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Harbor Premier Silent Auction

Item #1: 3 Private Training Sessions with Coach Daw item
Item #1: 3 Private Training Sessions with Coach Daw
$75

Starting bid

Take your game to the next level with three private training sessions from Coach Daw of Fundamental Soccer Academy. These personalized sessions are designed to help players improve technical skills, ball control, shooting mechanics, confidence, and overall game awareness through focused, one-on-one coaching.

 

Whether your player is looking to sharpen fundamentals or gain an edge on the field, this is a fantastic opportunity to receive individualized instruction tailored to their goals and development needs.

 

Package Includes:

  • Three (3) private training sessions with Coach Daw
  • Personalized coaching and player development
  • Flexible scheduling coordinated directly with Fundamental Soccer Academy

 

Estimated Value: $225

 

Generously donated by Coach Daw.

Item #2: Elite Youth Soccer Performance Experience item
Item #2: Elite Youth Soccer Performance Experience
$150

Starting bid

Give your athlete the tools to train stronger, move faster, and perform at their best. This comprehensive performance package from Gig Harbor Strength & Fitness is designed specifically for youth soccer players and focuses on developing strength, speed, agility, power, confidence, and injury resilience.

 

Package Includes:

 

  • 6 weeks of Youth Sports Performance Training
  • Athlete Performance Assessment
  • Individual Athlete Report Card
  • Parent Strategy Session
  • Gig Harbor Strength & Fitness apparel item
  • Private team training opportunity

 

This incredible package is designed to help young athletes improve both on and off the field through expert coaching and personalized performance development.

 

Estimated Value: $599+

 

Generously donated by Gig Harbor Strength & Fitness.

Item #3: Luxury 2-Night Stay at Milton Retreat item
Item #3: Luxury 2-Night Stay at Milton Retreat
$150

Starting bid

Escape for a relaxing getaway at the beautiful Milton Retreat, a luxury vacation home conveniently located between Seattle, Tacoma, and Sea-Tac Airport.

 

This stunning 4-bedroom home offers the perfect setting for a family vacation, couples' retreat, girls' weekend, or staycation. Guests can enjoy heated floors, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, a fully stocked kitchen, spacious entertaining areas, and direct access to the Interurban Trail.

 

Property Highlights:

 

  • Two-night stay
  • 4-bedroom luxury home
  • Heated floors and soaking tub
  • Indoor and outdoor fireplaces
  • Fully stocked kitchen
  • Shuffleboard
  • PS5, 8K TV, and popcorn machine
  • Convenient access to Seattle, Tacoma, Sea-Tac Airport, and local attractions

 

Whether you're looking to relax, explore the Pacific Northwest, or simply enjoy a weekend away, this incredible experience offers something for everyone.

 

Estimated Value: $1,500+

 

Generously donated by the Villano Family.

Item #4: Private Tuna Fishing Charter for Up to 6 Anglers item
Item #4: Private Tuna Fishing Charter for Up to 6 Anglers
$750

Starting bid

Experience the thrill of offshore tuna fishing aboard a private charter with Tailwalker Fisheries in Westport, Washington.

 

Gather your family, friends, teammates, or fishing buddies for an unforgettable day on the water targeting tuna off the Washington coast. This exclusive charter accommodates up to six anglers and offers a unique opportunity to fish with an experienced crew aboard a professional charter vessel.

 

Whether you're a seasoned fisherman or looking to cross a bucket-list adventure off your list, this is an experience you won't forget.

 

Package Includes:

  • One private tuna charter trip
  • Up to 6 anglers
  • Charter date to be mutually agreed upon
  • Must be used during the 2026 tuna fishing season

 

Estimated Value: $3,000

 

Generously donated by Tailwalker Fisheries.

Item #5: FIFA World Cup 2026 Handmade Quilt Collection item
Item #5: FIFA World Cup 2026 Handmade Quilt Collection
$150

Starting bid

Celebrate the excitement of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with this beautiful, one-of-a-kind handmade quilt set created by Kristin Owens of Sew Hip.

 

Featuring vibrant FIFA World Cup-themed fabric panels highlighting host cities, soccer-inspired artwork, and colorful designs, this handcrafted quilt is a stunning keepsake for any soccer fan. The set also includes a matching quilted soccer ball and coordinating carrying bag, making it both a unique display piece and a treasured collectible.

