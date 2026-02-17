Harambee Summer Academy 2026

About this event
Please Read: DO NOT PAY $4000 Some grades in both programs are full. Please check the listing below to see if space is available in your child’s grade. If there is no space, you may use this item to join the waitlist.
Enter the code “On Waitlist 26” in the discount code field at checkout to remove the $4,000 placeholder fee. This confirms that you understand you are joining the waitlist and not enrolling.
If you have more than one child, you may enroll the child who has a space and place the others on the waitlist. You may also put all children on the waitlist if you prefer.
If you only want a spot if all your children can enroll, please write this in the “Additional Comments” section.
If a spot opens, we will contact families in waitlist order and send an invoice for the enrollment fees.
Please note: Enrollment fees, once paid, are non-refundable. Joining the waitlist does not guarantee a spot.
Please Read: No registration or participation fees are required for this program. The pay what you can amount can be left blank or set to "0."
Please Read: Registration AND participation fees are required for all non-PUSD participants.
All fees are non-refundable.
Families may choose to pay the full amount upfront, or submit a minimum, non-refundable $10 per child deposit at the time of registration for submission.
Registration fees must be paid in full by May 20th, 2026. If not paid by this date, your child’s spot may be given to a student on the waitlist.
Participation fees may be paid upfront or through a payment plan.
An invoice will be sent for any remaining registration fee balance, and additional invoice(s) will be sent for participation fees in accordance with your selected payment plan.
Please Read: Registration fees are required for all participants. The fee is $40 per child and is non-refundable.
Families may choose to pay the full balance at the time of registration, or submit a minimum, non-refundable deposit of $10 per child during registration. An invoice will be sent for any remaining balance, which must be paid by May 20th, 2026. If not paid by this date, your child’s spot may be given to a student on the waitlist.
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