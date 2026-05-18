Culpeper Republican Committee

Hosted by

Culpeper Republican Committee

About this event

Happy 250th America!

18351 Corkys Ln

Culpeper, VA 22701, USA

Single Ticket - Early Bird
$80
Available until Jun 8

Includes 1 dinner and 1 drink ticket

Single Ticket - Regular Admission
$90

Includes 1 dinner and 1 drink ticket

Couples Ticket - Early Bird
$155
Available until Jun 8

2 dinners and 2 drink tickets

Couples Ticket - Regular Admission
$175

2 dinners and 2 drink tickets

Patriot (VIP) Sponsor
$7,500

1 VIP/Dinner table (8 people) located in VIP section, 2 bottles of wine on table, Logo on photo backdrop, 12 Social media promos, Event recognition, full page ad in program

Stars and Stripes Sponsor
$4,500

¾ VIP/Dinner table (6 people) located in VIP section, Logo on photo backdrop, ½ page ad in program, bottle of wine on table, 8 Social media promos, Event recognition

Spirit of 1776 Sponsor
$1,500

Logo on photo backdrop, 4 VIP/dinner tickets, ¼ page ad in program, 4 Social media promos, Event recognition

Add a donation for Culpeper Republican Committee

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