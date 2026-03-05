Wells Of Water Inc

Hosted by

Wells Of Water Inc

About this event

Happier Reading March Virtual Book Club

Happier Reading March Virtual Book Club Saturday

March 28 · 11:00am – 12:30pm Time zone: America/Los_Angeles Google Meet joining info Video call link: https://meet.google.com/iui-emkv-jfr Or dial: ‪(US) +1 218-321-0366‬ PIN: ‪650 645 101‬# More phone numbers: https://tel.meet/iui-emkv-jfr?pin=6852549150833

Coming For Fun
Pay what you can

Come hang with us whether you purchased the book on your own or just want to join in on the discussion!

Donation is not necessary but appreciated!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!