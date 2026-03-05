Happier Reading March Virtual Book Club

About this event
March 28 · 11:00am – 12:30pm Time zone: America/Los_Angeles Google Meet joining info Video call link: https://meet.google.com/iui-emkv-jfr Or dial: (US) +1 218-321-0366 PIN: 650 645 101# More phone numbers: https://tel.meet/iui-emkv-jfr?pin=6852549150833
Come hang with us whether you purchased the book on your own or just want to join in on the discussion!
Donation is not necessary but appreciated!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!