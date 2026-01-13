Happy Harbour Early Childhood Program
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Happy Harbour Early Childhood Program

About this event

Sales closed

Happy Harbour Early Childhood Program's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3459 Deke Slayton Hwy, League City, TX 77573, USA

Spring Tea Party #1 item
Spring Tea Party #1
$30

Starting bid

Tea Party with Ms. Heather, Ms. Danielle and Ms. Natasha. Dress fancy, make memories and "Cheers" to us.

Value: PRICELESS!!!


Spring Tea Party #2 item
Spring Tea Party #2
$30

Starting bid

Tea Party with Ms. Heather, Ms. Danielle and Ms. Natasha. Dress fancy, make memories and "Cheers" to us.

Value: PRICELESS!!!

Pie in the Face #1 item
Pie in the Face #1
$30

Starting bid

Pie in the Face with Ms. Heather. Student will have opportunity to throw/smash 3 whipped cream pies in Ms. Heather's face while student body watches and cheers. Great fun and great memories.

Value: PRICELESS!!!

Pie in the Face #2 item
Pie in the Face #2
$30

Starting bid

Pie in the Face with Ms. Heather. Student will have opportunity to throw/smash 3 whipped cream pies in Ms. Heather's face while student body watches and cheers. Great fun and great memories.

Value: PRICELESS!!!

Zoo Basket #1 item
Zoo Basket #1
$80

Starting bid

Zoo Membership - 2 adults, 3 children

T-shirt Gift Card

Jellycat Lion

Stuffed Zebra with Blanket

Kid Binoculars

Kid Camera

Animal Crackers

Wooden Animal Shaped Puzzle

4 Toy Zoo Animals

Books: "Dear Zoo" Board Book, "The World Needs The Wonder You See" by Joanna Gaines, "Put Me in the Zoo" by Robert Lopshire

Value: $403.00

Zoo Basket #2 item
Zoo Basket #2
$60

Starting bid

Zoo Membership - 2 adults, 3 children

T-shirt gift card

Kid Giraffe Backpack

Stuffed Elephant with Blanket

Animal Lift the Flap Book

Animal Sticker Book

Kid Binoculars

Animal Crackers

Wooden Animal Shaped Puzzle

Dear Zoo Board Book

4 Toy Zoo Animals

Value: $378.00

Date Night - Dinner, Movie, Winery item
Date Night - Dinner, Movie, Winery
$60

Starting bid

$100 gift card for landrys brand- (includes everything Kemah Boardwalk area, Morton and Vic&anthony steakhouses, golden nugget, aquarium, rainforest cafe, etc)

$50 gift card cinemark

Haak Winery tour and 5 wine tasting with an extra glass of wine for 2($90 value)

Mini solo stove for s'mores with all s'mores needs- tray, skewers, chocolate, graham crackers, marshmellows


Value: $350.00

Summer Fun item
Summer Fun item
Summer Fun item
Summer Fun
$150

Starting bid

BOGG Bag Large & Bogg Bag Cup Holder Tray

Infant Aquatics Survival Swim Program (Value: $997)

2 beach towels

Book: "Stevie the Duck Learns to Swim

Stanley Cup with handle

3 wet/dry swim suit bags

Fairytales Haircare

Swim toys

Sunscreen

Child sunglasses

Child Goggles

Value: $1000 +




Craft Time Art Cart item
Craft Time Art Cart item
Craft Time Art Cart item
Craft Time Art Cart
$30

Starting bid

3 tier cart

Crayons, white glue, glue sticks, scissors, Markers, Colored Pencils, Paint, Paint Sticks, Paint Brushes, Art Smock, Construction Paper, Marker & Color Pad, Modeling Clay, Craft Fluff, Felt Shapes, Creatology Wood Shape Kit, Old Maid Card Game

Sensory Toy Basket item
Sensory Toy Basket
$80

Starting bid

Tender Leaf Brand Toys:

Wildlife Camping Playset

Life on Mars Playset

Little Otter Canal Boat, Robin's Nest Box

Waggy Tails Dog Salon

Woodland Gnome Family

Dolls House Nursery Set

Doll Family Set x 2

Cherrypick Brand: Magnetic Letters & Magic Play Wall- Magnetic Art Wall Decal for Kids

Value: estimated $500

Book Basket item
Book Basket item
Book Basket
$40

Starting bid

Paperwhite Kindle

Kindle case

Book Box

Kindle Page Turner

Book Light

Candle

Book Bag

Book Marks

Book

Glass Cup

Book Blanket

Chocolates & Popcorn

Value: $288

Game Night Basket item
Game Night Basket item
Game Night Basket
$30

Starting bid

Domino's Pizza Gift Card $25, Popcorn & Snacks

Games: BattleShip, Cootie, Chutes & Ladders, Tower Stack, Sorry, Headbandz, Cards: Uno, Old Maid, Crazy 8's, Go Fish, Matching,

