcrafted wooden box call is a "3-hole" classic, highly prized by collectors and traditional hunters alike.

This versatile tool features a dual-sided design: one side is tuned to perfectly imitate the raspy tones of a hen, while the other is crafted to mimic the deeper notes of a gobbler. All original instructional text on the wood remains clear and legible, preserving its vintage character.

Details:

  • Manufacturer: M.L. Lynch Co. (Liberty, Mississippi).
  • Model: No. 102.
  • Year: 1958.
  • Condition: Excellent vintage condition with age-appropriate patina.

Impact of Your Bid
80% of funds raised support the Happenstance Ranch Land Acquisition Fund
20% supports general operating and auction preparation expenses


All items are offered as-is with disclosures provided.

Vintage Chinese Crackle Glaze Decorative Jar
Vintage Chinese Crackle Glaze Decorative Jar item
Vintage Chinese Crackle Glaze Decorative Jar item
Vintage Chinese Crackle Glaze Decorative Jar
$20

Starting bid

Add a touch of classic Chinoiserie to your home with this beautiful crackle-glaze porcelain jar. Featuring a delicate hand-painted ivy and berry motif, this 20th-century export piece is perfect for display on a mantel, bookshelf, or as part of a blue-and-white porcelain collection.

  • Style: Traditional Chinese Ginger Jar (Open Top).
  • Finish: Cream-colored crackle glaze with botanical accents.
  • Note: This item is strictly for ornamental and decorative use only and may not food-safe.


Impact of Your Bid
80% of funds raised support the Happenstance Ranch Land Acquisition Fund
20% supports general operating and auction preparation expenses


All items are offered as-is with disclosures provided.

Mid-Century Modern Wear-Ever "Hallite" Aluminum Kettle
Mid-Century Modern Wear-Ever "Hallite" Aluminum Kettle item
Mid-Century Modern Wear-Ever "Hallite" Aluminum Kettle
$10

Starting bid

Bring a touch of 1950s retro charm to your kitchen with this vintage Wear-Ever Hallite tea kettle. A staple of Mid-Century Modern design, this kettle features a durable satin-finish aluminum body and the iconic black Bakelite "scroll" handle that is cool to the touch.

  • Manufacturer: Wear-Ever Aluminum (Made in the USA).
  • Model: Hallite No. 3062-1/2.
  • Design: Iconic "scroll" handle and sleek atomic-era silhouette.
  • Condition: Vintage with characteristic patina; lid is not included.

Impact of Your Bid
80% of funds raised support the Happenstance Ranch Land Acquisition Fund
20% supports general operating and auction preparation expenses


All items are offered as-is with disclosures provided.

Pair- Hand-Painted Portuguese Blue & White Porcelain Candle
Pair- Hand-Painted Portuguese Blue & White Porcelain Candle item
Pair- Hand-Painted Portuguese Blue & White Porcelain Candle item
Pair- Hand-Painted Portuguese Blue & White Porcelain Candle
$20

Starting bid

This elegant matched pair of porcelain candlesticks features classic blue and white hand-painted floral and scroll motifs, inspired by traditional Portuguese decorative ceramics. Each candlestick displays coordinated detailing along the stem, base, and rim, creating a cohesive and timeless presentation.


Impact of Your Bid
80% of funds raised support the Happenstance Ranch Land Acquisition Fund
20% supports general operating and auction preparation expenses


All items are offered as-is with disclosures provided.

White Milk Glass Rooster Covered Dish / Candy Jar
White Milk Glass Rooster Covered Dish / Candy Jar item
White Milk Glass Rooster Covered Dish / Candy Jar item
White Milk Glass Rooster Covered Dish / Candy Jar
$20

Starting bid

This charming white milk glass rooster features classic molded detailing with a removable lid, making it suitable for use as a small covered dish, candy jar, or purely decorative accent. The piece displays traditional rooster styling with feathered texture, raised comb and tail, and a pedestal-style base.


Impact of Your Bid
80% of funds raised support the Happenstance Ranch Land Acquisition Fund
20% supports general operating and auction preparation expenses


All items are offered as-is with disclosures provided.

Hutschenreuther Bavaria Hand-Decorated Porcelain Plate
Hutschenreuther Bavaria Hand-Decorated Porcelain Plate item
Hutschenreuther Bavaria Hand-Decorated Porcelain Plate
$15

Starting bid

This elegant Blue Lily porcelain plate features a classic blue and white floral motif with scalloped edging and finely detailed botanical decoration. The underside bears the Blue Lily / Hutschenreuther Bavaria mark, indicating high-quality German porcelain with hand-decorated detailing.

The refined floral pattern and crisp cobalt-blue coloration reflect traditional European tableware design, making this plate well-suited for display, collection, or light decorative use. Its balanced size and timeless aesthetic make it a versatile accent for china cabinets, wall displays, or tabletop décor.



Impact of Your Bid
80% of funds raised support the Happenstance Ranch Land Acquisition Fund
20% supports general operating and auction preparation expenses


All items are offered as-is with disclosures provided.

Vintage Procelain Teapot with Raised Hearth & Kitchen Motif
Vintage Procelain Teapot with Raised Hearth & Kitchen Motif item
Vintage Procelain Teapot with Raised Hearth & Kitchen Motif item
Vintage Procelain Teapot with Raised Hearth & Kitchen Motif
$25

Starting bid

This charming vintage porcelain teapot features a warm, nostalgic raised relief kitchen and hearth scene with cookware, plates, and a fireplace motif, giving it a cozy, cottage-style aesthetic. The teapot includes its original fitted lid with vent hole and a comfortable handle and spout for display or light decorative use.

