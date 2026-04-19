Happy Days at UCN Experiences Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Join archaeologists, Katie Egan-Bruhy and Mark Bruhy to learn more about our Wisconsin history at this native site.
4 opportunities ($20 value each)
Scheduled for August 15 (rain date August 16)
Starting bid
Join archaeologists, Katie Egan-Bruhy and Mark Bruhy to learn more about our Wisconsin history at this native site.
4 opportunities ($20 value each)
Scheduled for August 15 (rain date August 16)
Starting bid
Join archaeologists, Katie Egan-Bruhy and Mark Bruhy to learn more about our Wisconsin history at this native site.
4 opportunities ($20 value each)
Scheduled for August 15 (rain date August 16)
Starting bid
Join archaeologists, Katie Egan-Bruhy and Mark Bruhy to learn more about our Wisconsin history at this native site.
4 opportunities ($20 value each)
Scheduled for August 15 (rain date August 16)
Starting bid
Enjoy an evening of learning the art of breadmaking from a bread craftsman. Afterward, you and your 3 guests will share homemade pizza and wine with your hosts.
Value $160 (for 4 people)
Date and Time to be arranged/confirmed with Kas and Pete Blain.
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing 3-night stay at the 2-bedroom Oconto River Cottage. Riverfront, swimming, boats. 100 minutes from UCN. Dock and Diving platform. A/C, nearby shopping and dining.
Value $450
Generously Donated by
Scott Alexander and Collins Mikesell
Starting bid
Celebrate the solstice with good friends and good food in the beautiful backyard of Katie Egan-Bruhy and Mark Bruhy. This BBQ and warm summer vibes will happily capture our longest day of the year.
Saturday, June 20 (June 21 rain date)
10 Opportunities - $25 value per person
Starting bid
Celebrate the solstice with good friends and good food in the beautiful backyard of Katie Egan-Bruhy and Mark Bruhy. This BBQ and warm summer vibes will happily capture our longest day of the year.
Saturday, June 20 (June 21 rain date)
10 Opportunities - $25 value per person
Starting bid
Celebrate the solstice with good friends and good food in the beautiful backyard of Katie Egan-Bruhy and Mark Bruhy. This BBQ and warm summer vibes will happily capture our longest day of the year.
Saturday, June 20 (June 21 rain date)
10 Opportunities - $25 value per person
Starting bid
Celebrate the solstice with good friends and good food in the beautiful backyard of Katie Egan-Bruhy and Mark Bruhy. This BBQ and warm summer vibes will happily capture our longest day of the year.
Saturday, June 20 (June 21 rain date)
10 Opportunities - $25 value per person
Starting bid
Celebrate the solstice with good friends and good food in the beautiful backyard of Katie Egan-Bruhy and Mark Bruhy. This BBQ and warm summer vibes will happily capture our longest day of the year.
Saturday, June 20 (June 21 rain date)
10 Opportunities - $25 value per person
Starting bid
Celebrate the solstice with good friends and good food in the beautiful backyard of Katie Egan-Bruhy and Mark Bruhy. This BBQ and warm summer vibes will happily capture our longest day of the year.
Saturday, June 20 (June 21 rain date)
10 Opportunities - $25 value per person
Starting bid
Celebrate the solstice with good friends and good food in the beautiful backyard of Katie Egan-Bruhy and Mark Bruhy. This BBQ and warm summer vibes will happily capture our longest day of the year.
Saturday, June 20 (June 21 rain date)
10 Opportunities - $25 value per person
Starting bid
Celebrate the solstice with good friends and good food in the beautiful backyard of Katie Egan-Bruhy and Mark Bruhy. This BBQ and warm summer vibes will happily capture our longest day of the year.
Saturday, June 20 (June 21 rain date)
10 Opportunities - $25 value per person
Starting bid
Celebrate the solstice with good friends and good food in the beautiful backyard of Katie Egan-Bruhy and Mark Bruhy. This BBQ and warm summer vibes will happily capture our longest day of the year.
Saturday, June 20 (June 21 rain date)
10 Opportunities - $25 value per person
Starting bid
Celebrate the solstice with good friends and good food in the beautiful backyard of Katie Egan-Bruhy and Mark Bruhy. This BBQ and warm summer vibes will happily capture our longest day of the year.
Saturday, June 20 (June 21 rain date)
10 Opportunities - $25 value per person
Starting bid
Enjoy the experience of processing home tapped maple syrup with experienced syrupers, Leigh and Scott Hoftiezer. Afterward, share a meal and fellowship at their home by the lake.
8 Opportunities - $40 Value per person
Confirm Date and Time with Leigh Hoftiezer
Starting bid
Enjoy the experience of processing home tapped maple syrup with experienced syrupers, Leigh and Scott Hoftiezer. Afterward, share a meal and fellowship at their home by the lake.
8 Opportunities - $40 Value per person
Confirm Date and Time with Leigh Hoftiezer
Starting bid
Enjoy the experience of processing home tapped maple syrup with experienced syrupers, Leigh and Scott Hoftiezer. Afterward, share a meal and fellowship at their home by the lake.
8 Opportunities - $40 Value per person
Confirm Date and Time with Leigh Hoftiezer
Starting bid
Enjoy the experience of processing home tapped maple syrup with experienced syrupers, Leigh and Scott Hoftiezer. Afterward, share a meal and fellowship at their home by the lake.
8 Opportunities - $40 Value per person
Confirm Date and Time with Leigh Hoftiezer
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