NCNW-GEAS Harambee Breakfast: Celebrating 20 Years Rooted in Community, Rising in Purpose

Hosted by
About this event
Honor a community trailblazer, promote your business, or show your support by placing an ad in the NCNW-GEAS 20th Annual Harambee Breakfast Souvenir Journal. Fees increase after March 15 to $175 for a full-page ad.
Honor a community trailblazer, promote your business, or show your support by placing an ad in the NCNW-GEAS 20th Annual Harambee Breakfast Souvenir Journal. Fees increase after March 15 to $90 for a half-page ad.
Honor a community trailblazer, promote your business, or show your support by placing an ad in the NCNW-GEAS 20th Annual Harambee Breakfast Souvenir Journal. Fees increase after March 15 to $60 for a quarter-page ad.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!