The underside bears a Porcelier / Vitreous China maker’s mark with Made in U.S.A., indicating American production. The interior shows light discoloration consistent with age and prior use, while the exterior retains a clean glaze and crisp raised detailing.

This piece works well as a decorative accent, shelf display, or addition to a vintage kitchen or teapot collection.


Impact of Your Bid
80% of funds raised support the Happenstance Ranch Land Acquisition Fund
20% supports general operating and auction preparation expenses


All items are offered as-is with disclosures provided.

Mikasa Porcelain Covered Trinket Dish w/ Holiday Fruit Motif
Mikasa Porcelain Covered Trinket Dish w/ Holiday Fruit Motif item
Mikasa Porcelain Covered Trinket Dish w/ Holiday Fruit Motif item
Mikasa Porcelain Covered Trinket Dish w/ Holiday Fruit Motif
$15

Starting bid

This decorative Mikasa porcelain covered trinket dish features a festive holiday fruit and pinecone motif accented with rich red tones, green foliage, and elegant gold scrollwork around the lid and rim. The piece includes its matching fitted lid and compact form, making it ideal for storing small keepsakes, candies, or for use as a seasonal display accent.

The underside bears the Mikasa maker’s mark. The interior shows light surface staining consistent with prior use, while the exterior decoration remains vibrant and intact. This piece works well as a holiday collectible, hostess accent, or decorative addition to a china cabinet or side table.


Impact of Your Bid
80% of funds raised support the Happenstance Ranch Land Acquisition Fund
20% supports general operating and auction preparation expenses


All items are offered as-is with disclosures provided.

Vintage Busy Bee No. 16 Galvanized Washboard with Wood Frame
Vintage Busy Bee No. 16 Galvanized Washboard with Wood Frame item
Vintage Busy Bee No. 16 Galvanized Washboard with Wood Frame
$25

Starting bid

This authentic vintage Busy Bee No. 16 washboard features a galvanized metal ribbed washing surface set within its original wooden frame, showcasing classic early household utility design. The faded “Busy Bee No. 16” stencil remains visible on the upper wood panel, adding character and authenticity.


Impact of Your Bid
80% of funds raised support the Happenstance Ranch Land Acquisition Fund
20% supports general operating and auction preparation expenses


All items are offered as-is with disclosures provided.



Frankoma Pottery No5Q White Rectangular Serving Dish w/handl
Frankoma Pottery No5Q White Rectangular Serving Dish w/handl item
Frankoma Pottery No5Q White Rectangular Serving Dish w/handl
$20

Starting bid

This classic Frankoma pottery rectangular serving dish features a clean white glaze with integrated side handles and a gently curved interior, making it suitable for oven-to-table style serving or decorative display. The underside bears the “5Q” Frankoma marking, identifying it as an authentic piece of American studio pottery.

Known for its durability and timeless forms, Frankoma pottery has long been appreciated by collectors and everyday users alike. This piece’s simple, functional design allows it to blend easily into both vintage and modern table settings.


Impact of Your Bid
80% of funds raised support the Happenstance Ranch Land Acquisition Fund
20% supports general operating and auction preparation expenses


All items are offered as-is with disclosures provided.


Decorative Lot-Holiday
Decorative Lot-Holiday item
Decorative Lot-Holiday item
Decorative Lot-Holiday
$30

Starting bid

This festive holiday décor lot includes two complementary ceramic pieces, perfect for seasonal display or gifting:

Included Items

1. Cosmos Santa Claus Ceramic Bowl
A whimsical sculptural Santa bowl featuring Santa emerging from his red coat with detailed beard, hat, belt, and gloved hands. Finished in a glossy glaze, this piece makes a cheerful holiday centerpiece or decorative candy bowl.

2. Fitz & Floyd Hand-Painted Ceramic Gift Box with Lid
A charming Fitz & Floyd holiday trinket box featuring hand-painted wrapped presents and festive motifs. The removable lid fits securely, making it ideal for holding small keepsakes or holiday treats. The underside is clearly marked “Hand Painted – Fitz & Floyd,” confirming authenticity.

Together, these pieces create a cohesive holiday tabletop or mantel display, blending playful sculptural charm with collectible craftsmanship.


Impact of Your Bid
80% of funds raised support the Happenstance Ranch Land Acquisition Fund
20% supports general operating and auction preparation expenses


All items are offered as-is with disclosures provided.

HICOK Black Glass Whale Figurine – Art Glass Décor
HICOK Black Glass Whale Figurine – Art Glass Décor item
HICOK Black Glass Whale Figurine – Art Glass Décor item
HICOK Black Glass Whale Figurine – Art Glass Décor
$15

Starting bid

This elegant HICOCK black art glass whale figurine features a sleek, sculptural form with a high-gloss finish and flowing lines. The minimalist silhouette and deep black glass give it a modern yet timeless appeal, making it an excellent decorative accent for shelves, desks, or display cabinets.

The underside retains the original HICOCK “Distinctively Yours” foil label, confirming maker attribution. HICOCK pieces are known for their clean design aesthetic and quality glass craftsmanship, and this whale form is especially appealing to coastal décor lovers and art glass collectors.


Impact of Your Bid
80% of funds raised support the Happenstance Ranch Land Acquisition Fund
20% supports general operating and auction preparation expenses


All items are offered as-is with disclosures provided.


