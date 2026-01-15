Harambee Summer Academy

Hosted by
About this event
Please Read: Registration AND participation fees are required for all non-PUSD participants.
All fees are non-refundable.
Families may choose to pay the full amount upfront, or submit a minimum, non-refundable $10 per child deposit at the time of registration.
Registration fees must be paid in full by June 8, 2026. Participation fees may be paid upfront or through a payment plan.
An invoice will be sent for any remaining registration fee balance, and additional invoice(s) will be sent for participation fees in accordance with your selected payment plan.
Please Read: Registration fees are required for all participants. The fee is $50 per child and is non-refundable.
Families may choose to pay the full balance at the time of registration, or submit a minimum, non-refundable deposit of $10 per child during registration. An invoice will be sent for any remaining balance, which must be paid by June 8, 2026.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!