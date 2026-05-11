Happy Trails Paw Print Partner 🐾

For just $200 a month, your partnership will directly fund our programs that are improving the lives of pets and families across Central Florida and your community will know it!
As a Paw Print Partner, your business will get consistent, meaningful exposure to our engaged audience of Central Florida animal advocates:
- A custom pawprint display in our Resource Center lobby seen by over 10,000 visitors each year.
- A dedicated monthly social media spotlight on our Facebook (25,000+ followers) and Instagram (3,000+ followers) highlighting your business and your support for our mission.
- A featured listing in our “Shop to Support” section of our website, which receives over 750 visits per day, with a direct link to your site.
- Reduced sponsorship fees for all Happy Trails special events throughout the year.
For just $200 a month, your partnership will directly fund our programs that are improving the lives of pets and families across Central Florida and your community will know it!
As a Paw Print Partner, your business will get consistent, meaningful exposure to our engaged audience of Central Florida animal advocates:
- A custom pawprint display in our Resource Center lobby seen by over 10,000 visitors each year.
- A dedicated monthly social media spotlight on our Facebook (25,000+ followers) and Instagram (3,000+ followers) highlighting your business and your support for our mission.
- A featured listing in our “Shop to Support” section of our website, which receives over 750 visits per day, with a direct link to your site.
- Reduced sponsorship fees for all Happy Trails special events throughout the year.