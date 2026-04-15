Harambee Community Block Party

About this event
This admission is reserved for individuals and families directly impacted by the recent fires in the Dena community.
As part of our commitment to supporting recovery efforts, attendees who select this option may be asked a few additional questions to help connect them with relevant resources, services, and support at the event.
Join us in uplifting Dena youth and supporting families impacted by the fires. This general admission ticket is open to all community members who want to be part of a day of connection, creativity, and community care.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!