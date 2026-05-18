Happy 250th America!

About this event
Includes 1 dinner and 1 drink ticket
Includes 1 dinner and 1 drink ticket
2 dinners and 2 drink tickets
2 dinners and 2 drink tickets
1 VIP/Dinner table (8 people) located in VIP section, 2 bottles of wine on table, Logo on photo backdrop, 12 Social media promos, Event recognition, full page ad in program
¾ VIP/Dinner table (6 people) located in VIP section, Logo on photo backdrop, ½ page ad in program, bottle of wine on table, 8 Social media promos, Event recognition
Logo on photo backdrop, 4 VIP/dinner tickets, ¼ page ad in program, 4 Social media promos, Event recognition
$
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