San Jose Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

Hosted by

San Jose Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

About this event

Harambee 30: Cultural Gala & Scholarship Fundraiser

12 N San Pedro St

San Jose, CA 95110, USA

H30 Full Experience Ticket
$185

Your ticket includes:

  • Admission to the Harambee 30 Experience from 3:00–7:00 PM
  • Complimentary entry to the Afterglow celebration at 7pm (21+ event)
  • Live entertainment and cultural performances
  • Scholarship recipient spotlight
  • Curated dinner service
  • Fashion show presentation
  • Vendor marketplace access
  • Government-issued identification required for all ages for entry
Afterglow Ticket
$50

Your ticket includes (21+ event):

  • Admission to the Fashion Show beginning at 7:00 PM
  • Access to the Afterglow celebration
  • Vendor marketplace access during Afterglow hours
  • Government-issued identification required for entry
Bachelors Table
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Your purchase includes:

  • One (1) reserved table.
  • Quarter-page advertisement in the event program.
  • Name recognition in the event program
  • Admission to the complete Harambee 30 gala program
  • Live entertainment and cultural performances
  • Scholarship recipient spotlight
  • Curated dinner service
  • Fashion show presentation
  • Vendor marketplace access
  • Exclusive entry to the Afterglow celebration
Masters Table
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Your purchase includes:

  • One (1) reserved table with priority placement.
  • Half-page advertisement in the event program.
  • Name recognition on table signage and in the sponsor presentation.
  • Admission to the complete Harambee 30 gala program
  • Live entertainment and cultural performances
  • Scholarship recipient spotlight
  • Curated dinner service
  • Fashion show presentation
  • Vendor marketplace access
  • Exclusive entry to the Afterglow celebration
Doctorate Table
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • One (1) reserved table with premier placement.
  • Full-page advertisement in the event program.
  • Logo recognition on table signage and in the sponsor presentation.
  • Admission to the complete Harambee 30 gala program
  • Live entertainment and cultural performances
  • Scholarship recipient spotlight
  • Curated dinner service
  • Fashion show presentation
  • Vendor marketplace access
  • Exclusive entry to the Afterglow celebration
Add a donation for San Jose Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

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