Harambee Summer Academy

Please Read: Registration AND participation fees are required for all non-PUSD participants.





All fees are non-refundable.

Registration Fee: $50 per child ( required and non-refundable )

Participation Fee: $300 per child ($50 per child per week)

Total Cost: $350 per child

Families may choose to pay the full amount upfront, or submit a minimum, non-refundable $10 per child deposit at the time of registration.





Registration fees must be paid in full by June 8, 2026. Participation fees may be paid upfront or through a payment plan.





An invoice will be sent for any remaining registration fee balance, and additional invoice(s) will be sent for participation fees in accordance with your selected payment plan.