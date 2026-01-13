Happy Harbour Early Childhood Program's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Tea Party with Ms. Heather, Ms. Danielle and Ms. Natasha. Dress fancy, make memories and "Cheers" to us.
Value: PRICELESS!!!
Starting bid
Tea Party with Ms. Heather, Ms. Danielle and Ms. Natasha. Dress fancy, make memories and "Cheers" to us.
Value: PRICELESS!!!
Starting bid
Pie in the Face with Ms. Heather. Student will have opportunity to throw/smash 3 whipped cream pies in Ms. Heather's face while student body watches and cheers. Great fun and great memories.
Value: PRICELESS!!!
Starting bid
Pie in the Face with Ms. Heather. Student will have opportunity to throw/smash 3 whipped cream pies in Ms. Heather's face while student body watches and cheers. Great fun and great memories.
Value: PRICELESS!!!
Starting bid
Zoo Membership - 2 adults, 3 children
T-shirt Gift Card
Jellycat Lion
Stuffed Zebra with Blanket
Kid Binoculars
Kid Camera
Animal Crackers
Wooden Animal Shaped Puzzle
4 Toy Zoo Animals
Books: "Dear Zoo" Board Book, "The World Needs The Wonder You See" by Joanna Gaines, "Put Me in the Zoo" by Robert Lopshire
Value: $403.00
Starting bid
Zoo Membership - 2 adults, 3 children
T-shirt gift card
Kid Giraffe Backpack
Stuffed Elephant with Blanket
Animal Lift the Flap Book
Animal Sticker Book
Kid Binoculars
Animal Crackers
Wooden Animal Shaped Puzzle
Dear Zoo Board Book
4 Toy Zoo Animals
Value: $378.00
Starting bid
$100 gift card for landrys brand- (includes everything Kemah Boardwalk area, Morton and Vic&anthony steakhouses, golden nugget, aquarium, rainforest cafe, etc)
$50 gift card cinemark
Haak Winery tour and 5 wine tasting with an extra glass of wine for 2($90 value)
Mini solo stove for s'mores with all s'mores needs- tray, skewers, chocolate, graham crackers, marshmellows
Value: $350.00
Starting bid
BOGG Bag Large & Bogg Bag Cup Holder Tray
Infant Aquatics Survival Swim Program (Value: $997)
2 beach towels
Book: "Stevie the Duck Learns to Swim
Stanley Cup with handle
3 wet/dry swim suit bags
Fairytales Haircare
Swim toys
Sunscreen
Child sunglasses
Child Goggles
Value: $1000 +
Starting bid
3 tier cart
Crayons, white glue, glue sticks, scissors, Markers, Colored Pencils, Paint, Paint Sticks, Paint Brushes, Art Smock, Construction Paper, Marker & Color Pad, Modeling Clay, Craft Fluff, Felt Shapes, Creatology Wood Shape Kit, Old Maid Card Game
Starting bid
Tender Leaf Brand Toys:
Wildlife Camping Playset
Life on Mars Playset
Little Otter Canal Boat, Robin's Nest Box
Waggy Tails Dog Salon
Woodland Gnome Family
Dolls House Nursery Set
Doll Family Set x 2
Cherrypick Brand: Magnetic Letters & Magic Play Wall- Magnetic Art Wall Decal for Kids
Value: estimated $500
Starting bid
Paperwhite Kindle
Kindle case
Book Box
Kindle Page Turner
Book Light
Candle
Book Bag
Book Marks
Book
Glass Cup
Book Blanket
Chocolates & Popcorn
Value: $288
Starting bid
Domino's Pizza Gift Card $25, Popcorn & Snacks
Games: BattleShip, Cootie, Chutes & Ladders, Tower Stack, Sorry, Headbandz, Cards: Uno, Old Maid, Crazy 8's, Go Fish, Matching,
Value: estimate $125.00
Starting bid
$25 Disney + Streaming Gift Card
$25 Netflix Streaming Card
$20 Domino's Pizza Gift Card
Kernel Season's Mini Popcorn Variety Pack
Amish Country Popcorn Variety Pack Kernel Set
Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper
Popcorn Movie Theater Butter Flavor
Disposable Popcorn Bags
Movie Night Party Cups with Lids and Straws
Movie Night Snack Tray
Snacks: Pretzels, Twizzlers, Sour Patch Kids Fruits, Gummy Bears, Reeses Pieces and Nerds Rainbow Gummy Clusters
Value: estimated $200
Starting bid
Butterfly Caboodle
Vera Bradley Purse
Threshold wrap around bath towel
EOS Lotion
Musee bath set
Water bottle
Cupcakes and Cashmere hair scrunchies
Tweezerman
Graditude journal
Neutrogena make-up wipes
Bentgo Fresh Lunchbox
Magnetic List
Cross Gold Necklace
Book
Conair Mini-pro ceramic straightener
Value: estimated $200
Starting bid
Bogg Bag - Large
JBL G04 white bluetooth speaker
30 oz white stanley tumbler
Beath towels x 2
4 pc Figmint multicolor snack containers
Neutrogena beach defense face sunscreen
Hand sanitizer x 2
bubble wands x 4
Sand toy
Frisbee
Value: estimated $250
Starting bid
$100 Spa gift card
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Eye Patches
Stainless Steel Gua Sha
Cloud Socks
Charcoal & Black Seed Clay Masque
K18 Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask
Kitsch Quick Dry Hair Wrap
Kitsch Sampler Set Shampoo & Conditioner Bars
Ouai Hair Oil
Shower Caddy
Value: estimated $200
Starting bid
Basket full of lottery tickets
Estimated 44 lottery tickets of different purchasing values.
Value: Endless fun, memories and possible winnings
Starting bid
Front row seats for Seal's Graduation on Thursday, May 14th
Starting bid
Front seats for Penguins graduation on Thursday, May 14
Starting bid
Front row seats for the Narwhals' graduation on Thursday, May 14th
Starting bid
$25 gift certificate toward candle making at the Chandlery Candle Bar
$25 value Soy crystal candle from Luz De Luna Candle Company
$25 gift card to Galveston Bay Brewing
$50 gift certificate to Shirts Happen TX (custom shirts)
$35 value Shower Set and Soap Bar from BADA bath & body
$15 gift card, $10 value koozie and stickers from Soulfreak Railroad Cafe
$50 gift certificate to Luigi’s Pizza & Pasta
Up to $30 value 1 free art class voucher from Pear + Pei
$99 gift card and $20 grip socks from JETSET Pilates
$30 gift card to Kahuna Joe’s and a $15 tshirt that gets you 50% off when you wear it on Tuesdays
Totaling $429 value!
Starting bid
Chick Fil A Board Game
Pickleball Set
Cow Print Javasok Coffee Sleeve
Chick Fil A Puzzle
Cow Print Puzzle
Key Chain
Sunglasses
Water Bottle
Car Cup Sauce Dip Clip
Honey Mustard Sauce
Polynesian Sauce
BBQ Sauce
Chick Fil A Sauce (2)
Chick Fil A Coupons (7)
Small Pouch
Gift Cards (4)
Chick Fil A Chips
Estimated Value $350-$370
Starting bid
Gold and Silver JennyBird Necklace - adjustable
estimated value $175.00
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