Harambee Ministries

Hosted by

Harambee Ministries

About this event

Harambee Community Block Party

1609 Navarro Ave

Pasadena, CA 91103, USA

Fire Survivor Admission
Free

This admission is reserved for individuals and families directly impacted by the recent fires in the Dena community.


As part of our commitment to supporting recovery efforts, attendees who select this option may be asked a few additional questions to help connect them with relevant resources, services, and support at the event.

General Admission
Free

Join us in uplifting Dena youth and supporting families impacted by the fires. This general admission ticket is open to all community members who want to be part of a day of connection, creativity, and community care.

Add a donation for Harambee Ministries

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!