 

Whether displayed in a home, used at games and tournaments, or cherished as a special World Cup memento, this handcrafted set is sure to be admired for years to come.

 

Package Includes:

 

  • One handmade FIFA World Cup 2026 quilt
  • One matching quilted soccer ball
  • One coordinating carrying/storage bag

 

Estimated Value: $500

 

Generously donated by Kristin Owens of Sew Hip.

Item #6: Ultimate Sports Fan Basket item
Item #6: Ultimate Sports Fan Basket
$125

Starting bid

Fuel your active lifestyle with this fun-filled sports-themed basket packed with gear, accessories, and experiences for athletes and sports enthusiasts of all ages.

 

Whether you're heading to the field, staying hydrated on the go, or looking for family-friendly activities, this basket has something for everyone. The highlight of the package is a 3-Month Family YMCA Membership, giving your family access to fitness facilities, programs, and activities throughout the community.

 

Perfect for soccer players, active families, and sports fans alike!

 

Package Includes:

 

  • YMCA 3-Month Family Membership
  • Nike Sports Gift Card
  • FIFA Soccer Ball
  • Owala Water Bottle
  • Snack Box
  • Prime Hydration Drink
  • First Aid Kit
  • Cleat Refreshers
  • Hand Sanitizers & Hand Wipes
  • Storage Basket

 

Estimated Value: $492

 

Generously donated by the Harbor Premier FC U12 team and community supporters.

Item #7: Spikeball Pro Ultimate Game Package item
Item #7: Spikeball Pro Ultimate Game Package
$50

Starting bid

Bring the competition home with this exciting Spikeball Pro game package, perfect for backyard gatherings, beach days, tailgates, and family fun.

 

Designed for serious play and endless entertainment, the Spikeball Pro Set offers upgraded equipment used by competitive players while remaining easy for beginners to learn. This package also includes two mystery mini soccer balls, adding an extra surprise for sports fans and athletes alike.

 

Whether you're looking to challenge friends, stay active outdoors, or discover your family's next favorite game, this package is sure to provide hours of fun.

 

Package Includes:

 

  • Spikeball Pro Set
  • Two Adidas Mystery Mini Soccer Balls

 

Estimated Value: $180

 

Generously donated by KO Smith.

Item #8: STEM Adventure & Drone Discovery Basket item
Item #8: STEM Adventure & Drone Discovery Basket
$35

Starting bid

Inspire curiosity, creativity, and hands-on learning with this exciting STEM-themed basket packed with fun for young explorers, builders, and future innovators.

 

From launching science experiments and piloting a drone to building dinosaur creations and watching a flying Galaxy Ball soar through the air, this basket is designed to spark imagination while encouraging learning through play.

 

Perfect for children who love science, technology, engineering, and adventure, this collection offers hours of educational entertainment and interactive fun.

 

Package Includes:

  • Discovery Mindblown Rocket Reactor Science Kit
  • XG-34 Neith Foldable Drone with Camera
  • Dinosaur Building Set
  • Galaxy Ball Flying Toy
  • Decorative Storage Basket

 

Estimated Value: $125

 

Generously donated by Harbor Premier supporters.

Item #9: Ultimate Date Night Basket item
Item #9: Ultimate Date Night Basket
$60

Starting bid

Create the perfect evening together with this thoughtfully curated Date Night Basket, filled with everything you need for a cozy and memorable night in.

 

Whether you're cooking a delicious meal, enjoying a glass of wine, watching a movie, or challenging each other to a fun game, this basket is designed to help you slow down, reconnect, and make lasting memories.

 

Complete with wine, sweet treats, movie passes, candles, and date-night activities, this package makes a wonderful gift for couples or anyone looking to plan a special evening.

 

Package Includes:

 

  • Flower Garden Bouquets Gift Certificate
  • Cookbook
  • Bottle of Red Wine
  • Bottle of White Wine
  • Chocolate Bar
  • Chocolate-Covered Cherries
  • BuzzBall Cocktail
  • Two Movie Passes
  • Candles
  • Date Night Game
  • Date Night Conversation Cards/Tickets
  • Cozy Socks
  • Decorative Basket

 

Estimated Value: $196

 

Generously donated by the Harbor Premier U12 EA team and supporters.

