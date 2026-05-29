Harbor Premier Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Take your game to the next level with three private training sessions from Coach Daw of Fundamental Soccer Academy. These personalized sessions are designed to help players improve technical skills, ball control, shooting mechanics, confidence, and overall game awareness through focused, one-on-one coaching.
Whether your player is looking to sharpen fundamentals or gain an edge on the field, this is a fantastic opportunity to receive individualized instruction tailored to their goals and development needs.
Package Includes:
Estimated Value: $225
Generously donated by Coach Daw.
Starting bid
Give your athlete the tools to train stronger, move faster, and perform at their best. This comprehensive performance package from Gig Harbor Strength & Fitness is designed specifically for youth soccer players and focuses on developing strength, speed, agility, power, confidence, and injury resilience.
Package Includes:
This incredible package is designed to help young athletes improve both on and off the field through expert coaching and personalized performance development.
Estimated Value: $599+
Generously donated by Gig Harbor Strength & Fitness.
Starting bid
Escape for a relaxing getaway at the beautiful Milton Retreat, a luxury vacation home conveniently located between Seattle, Tacoma, and Sea-Tac Airport.
This stunning 4-bedroom home offers the perfect setting for a family vacation, couples' retreat, girls' weekend, or staycation. Guests can enjoy heated floors, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, a fully stocked kitchen, spacious entertaining areas, and direct access to the Interurban Trail.
Property Highlights:
Whether you're looking to relax, explore the Pacific Northwest, or simply enjoy a weekend away, this incredible experience offers something for everyone.
Estimated Value: $1,500+
Generously donated by the Villano Family.
Starting bid
Experience the thrill of offshore tuna fishing aboard a private charter with Tailwalker Fisheries in Westport, Washington.
Gather your family, friends, teammates, or fishing buddies for an unforgettable day on the water targeting tuna off the Washington coast. This exclusive charter accommodates up to six anglers and offers a unique opportunity to fish with an experienced crew aboard a professional charter vessel.
Whether you're a seasoned fisherman or looking to cross a bucket-list adventure off your list, this is an experience you won't forget.
Package Includes:
Estimated Value: $3,000
Generously donated by Tailwalker Fisheries.
Starting bid
Celebrate the excitement of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with this beautiful, one-of-a-kind handmade quilt set created by Kristin Owens of Sew Hip.
Featuring vibrant FIFA World Cup-themed fabric panels highlighting host cities, soccer-inspired artwork, and colorful designs, this handcrafted quilt is a stunning keepsake for any soccer fan. The set also includes a matching quilted soccer ball and coordinating carrying bag, making it both a unique display piece and a treasured collectible.
Whether displayed in a home, used at games and tournaments, or cherished as a special World Cup memento, this handcrafted set is sure to be admired for years to come.
Package Includes:
Estimated Value: $500
Generously donated by Kristin Owens of Sew Hip.
Starting bid
Fuel your active lifestyle with this fun-filled sports-themed basket packed with gear, accessories, and experiences for athletes and sports enthusiasts of all ages.
Whether you're heading to the field, staying hydrated on the go, or looking for family-friendly activities, this basket has something for everyone. The highlight of the package is a 3-Month Family YMCA Membership, giving your family access to fitness facilities, programs, and activities throughout the community.
Perfect for soccer players, active families, and sports fans alike!
Package Includes:
Estimated Value: $492
Generously donated by the Harbor Premier FC U12 team and community supporters.
Starting bid
Bring the competition home with this exciting Spikeball Pro game package, perfect for backyard gatherings, beach days, tailgates, and family fun.
Designed for serious play and endless entertainment, the Spikeball Pro Set offers upgraded equipment used by competitive players while remaining easy for beginners to learn. This package also includes two mystery mini soccer balls, adding an extra surprise for sports fans and athletes alike.
Whether you're looking to challenge friends, stay active outdoors, or discover your family's next favorite game, this package is sure to provide hours of fun.
Package Includes:
Estimated Value: $180
Generously donated by KO Smith.
