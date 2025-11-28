Happy Rabbit Co.

Happy Rabbit Co. Fall Auction

Woodworking Bundle
$25

Starting bid

This unique prize includes one handcrafted cutting board and a set of four coasters! Each item is branded with our logo.

Chester & Co. Merch Bundle item
Chester & Co. Merch Bundle
$45

Starting bid

This donated bundle includes 5 items: "Guess What Bunny Butt" throw pillow, "Bottom's Up" wine tumbler, "Raising Wild Things" t-shirt, "Fall Vibes" sweatshirt, and "Bunnies Books & Coffee" tote bag.


Estimated Retail Value: $148


Please note that this prize will be shipped directly from Chester & Co.

Hoppy Hour Bundle
$15

Starting bid

This bundle includes merchandise from Half Batch Brewery (Hendersonville) and a $25 gift card to Common Ground (Nashville)! The Half Batch set includes two koozies, a large t-shirt, two small glasses, and two free beer tokens.


Estimated Retail Value: $50

BunnyFunBox Autumn Leaves and Pumpkin Please Deluxe Box
$15

Starting bid

BunnyFunBox is a fantastic bunny subscription company! They were gracious to donate this prize for our auction. Their fall box includes an autumn forage mix, two toys, treats, and a tote bag!


Estimated Retail Value: $56

Music City Muscle Gym: 4 Personal Training Sessions
$75

Starting bid

Based in Nashville! These personal training sessions are worth $300 ($75 each).



Music City Muscle Gym: 1 Month Group Fitness Membership
$50

Starting bid

Based in Nashville! This one-month membership is valued at $170.

BinkyBunny Maze Haven
$10

Starting bid

Another great bunny company! They have generously donated this item, which is great for bunnies that like to explore.


Estimated Retail Value: $40

BinkyBunny Mini Maze Havens (2)
$10

Starting bid

The Mini Maze Havens are a smaller version of the above prize. These are perfect for smaller rabbits, guinea pigs, etc.


Estimated Retail Value: $58

Local Honey Haircut #1
$25

Starting bid

Local Honey is a boutique salon in Nashville. Get ready for the holidays with a fresh cut, blow out, and head massage from Stylist Caleb!


Estimated Retail Value: $100

Local Honey Haircut #2
$25

Starting bid

Local Honey is a boutique salon in Nashville. Get ready for the holidays with a fresh cut, blow out, and head massage from Stylist Michael Jay!


Estimated Retail Value: $100

Happy Rabbit Bundle
$15

Starting bid

This prize includes one of our new tote bags, stickers, and a Happy Rabbit painting!

Bunny Boredom Bundle
$15

Starting bid

This bundle includes a handmade bunny bed and snuffle mat - perfect for a bunny that likes to lounge and needs a little stimulation!