Item #10: Just a Boy Who Loves Soccer Basket item
Item #10: Just a Boy Who Loves Soccer Basket
$40

Starting bid

Celebrate the passion and excitement of the beautiful game with this soccer-themed basket designed for young players and devoted fans alike.

 

Packed with soccer gear, games, accessories, and fun collectibles, this basket is perfect for the player who lives and breathes soccer. Whether they're practicing in the backyard, playing with friends, or showing off their love for the sport, this collection offers something for every soccer enthusiast.

 

A great gift for players, teammates, and future soccer stars, this basket is sure to score big with any young athlete.

 

Package Includes:

 

  • Soccer Ball
  • Sports Dice Soccer Game
  • Soccer-Themed Book: Just a Boy Who Loves Soccer
  • Soccer Socks
  • Soccer T-Shirt
  • Soccer Goal/Training Accessories
  • Soccer-Themed Décor and Collectibles
  • Decorative Storage Basket

 

Estimated Value: $200

 

Generously donated by Harbor Soccer Club supporters.

Item #11: Wine, Cheese & Charcuterie Entertaining Basket item
Item #11: Wine, Cheese & Charcuterie Entertaining Basket
$75

Starting bid

Elevate your next gathering with this elegant Wine, Cheese & Charcuterie Basket, thoughtfully curated for entertaining, hosting, and enjoying life's special moments.

 

Featuring beautiful serving pieces, wine, specialty entertaining accessories, and charcuterie essentials, this basket has everything needed to create a memorable spread for family and friends. Whether you're hosting a wine night, holiday gathering, or cozy evening at home, these stylish pieces will help you serve with sophistication.

 

Perfect for food lovers, entertainers, and anyone who enjoys bringing people together around great food and conversation.

 

Package Includes:

 

  • Premium Charcuterie Serving Boards
  • Harvest Teak Wood Cheese Knife Set
  • Boska Cheese Curler
  • Bottle of Wine
  • Decorative Serving Tray
  • Entertaining Accessories
  • Candle
  • Decorative Basket

 

Estimated Value: $250

 

Generously donated by Harbor Soccer Club supporters.

Item #12: Ultimate Family Game Night Basket item
Item #12: Ultimate Family Game Night Basket
$35

Starting bid

Bring family and friends together for hours of fun with this exciting collection of classic games, brain teasers, and activities for all ages.

 

From stacking blocks and strategy games to family-friendly card games and educational activity books, this basket is packed with entertainment that everyone can enjoy. Whether you're hosting a game night, looking for screen-free fun, or searching for the perfect family activity, this collection has something for every age group.

 

Perfect for families, game lovers, and anyone who enjoys a little friendly competition.

 

Package Includes:

 

  • Giant Tumbling Tower Game
  • 12-in-1 Classic Game House Set
  • Two NFL UNO Elite Card Games
  • Search & Find Activity Book
  • Wooden Storage Crate
  • Additional Activity Notebook

 

Estimated Value: $175

 

Generously donated by Harbor Soccer Club supporters.

Item #13: Healthy Living & Wellness Basket item
Item #13: Healthy Living & Wellness Basket
$25

Starting bid

Invest in your health and wellness with this thoughtfully curated basket featuring nutritious supplements, plant-based protein products, hydration support, and natural wellness essentials.

 

Perfect for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and anyone focused on living a healthier lifestyle, this basket provides tools to support hydration, nutrition, recovery, and overall well-being. It also includes a consultation opportunity with a local naturopathic physician to help you take the next step on your wellness journey.

 

Whether you're looking to boost your daily routine or give the gift of health, this basket offers a wonderful collection of wellness-focused products.

 

Package Includes:

 

  • Whole Earth & Sea Fermented Organic Greens Supplement
  • Whole Earth & Sea Beets & Berries Antioxidant Supplement
  • Electrolyte Supreme Hydration Mix
  • ALOHA Plant-Based Protein Drinks
  • ALOHA Protein Bars
  • Decorative Storage Basket

 

Estimated Value: $125

 

Generously donated by Dr. Leslie Charles of Gig Harbor Naturopathic Medicine and Harbor Soccer Club supporters.

Item #14: The Gig Harbor Experience Basket item
Item #14: The Gig Harbor Experience Basket
$75

Starting bid

Experience some of Gig Harbor's favorite local businesses with this thoughtfully curated basket celebrating the best of our community.

