Happy Valley Chapter Conservation Banquet

Hosted by
About this event
Includes New/Renew Adult Membership & Meal
Includes New/Renew Youth Membership (17 & under) & Meal (must attend with an adult)
Includes New/Renew Adult Membership & 2 Meals
Includes Sponsor Membership & Meal
Includes Life Membership & Meal
Includes Life Membership & Meal
$290 down and 3 quarterly payments of $250
Available to current KECA Members, Life Members, Conservation Partners, or guest
Available to current KECA members or guest of current member (must attend with an adult)
Adult Membership only
Youth Membership only
Sponsor Membership only
New Life Membership only
(Table of 10) Includes 10 meals & 10 KECA Memberships, a $500 VISA gift card and you’ll also receive $1000 in General Raffle Tickets!
2 for 1 special. Spend 100 get 200 worth of General Raffle Tickets.
For every $100 in General Raffle Tickets purchased you will get 1 strip of Top Shelf Tickets . ($20 minimum, purchase in multiples of $20)
Winner will receive a custom KECA Tikka TX3 Hunter 7mm Rem and have a 1 in 16 chance of winning a Companion Elk Hunt at Fish Tail Ranch in Chama, New Mexico.
This is 6 tickets for 100. Can purchase in 100 increments.
Winner will receive their choice of ANY Live Auction item, some exclusions apply
Winner will receive their choice of ANY Live Auction item, some exclusions apply
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!