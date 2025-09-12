Happy Birthday UHP Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Join Stacy and Arely of Urban Health Partnerships for a fun, hands-on evening at the Urban Farming Institute in Oakland Park, FL! Perfect for a group outing, this 1.5-hour experience (5–7 PM) offers a blend of education, nature, and fresh flavors. Your group will enjoy: 🌱 A guided tour of the garden and urban farm 🥕 A class on growing fruits and vegetables in Florida 🍹 A mocktail-making workshop featuring herbal mixology 🌿 A selection of fresh herbs to take home. Held at UFI (1101 NE 40th Ct, Oakland Park, FL)—a nonprofit dedicated to sustainable food and community learning—this event is ideal for friends, families, or team gatherings. Valid for up to 10 guests. Must be redeemed between February 15 and June 15, 2026, due to seasonal availability. Date to be coordinated in advance, event will take place from 5-7 pm.
"We Will Love Each Other Across Lifetimes" Art Print by Wren Ruiz on Matted Frame. 11x14" artwork inside 16x20" matted frame. Can be picked up from our UHP office in Miami (we'll coordinate with you) or handled and shipped anywhere in the continental US (if necessary).
"Mockingbird on a Simpson's Stopper" Art Print by Wren Ruiz on Matted Frame. 11x14" artwork inside 16x20" matted frame. Can be picked up from our UHP office in Miami (we'll coordinate with you) or handled and shipped anywhere in the continental US (if necessary).
"Mockingbird on a Simpson's Stopper" Art Print by Wren Ruiz on Matted Frame. 8x10" artwork inside 11x14" matted frame. Can be picked up from our UHP office in Miami (we'll coordinate with you) or handled and shipped anywhere in the continental US (if necessary).
"Last Quarter Moon Swamp" Art Print by Wren Ruiz on Matted Frame. 11x14" artwork inside 16x20" matted frame. Can be picked up from our UHP office in Miami (we'll coordinate with you) or handled and shipped anywhere in the continental US (if necessary).
"Condor" Art Print by Wren Ruiz on Matted Frame. 8x10" artwork inside 11x14" matted frame. Can be picked up from our UHP office in Miami (we'll coordinate with you) or handled and shipped anywhere in the continental US (if necessary).
"Meeting the Shore" Art Print by Wren Ruiz on Matted Frame. 8x10" artwork inside 11x14" matted frame. Can be picked up from our UHP office in Miami (we'll coordinate with you) or handled and shipped anywhere in the continental US (if necessary).
"Meeting the Shore" Art Print by Wren Ruiz on Matted Frame. 11x14" artwork inside 16x20" matted frame. Can be picked up from our UHP office in Miami (we'll coordinate with you) or handled and shipped anywhere in the continental US (if necessary).
Gather your friends, coworkers, or family for an unforgettable outing at TopGolf Doral! Perfect for celebrations, team outings, or just a good time with your crew! This package includes:
2 hours of gameplay for up to 12 people
Appetizers and non-alcoholic beverages
A $650 value experience filled with fun, food, and friendly competition.
Gratuity not included. Must be redeemed by 6/5/2026. Certificate can be redeemed at the TopGolf Doral location only. 11850 NW 22nd St, Doral, FL 33182.
1-Hour Private Yoga Session with Teara Jackson – For Up to 3 People
Relax, recharge, and reconnect in a customized 1-hour yoga session with Teara Jackson, an experienced and intuitive instructor. This private session is tailored to your needs and welcomes up to three participants—ideal for friends, couples, or small groups.
Teara will travel to your chosen location anywhere in Miami-Dade or Broward County, making it a convenient and restorative experience close to home.
🧘 Session must be redeemed by December 15, 2025. Blackout dates may apply (e.g., major holidays). Scheduling subject to instructor availability.
Indulge in a flavorful Mediterranean experience with a lunch for two at El Turco Turkish Food (5026 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137), Miami’s award-winning Turkish eatery. Savor dishes crafted with traditional spices, rich textures, and heartfelt hospitality—recognized by the Michelin Guide and beloved by foodies across the region. Value: $100 | Must be redeemed by February 15, 2026.
Virtual Colombian Cooking Experience with Wren Ruiz – For Up to 5 People
Gather your friends (virtually) and get ready to learn the art of making Colombian Sancocho de Gallina—Wren Ruiz’s secret family recipe, shared just for you (shh… don’t tell their aunt!).
In this live Zoom cooking lesson, Wren of Urban Health Partnerships will guide you step-by-step through the preparation of this beloved traditional dish. You’ll receive the full ingredient list (ingredients not included) ahead of time and enjoy cooking together from the comfort of your own kitchen.
🥣 For up to 5 participants
💻 Hosted virtually via Zoom
📅 Must be redeemed by December 15, 2025. Date to be scheduled in advance.
Don’t miss this flavorful, heartwarming experience rooted in culture and community!
2-Night Stay [Studio or 1-Bedroom Suite] at Club Wyndham Sea Gardens in Pompano Beach, FL (615 N Ocean Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL 33062)
Treat yourself to a relaxing South Florida getaway with a 2-night stay at the beautiful Club Wyndham Sea Gardens in Pompano Beach!
Enjoy beach access just steps away, lush garden surroundings, and a choice between a Studio or 1-Bedroom Suite—perfect for a peaceful retreat or romantic escape. Suites include a kitchenette or full kitchen, and many offer private balconies and whirlpool tubs for added comfort.
🛏️ Accommodates up to 4 guests
🌴 On-site amenities include 3 pools, 2 hot tubs, a spa, fitness center, game room, tennis courts, and more
🎰 Close to Hard Rock Casino, Sawgrass Mills, Las Olas shopping, and Ft. Lauderdale attractions
Valid for any available dates in 2026. Some blackout dates may apply. Must be booked in advance. Travel must be completed within the 2026 calendar year.
Don’t miss your chance to experience the best of the Gold Coast in comfort and style!
(Local Miami-Dade or Broward pick-up only)🎉Outdoor Fun Party Basket!
Get ready to turn up the heat on fun with this ultimate outdoor party pack—perfect for beach days, backyard games, and family gatherings!
Includes:
Cozy beach towel
Water slip and slide with water balloons party kit
3-pack of swim goggles
Beach ball
Velcro catch ball game
Splash balls
Bright summer-themed kitchen towel
Flamingo-shaped drinking cups
Popsicle making kit
Life is Good lacrosse toy set
Reusable water bottle
Woven basket to carry it all
This basket is everything you need for a sunny day of laughter, water play, and sweet summer memories!
(Local Miami-Dade or Broward pick-up only)🍷 Wine & Glasses Gift Basket
Unwind in style with this elegant wine lover’s set—perfect for a cozy night in or your next gathering.
Includes:
(4) Nicole Miller wine glasses
(1) Bottle of Bread & Butter Pinot Grigio
(1) Bottle of Bread & Butter Chardonnay
Decorative basket for storage or gifting
A tasteful treat for wine enthusiasts or a perfect host gift!
