Harambee Summer Academy 2026

Please Read: DO NOT PAY $4000 Some grades in both programs are full. Please check the listing below to see if space is available in your child’s grade. If there is no space, you may use this item to join the waitlist.





Enter the code “On Waitlist 26” in the discount code field at checkout to remove the $4,000 placeholder fee. This confirms that you understand you are joining the waitlist and not enrolling.





If you have more than one child, you may enroll the child who has a space and place the others on the waitlist. You may also put all children on the waitlist if you prefer.

If you only want a spot if all your children can enroll, please write this in the “Additional Comments” section.





If a spot opens, we will contact families in waitlist order and send an invoice for the enrollment fees.





Please note: Enrollment fees, once paid, are non-refundable. Joining the waitlist does not guarantee a spot.