Harbor Premier Silent Auction

Take your game to the next level with three private training sessions from Coach Daw of Fundamental Soccer Academy. These personalized sessions are designed to help players improve technical skills, ball control, shooting mechanics, confidence, and overall game awareness through focused, one-on-one coaching.

Whether your player is looking to sharpen fundamentals or gain an edge on the field, this is a fantastic opportunity to receive individualized instruction tailored to their goals and development needs.

Package Includes:

Three (3) private training sessions with Coach Daw

Personalized coaching and player development

Flexible scheduling coordinated directly with Fundamental Soccer Academy

Estimated Value: $225

Generously donated by Coach Daw.