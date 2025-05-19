HARA Workshops

Led by JRoQ and Quinn Miyashiro of Gate Ki | In today’s competitive music scene, branding is everything. Join JRoQ and Quinn Miyashiro of Gate Ki as they break down practical strategies for developing your personal brand, growing your audience, and booking meaningful gigs. From social media presence to live performance marketing, this workshop is packed with tools to help you stand out and succeed as an independent artist.

Led by JRoQ and Quinn Miyashiro of Gate Ki | In today’s competitive music scene, branding is everything. Join JRoQ and Quinn Miyashiro of Gate Ki as they break down practical strategies for developing your personal brand, growing your audience, and booking meaningful gigs. From social media presence to live performance marketing, this workshop is packed with tools to help you stand out and succeed as an independent artist.

seeMoreDetailsMobile