Value: estimate $125.00

Movie Night item
Movie Night item
Movie Night
$30

Starting bid

$25 Disney + Streaming Gift Card

$25 Netflix Streaming Card

$20 Domino's Pizza Gift Card

Kernel Season's Mini Popcorn Variety Pack

Amish Country Popcorn Variety Pack Kernel Set

Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper

Popcorn Movie Theater Butter Flavor

Disposable Popcorn Bags

Movie Night Party Cups with Lids and Straws

Movie Night Snack Tray

Snacks: Pretzels, Twizzlers, Sour Patch Kids Fruits, Gummy Bears, Reeses Pieces and Nerds Rainbow Gummy Clusters

Value: estimated $200

Mom On the Go Basket item
Mom On the Go Basket item
Mom On the Go Basket
$60

Starting bid

Butterfly Caboodle

Vera Bradley Purse

Threshold wrap around bath towel

EOS Lotion

Musee bath set

Water bottle

Cupcakes and Cashmere hair scrunchies

Tweezerman

Graditude journal

Neutrogena make-up wipes

Bentgo Fresh Lunchbox

Magnetic List

Cross Gold Necklace

Book

Conair Mini-pro ceramic straightener

Value: estimated $200

Summer Fun Beach Basket item
Summer Fun Beach Basket item
Summer Fun Beach Basket
$60

Starting bid

Bogg Bag - Large

JBL G04 white bluetooth speaker

30 oz white stanley tumbler

Beath towels x 2

4 pc Figmint multicolor snack containers

Neutrogena beach defense face sunscreen

Hand sanitizer x 2

bubble wands x 4

Sand toy

Frisbee

Value: estimated $250

Self-Care/Spa Basket item
Self-Care/Spa Basket item
Self-Care/Spa Basket
$40

Starting bid

$100 Spa gift card

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Eye Patches

Stainless Steel Gua Sha

Cloud Socks

Charcoal & Black Seed Clay Masque

K18 Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask

Kitsch Quick Dry Hair Wrap

Kitsch Sampler Set Shampoo & Conditioner Bars

Ouai Hair Oil

Shower Caddy

Value: estimated $200

JACKPOT!!!! LOTTERY TICKET FUN item
JACKPOT!!!! LOTTERY TICKET FUN item
JACKPOT!!!! LOTTERY TICKET FUN
$30

Starting bid

Basket full of lottery tickets

Estimated 44 lottery tickets of different purchasing values.

Value: Endless fun, memories and possible winnings

Seals graduation front row seats item
Seals graduation front row seats
$30

Starting bid

Front row seats for Seal's Graduation on Thursday, May 14th

Penguins graduation front row seats item
Penguins graduation front row seats
$30

Starting bid

Front seats for Penguins graduation on Thursday, May 14

Narwhals' graduation front row seats item
Narwhals' graduation front row seats
$30

Starting bid

Front row seats for the Narwhals' graduation on Thursday, May 14th

Local Business Basket item
Local Business Basket item
Local Business Basket
$80

Starting bid

$25 gift certificate toward candle making at the Chandlery Candle Bar

$25 value Soy crystal candle from Luz De Luna Candle Company

$25 gift card to Galveston Bay Brewing

$50 gift certificate to Shirts Happen TX (custom shirts) 

$35 value Shower Set and Soap Bar from BADA bath & body

$15 gift card, $10 value koozie and stickers from Soulfreak Railroad Cafe

$50 gift certificate to Luigi’s Pizza & Pasta

Up to $30 value 1 free art class voucher from Pear + Pei

$99 gift card and $20 grip socks from JETSET Pilates

$30 gift card to Kahuna Joe’s and a $15 tshirt that gets you 50% off when you wear it on Tuesdays


Totaling $429 value!

Chick fil a item
Chick fil a item
Chick fil a
$60

Starting bid

Chick Fil A Board Game

Pickleball Set

Cow Print Javasok Coffee Sleeve

Chick Fil A Puzzle

Cow Print Puzzle

Key Chain

Sunglasses

Water Bottle

Car Cup Sauce Dip Clip

Honey Mustard Sauce

Polynesian Sauce

BBQ Sauce

Chick Fil A Sauce (2)

Chick Fil A Coupons (7)

Small Pouch

Gift Cards (4)

Chick Fil A Chips

Estimated Value $350-$370



JennyBird Necklace item
JennyBird Necklace item
JennyBird Necklace
$30

Starting bid

Gold and Silver JennyBird Necklace - adjustable

estimated value $175.00

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