Happy Rabbit Co. Fall Auction

This unique prize includes one handcrafted cutting board and a set of four coasters! Each item is branded with our logo.
This donated bundle includes 5 items: "Guess What Bunny Butt" throw pillow, "Bottom's Up" wine tumbler, "Raising Wild Things" t-shirt, "Fall Vibes" sweatshirt, and "Bunnies Books & Coffee" tote bag.
Estimated Retail Value: $148
Please note that this prize will be shipped directly from Chester & Co.
This bundle includes merchandise from Half Batch Brewery (Hendersonville) and a $25 gift card to Common Ground (Nashville)! The Half Batch set includes two koozies, a large t-shirt, two small glasses, and two free beer tokens.
Estimated Retail Value: $50
BunnyFunBox is a fantastic bunny subscription company! They were gracious to donate this prize for our auction. Their fall box includes an autumn forage mix, two toys, treats, and a tote bag!
Estimated Retail Value: $56
Based in Nashville! These personal training sessions are worth $300 ($75 each).
Based in Nashville! This one-month membership is valued at $170.
Another great bunny company! They have generously donated this item, which is great for bunnies that like to explore.
Estimated Retail Value: $40
The Mini Maze Havens are a smaller version of the above prize. These are perfect for smaller rabbits, guinea pigs, etc.
Estimated Retail Value: $58
Local Honey is a boutique salon in Nashville. Get ready for the holidays with a fresh cut, blow out, and head massage from Stylist Caleb!
Estimated Retail Value: $100
Local Honey is a boutique salon in Nashville. Get ready for the holidays with a fresh cut, blow out, and head massage from Stylist Michael Jay!
Estimated Retail Value: $100
This prize includes one of our new tote bags, stickers, and a Happy Rabbit painting!
This bundle includes a handmade bunny bed and snuffle mat - perfect for a bunny that likes to lounge and needs a little stimulation!
