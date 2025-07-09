Harambee Black Unity Association's Memberships

Yearly membership to support the ongoing administration of the oranization. Our member's commitment in supporting our vistion is the lifeblood of our cause.
Annual Membership - Monthly
$15
Renews monthly
1619 Club
$16.19
Renews monthly
Although we have evidence that our ancestors reached America in the 1300s, History marks the arival of Africans in America as the year 1619. In the spirit of this date, the 1619 Club assists in supporting initiatives for new exploration to better the lives of African people worldwide through the Harambee Fund.
Harambee Dollar-A-Month Club
$1
Renews monthly
A litte goes a long way! Especiailly when many hands does a little bit to help consistently. Emergencies strike our people throughout the world. An when calamity strikes, we want to be able to be the first to show up with aid for our African Family. *This is a requirement of all members of the organization*
