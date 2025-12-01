Harambee 2026-Mercer NJ Section

About this event
Thank you for purchasing your ticket to Harambee!
We can’t wait to see you there as we come together in unity, celebration, and sisterhood. Your presence helps make this gathering meaningful, and we look forward to sharing an empowering and joyful experience with you.
Thank you for purchasing your ticket to Harambee!
We can’t wait to see you there as we come together in unity, celebration, and sisterhood. Your presence helps make this gathering meaningful, and we look forward to sharing an empowering and joyful experience with you.
Thank you for purchasing your ticket to Harambee!
We can’t wait to see you there as we come together in unity, celebration, and sisterhood. Your presence helps make this gathering meaningful, and we look forward to sharing an empowering and joyful experience with you.
Thank you for purchasing your ticket to Harambee!
We can’t wait to see you there as we come together in unity, celebration, and sisterhood. Your presence helps make this gathering meaningful, and we look forward to sharing an empowering and joyful experience with you.
Thank you for purchasing your vendor table for our Harambee event!
Your table includes lunch as well.
Please provide a hard copy or email to:
[email protected] or call/text. 609-394-1701
The ad can be in PDF or JPEG
Please submit no later than Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Please provide a hard copy or email to:
[email protected] or call/text 609-394-1701
The ad can be in PDF or JPEG
Please submit no later than Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Please provide a hard copy or email to:
[email protected] or call/text. 609-394-1701
The ad can be in PDF or JPEG
Please submit no later than Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Please provide a hard copy or email to:
[email protected] or call/text 609-394-1701
The ad can be in PDF or JPEG
Please submit no later than Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Includes 8 tickets and back cover advertisement.
Includes six tickets and inside back cover.
Includes four tickets and inside front cover.
Includes two tickets and a full page color ad.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!