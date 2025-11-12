Harambee 30: Cultural Gala & Scholarship Fundraiser

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Your purchase includes:
- One (1) reserved table.
- Quarter-page advertisement in the event program.
- Name recognition in the event program
- Admission to the complete Harambee 30 gala program
- Live entertainment and cultural performances
- Scholarship recipient spotlight
- Curated dinner service
- Fashion show presentation
- Vendor marketplace access
- Exclusive entry to the Afterglow celebration
Your purchase includes:
- One (1) reserved table.
- Quarter-page advertisement in the event program.
- Name recognition in the event program
- Admission to the complete Harambee 30 gala program
- Live entertainment and cultural performances
- Scholarship recipient spotlight
- Curated dinner service
- Fashion show presentation
- Vendor marketplace access
- Exclusive entry to the Afterglow celebration