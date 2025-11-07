Happy Valley School PTO's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
1350 State Rd 1560, Lenoir, NC 28645, USA
Starting bid
4 Tickets - $64 Value
Starting bid
4 Tickets - $112 Value
Starting bid
2 Tickets - $32 Value
Starting bid
2 Tickets - $36 Value
Starting bid
4 VIP Passes - $124 Value
Starting bid
2 Tickets - $120 Value
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate
Starting bid
Gift certificate good for a two-night stay at our Stone Hill Lodge, in a standard double queen couch unit for up to four (4) guests.
Valid Friday-Sunday. Not valid on holiday or holiday weekends or June 1 to August 15. Blackout dates may include periods of peak occupancy. Tickets expire September 30, 2026.
Waterpark passes are included for each registered guest.
Rooms have a maximum capacity for up to six (6) guests. Two additional guests may be added to each reservation for an additional charge.
4 Tickets - $370+ Value
Starting bid
2 Tickets - $200 Value
Starting bid
4 Admission Tickets and 4 Carousel Tickets - $100 Value
Starting bid
2 Tickets - $50 Value
Starting bid
4 Tickets - $181 Value
Starting bid
4 Tickets - $112 Value
Starting bid
2 Day Passes- $158 Value
Starting bid
2 Night Stay at Stress Releaf - $1064 Value
A getaway to “Stress ReLeaf” cabin offers everything
you could want in a fun-filled family vacation!
Three sleeping areas and three-and-a-half bathrooms
Room for 8 guests – and we’re dog-friendly, too!
Beautiful mountainside setting just 15 minutes south of Blowing Rock
Expansive decks to kick back and let your cares melt away!
Enjoy the hot tub, pool table, views, gas firetable, and secluded setting
For more photos & details and to check availability, please visit our website:
www.BlueRidgeRentals.com/rentals/Stress-ReLeaf
Certificate valid for one 2 night stay at zero cost. October weekends, Memorial Day weekend, July 4th
week, Labor Day weekend, Thanksgiving week, and Christmas/New Years weeks excluded. Winner
must contact Blue Ridge Mountain Rentals and provide a PDF of this certificate as proof of win.
Certificate can be applied to any non holiday dates by 3/31/2026.
Starting bid
4 General Admission Passes - $116 Value
Starting bid
1 Take-home paint kit - $20 Value
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!