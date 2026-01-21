Happy Family Bible Seminars International Inc.'s Shop

Whether you are contemplating marriage or have been married for decades. Every intimate and important relationship experiences conflict. Whether your relationship has been smooth sailing, or you feel you are on the brink of breakup and divorce – learning how to manage conflict and get to the root causes of it can make your relationship better, stronger, healthier, and happier. This book will introduce you to the Cross Basement Theory for Couples Conflict Resolution which is a diagnostic tool based on foundations of love and hope