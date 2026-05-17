Southern NV Association of Women Attorneys

Hosted by

Southern NV Association of Women Attorneys

About this event

Happy Hour with Your Honors

917 E Fremont St

Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA

SNAWA Member
Free
Members only

When purchasing Member tickets, you will be prompted to “Login to your member account” and to “enter the email used to purchase your membership”. Enter the email address you used to purchase your 2026 SNAWA Membership.


Please email [email protected] with subject “Membership Inquiry - Email Account”. Our team will provide you with the email address associated with your membership.

Nonmember
$50

Please select if attendee is not an eligible 2026 SNAWA Member. For questions regarding your 2026 membership status, please contact [email protected] with subject line "Membership Status Inquiry".


To purchase a membership, visit www.SNAWA.com.

Sponsoring Firm's Attendee
Free

If you're attending from a Sponsoring Firm, please select this option. Please note, each sponsoring firm receives a maximum of 7 free event tickets.

The following firms are sponsoring this event:

  1. H&P Law
  2. Olson Cannon & Gormley
  3. Hicks & Braiser
  4. Carter Cullen Injury Attorneys
  5. Claggett & Sykes
  6. Spencer Fane
  7. Christian Morris Trial Attorneys
  8. McDonald Carano
Judge
Free
Add a donation for Southern NV Association of Women Attorneys

$

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