Unitarian Church North
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Unitarian Church North

About this event

Sales closed

Happy Days at UCN Experiences Silent Auction

Pick-up location

13800 N Port Washington Rd, Mequon, WI 53097, USA

ARCHAEOLOGICAL TOUR AT LIZARD MOUND SITE (1 of 4) item
ARCHAEOLOGICAL TOUR AT LIZARD MOUND SITE (1 of 4)
$10

Starting bid

Join archaeologists, Katie Egan-Bruhy and Mark Bruhy to learn more about our Wisconsin history at this native site.


4 opportunities ($20 value each)

Scheduled for August 15 (rain date August 16)

ARCHAEOLOGICAL TOUR AT LIZARD MOUND SITE (2 of 4) item
ARCHAEOLOGICAL TOUR AT LIZARD MOUND SITE (2 of 4)
$10

Starting bid

Join archaeologists, Katie Egan-Bruhy and Mark Bruhy to learn more about our Wisconsin history at this native site.


4 opportunities ($20 value each)

Scheduled for August 15 (rain date August 16)

ARCHAEOLOGICAL TOUR AT LIZARD MOUND SITE (3 of 4) item
ARCHAEOLOGICAL TOUR AT LIZARD MOUND SITE (3 of 4)
$10

Starting bid

Join archaeologists, Katie Egan-Bruhy and Mark Bruhy to learn more about our Wisconsin history at this native site.


4 opportunities ($20 value each)

Scheduled for August 15 (rain date August 16)

ARCHAEOLOGICAL TOUR AT LIZARD MOUND SITE (4 of 4) item
ARCHAEOLOGICAL TOUR AT LIZARD MOUND SITE (4 of 4)
$10

Starting bid

Join archaeologists, Katie Egan-Bruhy and Mark Bruhy to learn more about our Wisconsin history at this native site.


4 opportunities ($20 value each)

Scheduled for August 15 (rain date August 16)

BREAD, BREAD, BREAD… item
BREAD, BREAD, BREAD…
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy an evening of learning the art of breadmaking from a bread craftsman. Afterward, you and your 3 guests will share homemade pizza and wine with your hosts.


Value $160 (for 4 people)

Date and Time to be arranged/confirmed with Kas and Pete Blain.

3 NIGHT STAY AT OCONTO RIVER COTTAGE item
3 NIGHT STAY AT OCONTO RIVER COTTAGE
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing 3-night stay at the 2-bedroom Oconto River Cottage. Riverfront, swimming, boats. 100 minutes from UCN. Dock and Diving platform. A/C, nearby shopping and dining.


Value $450

Generously Donated by

Scott Alexander and Collins Mikesell

SUMMER SOLSTICE BBQ (1 of 10) item
SUMMER SOLSTICE BBQ (1 of 10)
$25

Starting bid

Celebrate the solstice with good friends and good food in the beautiful backyard of Katie Egan-Bruhy and Mark Bruhy. This BBQ and warm summer vibes will happily capture our longest day of the year.


Saturday, June 20 (June 21 rain date)

10 Opportunities - $25 value per person

SUMMER SOLSTICE BBQ (2 of 10) item
SUMMER SOLSTICE BBQ (2 of 10)
$25

Starting bid

Celebrate the solstice with good friends and good food in the beautiful backyard of Katie Egan-Bruhy and Mark Bruhy. This BBQ and warm summer vibes will happily capture our longest day of the year.


Saturday, June 20 (June 21 rain date)

10 Opportunities - $25 value per person

SUMMER SOLSTICE BBQ (3 of 10) item
SUMMER SOLSTICE BBQ (3 of 10)
$25

Starting bid

Celebrate the solstice with good friends and good food in the beautiful backyard of Katie Egan-Bruhy and Mark Bruhy. This BBQ and warm summer vibes will happily capture our longest day of the year.


Saturday, June 20 (June 21 rain date)

10 Opportunities - $25 value per person

SUMMER SOLSTICE BBQ (4 of 10) item
SUMMER SOLSTICE BBQ (4 of 10)
$25

Starting bid

Celebrate the solstice with good friends and good food in the beautiful backyard of Katie Egan-Bruhy and Mark Bruhy. This BBQ and warm summer vibes will happily capture our longest day of the year.


