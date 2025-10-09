National Council Of Negro Women Inc

National Council Of Negro Women Inc

2026 NCNW Raritan Valley Section Harambee Brunch

2085 Lincoln Hwy

Edison, NJ 08817, USA

Individual Ticket
$90

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Package includes:

·        Two Individual tickets 

·         One full-page journal ad 

·         At-event recognition from the podium 

·         Acknowledgment on social media channels 

·         Priority access to buffet

Back Cover
$300

Ad dimensions: 8.5” h x 5.5” w

  • All advertisements must be submitted electronically by February 14, 2026 to [email protected] in a camera-ready format.
  • Ads must be in portrait orientation and submitted as a PDF, Word, or PowerPoint file.
  • All images must be high-resolution (minimum 300 dpi).

Full payment must be received by February 7, 2026 in order for your ad to be included in the souvenir journal.


If you have any questions, please contact us at [email protected].

Inside Cover
$250

Ad dimensions: 8.5” h x 5.5” w

Full Page Journal Ad
$200

Ad dimensions: 8.5” h x 5.5” w

Half Page Journal Ad
$100

Ad dimensions: 4.25” h x 5.5" w

Quarter Page Journal Ad
$50

Ad dimensions: 4.25" h x 2.75" w

Patron Name Listing
$10

Up to 60 characters

