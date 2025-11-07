Happy Valley School PTO's Silent Auction

Gift certificate good for a two-night stay at our Stone Hill Lodge, in a standard double queen couch unit for up to four (4) guests.

Valid Friday-Sunday. Not valid on holiday or holiday weekends or June 1 to August 15. Blackout dates may include periods of peak occupancy. Tickets expire September 30, 2026.



Waterpark passes are included for each registered guest.

Rooms have a maximum capacity for up to six (6) guests. Two additional guests may be added to each reservation for an additional charge.





4 Tickets - $370+ Value