Starting bid
Inspire curiosity, creativity, and hands-on learning with this exciting STEM-themed basket packed with fun for young explorers, builders, and future innovators.
From launching science experiments and piloting a drone to building dinosaur creations and watching a flying Galaxy Ball soar through the air, this basket is designed to spark imagination while encouraging learning through play.
Perfect for children who love science, technology, engineering, and adventure, this collection offers hours of educational entertainment and interactive fun.
Package Includes:
Estimated Value: $125
Generously donated by Harbor Premier supporters.
Starting bid
Create the perfect evening together with this thoughtfully curated Date Night Basket, filled with everything you need for a cozy and memorable night in.
Whether you're cooking a delicious meal, enjoying a glass of wine, watching a movie, or challenging each other to a fun game, this basket is designed to help you slow down, reconnect, and make lasting memories.
Complete with wine, sweet treats, movie passes, candles, and date-night activities, this package makes a wonderful gift for couples or anyone looking to plan a special evening.
Package Includes:
Estimated Value: $196
Generously donated by the Harbor Premier U12 EA team and supporters.
Starting bid
Celebrate the passion and excitement of the beautiful game with this soccer-themed basket designed for young players and devoted fans alike.
Packed with soccer gear, games, accessories, and fun collectibles, this basket is perfect for the player who lives and breathes soccer. Whether they're practicing in the backyard, playing with friends, or showing off their love for the sport, this collection offers something for every soccer enthusiast.
A great gift for players, teammates, and future soccer stars, this basket is sure to score big with any young athlete.
Package Includes:
Estimated Value: $200
Generously donated by Harbor Soccer Club supporters.
Starting bid
Elevate your next gathering with this elegant Wine, Cheese & Charcuterie Basket, thoughtfully curated for entertaining, hosting, and enjoying life's special moments.
Featuring beautiful serving pieces, wine, specialty entertaining accessories, and charcuterie essentials, this basket has everything needed to create a memorable spread for family and friends. Whether you're hosting a wine night, holiday gathering, or cozy evening at home, these stylish pieces will help you serve with sophistication.
Perfect for food lovers, entertainers, and anyone who enjoys bringing people together around great food and conversation.
Package Includes:
Estimated Value: $250
Generously donated by Harbor Soccer Club supporters.
Starting bid
Bring family and friends together for hours of fun with this exciting collection of classic games, brain teasers, and activities for all ages.
From stacking blocks and strategy games to family-friendly card games and educational activity books, this basket is packed with entertainment that everyone can enjoy. Whether you're hosting a game night, looking for screen-free fun, or searching for the perfect family activity, this collection has something for every age group.
Perfect for families, game lovers, and anyone who enjoys a little friendly competition.
Package Includes:
Estimated Value: $175
Generously donated by Harbor Soccer Club supporters.
Starting bid
Invest in your health and wellness with this thoughtfully curated basket featuring nutritious supplements, plant-based protein products, hydration support, and natural wellness essentials.
Perfect for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and anyone focused on living a healthier lifestyle, this basket provides tools to support hydration, nutrition, recovery, and overall well-being. It also includes a consultation opportunity with a local naturopathic physician to help you take the next step on your wellness journey.
Whether you're looking to boost your daily routine or give the gift of health, this basket offers a wonderful collection of wellness-focused products.
Package Includes:
Estimated Value: $125
Generously donated by Dr. Leslie Charles of Gig Harbor Naturopathic Medicine and Harbor Soccer Club supporters.
Starting bid
Experience some of Gig Harbor's favorite local businesses with this thoughtfully curated basket celebrating the best of our community.
Whether you're enjoying a morning coffee, grabbing a slice of pizza, cooling off with a sweet treat, shopping local, or fueling your next adventure, this basket is packed with opportunities to explore and support beloved Gig Harbor businesses. It also includes wellness products and a unique handcrafted beach clutch made from repurposed towels, adding a fun Pacific Northwest touch.
Perfect for longtime locals, newcomers, or anyone who loves shopping small and supporting local businesses.
