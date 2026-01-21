Happy Family Bible Seminars International Inc.'s Shop

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A comprehensive guide for pastoral counselors navigating the complexities of modern Christian counseling.
The Basement Theory is a conflict resolution diagnostic instrument designed specifically for couples in conflict. The instrument is capable of diagnosing the root cause of conflict between married couples without the couple verbalizing their conflict. It is also a great tool to diagnose and identify potential areas of conflict for couples planning to get married. This book provides a practical and non-threatening guide to conflict resolution between couples. It is a must read for all pastors and counselors who are involved in couple’s counseling.
Whether you are contemplating marriage or have been married for decades. Every intimate and important relationship experiences conflict. Whether your relationship has been smooth sailing, or you feel you are on the brink of breakup and divorce – learning how to manage conflict and get to the root causes of it can make your relationship better, stronger, healthier, and happier. This book will introduce you to the Cross Basement Theory for Couples Conflict Resolution which is a diagnostic tool based on foundations of love and hope
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