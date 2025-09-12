Happy Birthday UHP Silent Auction

Virtual Colombian Cooking Experience with Wren Ruiz – For Up to 5 People



Gather your friends (virtually) and get ready to learn the art of making Colombian Sancocho de Gallina—Wren Ruiz’s secret family recipe, shared just for you (shh… don’t tell their aunt!).



In this live Zoom cooking lesson, Wren of Urban Health Partnerships will guide you step-by-step through the preparation of this beloved traditional dish. You’ll receive the full ingredient list (ingredients not included) ahead of time and enjoy cooking together from the comfort of your own kitchen.



🥣 For up to 5 participants

💻 Hosted virtually via Zoom

📅 Must be redeemed by December 15, 2025. Date to be scheduled in advance.



Don’t miss this flavorful, heartwarming experience rooted in culture and community!