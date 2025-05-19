HARA Workshops

1:30 PM: Protecting Your Work: Music Copyright Law
free
Led by Brian Witkin, Esq. | This workshop offers essential guidance for artists looking to protect their music in today’s digital world. Led by music attorney and business expert Brian Witkin, participants will gain a basic understanding of copyright law, tips on how to register their works, and the steps to safeguard their intellectual property. Perfect for songwriters, producers, and performers, this session empowers artists to take control of their creative rights.
3:00PM: Market Yourself Right, Get the Gig
free
Led by JRoQ and Quinn Miyashiro of Gate Ki | In today’s competitive music scene, branding is everything. Join JRoQ and Quinn Miyashiro of Gate Ki as they break down practical strategies for developing your personal brand, growing your audience, and booking meaningful gigs. From social media presence to live performance marketing, this workshop is packed with tools to help you stand out and succeed as an independent artist.
