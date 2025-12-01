National Council of Negro Women Inc. Mercer Section

Hosted by

National Council of Negro Women Inc. Mercer Section

About this event

Harambee 2026-Mercer NJ Section

785 Village Rd W

West Windsor Township, NJ 08550, USA

NCNW Mercer Section Member
$70

Thank you for purchasing your ticket to Harambee!
We can’t wait to see you there as we come together in unity, celebration, and sisterhood. Your presence helps make this gathering meaningful, and we look forward to sharing an empowering and joyful experience with you.

General Admission
$80

Thank you for purchasing your ticket to Harambee!
We can’t wait to see you there as we come together in unity, celebration, and sisterhood. Your presence helps make this gathering meaningful, and we look forward to sharing an empowering and joyful experience with you.

Child - General Admission
$25

Thank you for purchasing your ticket to Harambee!
We can’t wait to see you there as we come together in unity, celebration, and sisterhood. Your presence helps make this gathering meaningful, and we look forward to sharing an empowering and joyful experience with you.

Donation Ticket - General Admission
$80

Thank you for purchasing your ticket to Harambee!
We can’t wait to see you there as we come together in unity, celebration, and sisterhood. Your presence helps make this gathering meaningful, and we look forward to sharing an empowering and joyful experience with you.

Vendor Table
$80

Thank you for purchasing your vendor table for our Harambee event!

Your table includes lunch as well.

Ad Journal Full page
$150

Please provide a hard copy or email to:  

[email protected] or call/text. 609-394-1701

The ad can be in PDF or JPEG

Please submit no later than Saturday, March 7, 2026. 

Ad Journal Half Page
$75

Please provide a hard copy or email to:  

[email protected] or call/text 609-394-1701

The ad can be in PDF or JPEG

Please submit no later than Saturday, March 7, 2026.

Ad Journal Quarter Page
$45

Please provide a hard copy or email to:  

[email protected] or call/text. 609-394-1701

The ad can be in PDF or JPEG

Please submit no later than Saturday, March 7, 2026.

Ad Journal Business Card
$10

Please provide a hard copy or email to:  

[email protected] or call/text 609-394-1701

The ad can be in PDF or JPEG

Please submit no later than Saturday, March 7, 2026.

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Includes 8 tickets and back cover advertisement.

Silver Sponsorship
$1,500

Includes six tickets and inside back cover.

Bronze Sponsorship
$1,000

Includes four tickets and inside front cover.

Friend of NCNW Mercer Section
$500

Includes two tickets and a full page color ad.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!