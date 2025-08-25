Keystone Elk Country Alliance

Keystone Elk Country Alliance

About this event

Happy Valley Chapter Conservation Banquet

215 Innovation Blvd

State College, PA 16803, USA

Single Attendee
Free

Includes New/Renew Adult Membership & Meal

Youth Attendee
Free

Includes New/Renew Youth Membership (17 & under) & Meal (must attend with an adult)

Couple Attendee
Free

Includes New/Renew Adult Membership & 2 Meals

Single Sponsor
Free

Includes Sponsor Membership & Meal

New Life Membership Attendee
Free

Includes Life Membership & Meal

New Life Membership Attendee (Payment Plan)
Free

Includes Life Membership & Meal

$290 down and 3 quarterly payments of $250

Adult Meal Only
Free

Available to current KECA Members, Life Members, Conservation Partners, or guest

Youth Meal Only
Free

Available to current KECA members or guest of current member (must attend with an adult)

New/Renew KECA Adult Membership
Free

Adult Membership only

New/Renew KECA Youth Membership
Free

Youth Membership only

Sponsor Membership
Free

Sponsor Membership only

New Life Membership
Free

New Life Membership only

Table Sponsor
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

(Table of 10) Includes 10 meals & 10 KECA Memberships, a $500 VISA gift card and you’ll also receive $1000 in General Raffle Tickets!

Early Bird General Raffle (2 for 1)
Free
Available until Jan 6

2 for 1 special. Spend 100 get 200 worth of General Raffle Tickets.

General Raffle
Free

For every $100 in General Raffle Tickets purchased you will get 1 strip of Top Shelf Tickets . ($20 minimum, purchase in multiples of $20)

Progressive Raffle (Single Tickets)
Free

Winner will receive a custom KECA Tikka TX3 Hunter 7mm Rem and have a 1 in 16 chance of winning a Companion Elk Hunt at Fish Tail Ranch in Chama, New Mexico.

Progressive (6 for 100)
Free

This is 6 tickets for 100. Can purchase in 100 increments.

Banquet Rifle (Single)
Free

Winner will receive their choice of ANY Live Auction item, some exclusions apply

Banquet Rifle (3 for 50)
Free

Winner will receive their choice of ANY Live Auction item, some exclusions apply

Add a donation for Keystone Elk Country Alliance

$