Package Includes:
· Gift Cards to Local Gig Harbor Businesses:
o Kimball Coffeehouse
o Cool Vibes Ice Cream
o Haven
o Millville Pizza Co.
o Grand Nutrition Co.
· KSpek Repurposed Towel Beach Clutch
· Bravenly Hydrate Strawberry Kiwi Electrolyte Mix
· Bravenly Ignite Supplement
· Decorative Storage Basket
· Emmy Ray Bakery Macaroons
Estimated Value: $350
Generously donated by local Gig Harbor businesses and community supporters.
Starting bid
Get ready for sunny days, beach adventures, and healthy living with this fun and functional wellness-themed package.
Featuring a unique handcrafted beach clutch made from repurposed towels, along with wellness products designed to support energy, hydration, and overall health, this bundle is perfect for active individuals and families on the go.
Whether you're heading to the beach, cheering from the sidelines at a soccer tournament, or simply looking for a stylish way to carry your essentials, this package combines sustainability, wellness, and Pacific Northwest charm.
Package Includes:
Estimated Value: $75
Generously donated by KSpek and Tawna Gust, Bravenly Ambassador.
Starting bid
Bring home the future of fun and learning with the Miko 3 AI Learning Robot—an interactive smart robot designed to entertain, educate, and inspire curious young minds.
Powered by artificial intelligence, Miko 3 engages children through conversations, games, stories, dances, and educational activities that make learning exciting and interactive. With personalized interactions, voice recognition, and kid-friendly content, Miko 3 helps foster creativity, critical thinking, confidence, and problem-solving skills.
Perfect for children ages 5 and up, this award-winning companion combines cutting-edge technology with educational entertainment, creating hours of engaging screen-smart fun.
Package Includes:
Estimated Value: $300
Generously donated in support of Harbor Soccer Club.
Starting bid
Celebrate one of the world's most iconic soccer clubs with this exciting FC Barcelona fan package!
Perfect for Barça supporters of all ages, this collection combines club pride with a fun and interactive building experience. Show your support in an official-style FC Barcelona jersey featuring superstar Lamine Yamal and recreate the legendary Camp Nou with a detailed stadium building set.
Whether you're a dedicated collector, a lifelong supporter, or shopping for the soccer fan in your life, this package is a winning combination of fandom, creativity, and soccer history.
Package Includes:
Estimated Value: $150
Generously donated in support of Harbor Soccer Club.
Starting bid
Cheer on the Seattle Sounders with this incredible fan experience package featuring a team-signed jersey and tickets to an upcoming match at Lumen Field.
Show your Sounders pride with an authentic jersey signed by members of the Seattle Sounders organization, then experience the excitement of live MLS action with two tickets to see the Sounders take on Club Querétaro on August 9, 2026 at Lumen Field in Seattle.
This package is perfect for dedicated Sounders supporters, soccer enthusiasts, collectors, and anyone looking to enjoy an unforgettable day at one of the Pacific Northwest's premier sporting events.
Package Includes:
Estimated Value: $350
Generously donated by the Seattle Sounders and the Rolfes Family.
Starting bid
Take your grilling game to the next level with this ultimate outdoor cooking package. Whether you're hosting a backyard barbecue, tailgating with friends, or heading out on a camping adventure, you'll have everything you need to grill like a pro.
Includes:
From premium equipment to local gift cards and grilling accessories, this package is perfect for the pitmaster, weekend griller, or outdoor cooking enthusiast in your life.
Estimated Value: $450
Generously donated by the BU10 and Harbor Soccer Club supporters.
Starting bid
Treat yourself—or the golf lover in your life—to the ultimate day on and off the course with this premium golf package.
Featuring golf experiences, premium accessories, and a bottle of award-winning Scotch whisky, this basket is perfect for Father's Day, a golf getaway, or celebrating your next hole-in-one moment.
Whether you're an experienced golfer or just enjoy spending time on the links, this package combines style, relaxation, and fun both on and off the course.
Package Includes:
Estimated Value: $400+
Generously donated by Harbor Premier Boys U10 White Team and community supporters.
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