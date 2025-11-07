Happy Valley School Pto

Happy Valley School PTO's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1350 State Rd 1560, Lenoir, NC 28645, USA

Catawba Science Center item
Catawba Science Center
$20

Starting bid

4 Tickets - $64 Value

Grandfather Mountain item
Grandfather Mountain
$50

Starting bid

4 Tickets - $112 Value

Fort Fisher Aquarium item
Fort Fisher Aquarium
$10

Starting bid

2 Tickets - $32 Value

Greenroom Theater item
Greenroom Theater
$10

Starting bid

2 Tickets - $36 Value

Sky Zone Trampoline Park item
Sky Zone Trampoline Park
$50

Starting bid

4 VIP Passes - $124 Value

High Gravity Adventures item
High Gravity Adventures
$50

Starting bid

2 Tickets - $120 Value

River Girl Fishing Company item
River Girl Fishing Company
$40

Starting bid

$100 Gift Certificate

Wilderness at the Smokies item
Wilderness at the Smokies
$150

Starting bid

Gift certificate good for a two-night stay at our Stone Hill Lodge, in a standard double queen couch unit for up to four (4) guests. 

Valid Friday-Sunday. Not valid on holiday or holiday weekends or June 1 to August 15. Blackout dates may include periods of peak occupancy. Tickets expire September 30, 2026.


Waterpark passes are included for each registered guest. 

Rooms have a maximum capacity for up to six (6) guests. Two additional guests may be added to each reservation for an additional charge.


4 Tickets - $370+ Value

Blumenthal Arts - Spamalot on January 20, 2026 item
Blumenthal Arts - Spamalot on January 20, 2026
$80

Starting bid

2 Tickets - $200 Value

Greensboro Science Center item
Greensboro Science Center
$40

Starting bid

4 Admission Tickets and 4 Carousel Tickets - $100 Value

Bigfoot Climbing Gym item
Bigfoot Climbing Gym
$15

Starting bid

2 Tickets - $50 Value

Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies item
Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies
$60

Starting bid

4 Tickets - $181 Value

Riverbanks Zoo item
Riverbanks Zoo
$50

Starting bid

4 Tickets - $112 Value

Whitewater Center item
Whitewater Center
$65

Starting bid

2 Day Passes- $158 Value

Cabin Rental item
Cabin Rental
$320

Starting bid

2 Night Stay at Stress Releaf - $1064 Value


A getaway to “Stress ReLeaf” cabin offers everything

you could want in a fun-filled family vacation!


 Three sleeping areas and three-and-a-half bathrooms

 Room for 8 guests – and we’re dog-friendly, too!

 Beautiful mountainside setting just 15 minutes south of Blowing Rock

 Expansive decks to kick back and let your cares melt away!

 Enjoy the hot tub, pool table, views, gas firetable, and secluded setting

For more photos & details and to check availability, please visit our website:


www.BlueRidgeRentals.com/rentals/Stress-ReLeaf


Certificate valid for one 2 night stay at zero cost. October weekends, Memorial Day weekend, July 4th

week, Labor Day weekend, Thanksgiving week, and Christmas/New Years weeks excluded. Winner

must contact Blue Ridge Mountain Rentals and provide a PDF of this certificate as proof of win.


Certificate can be applied to any non holiday dates by 3/31/2026.

NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte item
NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte
$35

Starting bid

4 General Admission Passes - $116 Value

Sissalou Creations Take-Home Paint Kit item
Sissalou Creations Take-Home Paint Kit
$6

Starting bid

1 Take-home paint kit - $20 Value

