Harambee Summer Academy

325 S Oak Knoll Ave

Pasadena, CA 91101, USA

Performing Arts (Non-PUSD Scholar) - $350 Fee Per Child
Pay what you can

Please Read: Registration AND participation fees are required for all non-PUSD participants.


All fees are non-refundable.

  • Registration Fee: $50 per child (required and non-refundable)
  • Participation Fee: $300 per child ($50 per child per week)
  • Total Cost: $350 per child

Families may choose to pay the full amount upfront, or submit a minimum, non-refundable $10 per child deposit at the time of registration.


Registration fees must be paid in full by June 8, 2026. Participation fees may be paid upfront or through a payment plan.


An invoice will be sent for any remaining registration fee balance, and additional invoice(s) will be sent for participation fees in accordance with your selected payment plan.

Freedom School (PUSD Scholar) - $50 Fee Per Child
Pay what you can
Performing Arts PUSD Scholar - $50 Fee Per Child
Pay what you can

Please Read: Registration fees are required for all participants. The fee is $50 per child and is non-refundable.


Families may choose to pay the full balance at the time of registration, or submit a minimum, non-refundable deposit of $10 per child during registration. An invoice will be sent for any remaining balance, which must be paid by June 8, 2026.

