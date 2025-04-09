Happy Hollow Children's Center's Silent Auction

For all things Gaming! Item value $100.
Item includes:
Game and Grub Gift Card
2-Gamer themed wall prints
Variety of snacks
Gamer print/them backpack with small gamer pouch
Gamer fidget toys
Family Fun Night!
$40
This items is set and ready for an epic family game night!
Includes:
1-large popcorn Bowl (metal)
1-Medium storage basket
1-Fuzzy blanket
Uno Game
Playing Card holders
What's the Difference Game and so much more!
Value $100
2 Night Beach Cottage Getaway- Lincoln City, OR
$250
Entire cottage in Lincoln City, Oregon
4 guests: 2 bedrooms, 2 beds, 1 bath
Enjoy a relaxing two-night stay at the Lil
Nantucket by the Sea in beautiful Lincoln City.
This Beach cottage offers a covered hot tub on the
private deck, a gas fireplace to cozy up to and
watch a movie on the comfy couches. A short walk
to the Siletz Bay or to the Pelican Brewery to watch
the sunset. Your well-behaved pups will also enjoy
the fenced yard.
Value: $500+
Mount Hood Cabin Weekend!
$250
Located in the heart of Mount Hood's Alpine Village, Government Camp, Oregon.
-Two nights between April and October 2025 (subject to availability)
-Sleeps 8 people comfortably
-Fully equip with home essentials: full kitchen, 1.5 bath, clean linens for all beds, cozy pellet stove
-Within walking distance to restaurants, pubs, coffee, hiking, biking, Skibowl Adventure Park, and more!
(Value: $600+)
MARVEL BASKET!
$40
Marvel Basket Item includes:
1-Lego Avengers -Truck Takedown Set 76143
1-Lego Marvel Venom Merch vs. Miles Morales Set 76276
2-Marvel Action Figures
1-Mens/Teens XL Black Panther Hoodie
1-Marvel Black Light Glow Mini Backpack
Value: $180
Hosted Boat Day on the Willamette!
$100
Depart and arrive from the Willamette Park boat launch in SW Portland, where you’ll spend a day on the river in an 18.5-foot ski boat with room for 2 adults and 3 kids (in addition to the driver).
• Drinks, snacks, and towing tube will be ready to go and the boat will be in the water when you arrive; all you have to do is get in and relax!
• The ride experience will last ~4 hours and there are lots of route options to see the city from a different viewpoint, find spots to tow the kiddos, or post up in a peaceful spot and enjoy the afternoon.
Value-$500+
Children's Colorful Cooking Basket!
$30
Get in the cooking and baking spirit with this rainbow colorful cooking basket! It includes:
Bowl
Measuring cups/spoons
Cook books,
Aprons
Muffin tin
Cupcake liners
Mixing spoons
Sprinkles
Cake Mix
Value: $90
One Month of Free Tuition at Elevate Dance Academy!
$30
Nurture your passion for dance at Elevate Dance Academy, Oregon’s premier dance studio offering a comprehensive range of classes for all skill levels ages 1-18, located in Beaverton, Oregon and serving the Portland Metro area.
From Jazz and Musical Theater to Ballet, Contemporary, Lyrical, Hip Hop, Improv, and Tap, Elevate ignites creativity and cultivates exceptional dancers.
https://www.eda.dance/
Value: $120
503 Records- Beaverton's Premier Record Store
$50
At 503 Records, rooted in the vibrant 503 area code, we extend an open invitation to all music enthusiasts. Join us to converse, explore, and revel in the joy of music. We value your unique expertise in the genres you love and strive to build a relationship founded on trust.
Our commitment is to create a lively and secure space where record enthusiasts, whether beginners or seasoned collectors of 30 years, can share knowledge and experiences. The magic of music unites us all, and at 503 Records, everyone is welcome to be a part of this harmonious journey!
https://503records.com/
Items include-
1-Record Store Day Exclusive "Into the Spider Verse" Mini Record player
1-$25.00 -503 Records Gift Card
Value:$165
Interior Design Service!
$50
MAKE PEACE WITH YOUR HOME!
From owner and designer Kari McPherson:
Clients instill their trust in me because I bring a creative vision, communicate what to expect up front and throughout our time together, and provide a perspective gained over years of experience. I understand that each project, large or small, is a financial investment and I take that very seriously. I will work with you to identify your design style (I promise, every person has one even if it’s hiding!) and then translate that style into a signature space you’ll never want to leave!
https://elevatedinteriorspnw.com/
Value: $150+
Local Sustainable Meals! By Local Rhoots
$50
Gift Certificate for $150 from Local Rhoots!
...It wouldn’t be “Local. Sustainable. Meals.” without quality ingredients. We believe in creating a full circle between our local grower/producer community, our local team and commercial kitchen and our local customers. We want to food to travel as short a distance as possible. We work with local producers to source within the Gorge and greater Portland area as much as possible. From there, we source within the PNW before going beyond that to find quality ingredients to produce our amazing meals.
Local Rhoots offers a variety of gluten free options prepared in a designated area, however, we are not exclusively gluten free.
https://localrhoots.com/
Value: $150
