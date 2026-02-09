Harbor Chapter Sons Of The American Revolution

Offered by

Harbor Chapter Sons Of The American Revolution

Harbor Chapter SAR New Member Payment Portal

New Adult Member 18+
$245

No expiration

$150 one-time Application fee.

$50 National Dues

$20 State

$25 Chapter

"Family Plan"
$170

No expiration

New Member Regular Application – Family Plan – Additional Family Member Applicant who is the son, grandson, brother, nephew or grand-nephew of the initial applicant filed WITH Initial application using same ancestor

$75 One-Time Application Fee (Discounted)

$50 National Dues

$20 State Dues

$25 Chapter Dues

New Junior Member Under 18
$180

No expiration

$150 one-time Application fee.

$5 National Dues

$0 State

$25 One Time Chapter

Add a donation for Harbor Chapter Sons Of The American Revolution

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!