Saturday, June 20 (June 21 rain date)

10 Opportunities - $25 value per person

SUMMER SOLSTICE BBQ (5 of 10) item
SUMMER SOLSTICE BBQ (5 of 10)
$25

Starting bid

Celebrate the solstice with good friends and good food in the beautiful backyard of Katie Egan-Bruhy and Mark Bruhy. This BBQ and warm summer vibes will happily capture our longest day of the year.


Saturday, June 20 (June 21 rain date)

10 Opportunities - $25 value per person

SUMMER SOLSTICE BBQ (6 of 10) item
SUMMER SOLSTICE BBQ (6 of 10)
$25

Starting bid

Celebrate the solstice with good friends and good food in the beautiful backyard of Katie Egan-Bruhy and Mark Bruhy. This BBQ and warm summer vibes will happily capture our longest day of the year.


Saturday, June 20 (June 21 rain date)

10 Opportunities - $25 value per person

SUMMER SOLSTICE BBQ (7 of 10) item
SUMMER SOLSTICE BBQ (7 of 10)
$25

Starting bid

Celebrate the solstice with good friends and good food in the beautiful backyard of Katie Egan-Bruhy and Mark Bruhy. This BBQ and warm summer vibes will happily capture our longest day of the year.


Saturday, June 20 (June 21 rain date)

10 Opportunities - $25 value per person

SUMMER SOLSTICE BBQ (8 of 10) item
SUMMER SOLSTICE BBQ (8 of 10)
$25

Starting bid

Celebrate the solstice with good friends and good food in the beautiful backyard of Katie Egan-Bruhy and Mark Bruhy. This BBQ and warm summer vibes will happily capture our longest day of the year.


Saturday, June 20 (June 21 rain date)

10 Opportunities - $25 value per person

SUMMER SOLSTICE BBQ (9 of 10) item
SUMMER SOLSTICE BBQ (9 of 10)
$25

Starting bid

Celebrate the solstice with good friends and good food in the beautiful backyard of Katie Egan-Bruhy and Mark Bruhy. This BBQ and warm summer vibes will happily capture our longest day of the year.


Saturday, June 20 (June 21 rain date)

10 Opportunities - $25 value per person

SUMMER SOLSTICE BBQ (10 of 10) item
SUMMER SOLSTICE BBQ (10 of 10)
$25

Starting bid

Celebrate the solstice with good friends and good food in the beautiful backyard of Katie Egan-Bruhy and Mark Bruhy. This BBQ and warm summer vibes will happily capture our longest day of the year.


Saturday, June 20 (June 21 rain date)

10 Opportunities - $25 value per person

MAPLE AND A MEAL (1 of 8) item
MAPLE AND A MEAL (1 of 8)
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy the experience of processing home tapped maple syrup with experienced syrupers, Leigh and Scott Hoftiezer. Afterward, share a meal and fellowship at their home by the lake.


8 Opportunities - $40 Value per person

Confirm Date and Time with Leigh Hoftiezer

MAPLE AND A MEAL (2 of 8) item
MAPLE AND A MEAL (2 of 8)
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy the experience of processing home tapped maple syrup with experienced syrupers, Leigh and Scott Hoftiezer. Afterward, share a meal and fellowship at their home by the lake.


8 Opportunities - $40 Value per person

Confirm Date and Time with Leigh Hoftiezer

MAPLE AND A MEAL (3 of 8) item
MAPLE AND A MEAL (3 of 8)
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy the experience of processing home tapped maple syrup with experienced syrupers, Leigh and Scott Hoftiezer. Afterward, share a meal and fellowship at their home by the lake.


8 Opportunities - $40 Value per person

Confirm Date and Time with Leigh Hoftiezer

MAPLE AND A MEAL (4 of 8) item
MAPLE AND A MEAL (4 of 8)
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy the experience of processing home tapped maple syrup with experienced syrupers, Leigh and Scott Hoftiezer. Afterward, share a meal and fellowship at their home by the lake.


8 Opportunities - $40 Value per person

Confirm Date and Time with Leigh Hoftiezer

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