Happy Harbour Early Childhood Program's Silent Auction

$25 gift certificate toward candle making at the Chandlery Candle Bar

$25 value Soy crystal candle from Luz De Luna Candle Company

$25 gift card to Galveston Bay Brewing

$50 gift certificate to Shirts Happen TX (custom shirts)

$35 value Shower Set and Soap Bar from BADA bath & body

$15 gift card, $10 value koozie and stickers from Soulfreak Railroad Cafe

$50 gift certificate to Luigi’s Pizza & Pasta

Up to $30 value 1 free art class voucher from Pear + Pei

$99 gift card and $20 grip socks from JETSET Pilates

$30 gift card to Kahuna Joe’s and a $15 tshirt that gets you 50% off when you wear it on Tuesdays





Totaling $429 value!