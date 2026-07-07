A white cougar head logo is superimposed over the words "HAR-BER XC" in blue, all set against a light blue background.
Har-Ber Cross Country Booster Club

Offered by

Har-Ber Cross Country Booster Club

About this shop

Har-Ber XC Merchandise Store

Pick-up location

300 Jones Rd, Springdale, AR 72762, USA

Gildan Crew Sweatshirt - Navy item
Gildan Crew Sweatshirt - Navy
$25

Navy sweatshirt with Carolina Blue Screen Print

Gildan Hoodie item
Gildan Hoodie item
Gildan Hoodie
$25

Gildan hoodie in white or carolina blue with navy lettering (screen print)

Har-Ber XC Mom/Dad (UA Athletic T-Shirt 2.0) item
Har-Ber XC Mom/Dad (UA Athletic T-Shirt 2.0) item
Har-Ber XC Mom/Dad (UA Athletic T-Shirt 2.0)
$25

Under Armour Athletic T-Shirt 2.0 (Men's/Women's)

Fabric: 60/40 cotton/polyester blend

Har-Ber Unisex Logo Tee item
Har-Ber Unisex Logo Tee item
Har-Ber Unisex Logo Tee item
Har-Ber Unisex Logo Tee
$15

Unisex Tee - Gildan 5000

Fabric: 100% cotton

UA Men's/Women's Recycled Polo item
UA Men's/Women's Recycled Polo
$50

White with Navy Embroidery

Fabric: 88/12 polyester/elastane

Trucker Hat - Navy item
Trucker Hat - Navy
$25

Navy Hat with carolina blue wildcat embroidered on left side

0
"Dat Hat" - Navy item
"Dat Hat" - Navy
$25

Navy "Dat Hat" with Carolina Blue Wildcat embroidered on front

This hat has a softer top that forms to your head

0
White Northface Beanie item
White Northface Beanie
$30

White Northface Beanie with embroidery in Har-Ber Colors

0
Har-Ber XC Circle Sticker item
Har-Ber XC Circle Sticker
$3

3" x 3"

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