 

 

Whether you're enjoying a morning coffee, grabbing a slice of pizza, cooling off with a sweet treat, shopping local, or fueling your next adventure, this basket is packed with opportunities to explore and support beloved Gig Harbor businesses. It also includes wellness products and a unique handcrafted beach clutch made from repurposed towels, adding a fun Pacific Northwest touch.

 

Perfect for longtime locals, newcomers, or anyone who loves shopping small and supporting local businesses.

 

 

Package Includes:

·      Gift Cards to Local Gig Harbor Businesses:

o   Kimball Coffeehouse

o   Cool Vibes Ice Cream

o   Haven

o   Millville Pizza Co.

o   Grand Nutrition Co.

·      KSpek Repurposed Towel Beach Clutch

·      Bravenly Hydrate Strawberry Kiwi Electrolyte Mix

·      Bravenly Ignite Supplement

·      Decorative Storage Basket

·      Emmy Ray Bakery Macaroons

 

Estimated Value: $350

 

Generously donated by local Gig Harbor businesses and community supporters.

Item #15: Beach Day Wellness Bundle item
Item #15: Beach Day Wellness Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Get ready for sunny days, beach adventures, and healthy living with this fun and functional wellness-themed package.

 

Featuring a unique handcrafted beach clutch made from repurposed towels, along with wellness products designed to support energy, hydration, and overall health, this bundle is perfect for active individuals and families on the go.

 

Whether you're heading to the beach, cheering from the sidelines at a soccer tournament, or simply looking for a stylish way to carry your essentials, this package combines sustainability, wellness, and Pacific Northwest charm.

 

Package Includes:

 

  • KSpek Repurposed Towel Beach Clutch
  • Matching Repurposed Towel Scrunchie
  • Bravenly Tropical Strawberry Rush Energy Drink Mix
  • Bravenly Kids Mighty Mix
  • Wellness-Themed Accessories

 

Estimated Value: $75

 

Generously donated by KSpek and Tawna Gust, Bravenly Ambassador.

Item #16: Miko 3 AI Learning Robot item
Item #16: Miko 3 AI Learning Robot
$25

Starting bid

Bring home the future of fun and learning with the Miko 3 AI Learning Robot—an interactive smart robot designed to entertain, educate, and inspire curious young minds.

 

Powered by artificial intelligence, Miko 3 engages children through conversations, games, stories, dances, and educational activities that make learning exciting and interactive. With personalized interactions, voice recognition, and kid-friendly content, Miko 3 helps foster creativity, critical thinking, confidence, and problem-solving skills.

 

Perfect for children ages 5 and up, this award-winning companion combines cutting-edge technology with educational entertainment, creating hours of engaging screen-smart fun.

 

Package Includes:

 

  • Miko 3 AI Learning Robot
  • Interactive educational content and activities
  • Voice recognition and personalized learning features

 

Estimated Value: $300

 

Generously donated in support of Harbor Soccer Club.

Item #17: FC Barcelona Fan Experience Package item
Item #17: FC Barcelona Fan Experience Package
$35

Starting bid

Celebrate one of the world's most iconic soccer clubs with this exciting FC Barcelona fan package!

 

Perfect for Barça supporters of all ages, this collection combines club pride with a fun and interactive building experience. Show your support in an official-style FC Barcelona jersey featuring superstar Lamine Yamal and recreate the legendary Camp Nou with a detailed stadium building set.

 

Whether you're a dedicated collector, a lifelong supporter, or shopping for the soccer fan in your life, this package is a winning combination of fandom, creativity, and soccer history.

 

Package Includes:

 

  • FC Barcelona Lamine Yamal #19 Jersey
  • Camp Nou Stadium Building Set
  • Decorative Gift Packaging

 

Estimated Value: $150

 

Generously donated in support of Harbor Soccer Club.

Item #18: Seattle Sounders VIP Fan Package item
Item #18: Seattle Sounders VIP Fan Package
$125

Starting bid

Cheer on the Seattle Sounders with this incredible fan experience package featuring a team-signed jersey and tickets to an upcoming match at Lumen Field.

 

Show your Sounders pride with an authentic jersey signed by members of the Seattle Sounders organization, then experience the excitement of live MLS action with two tickets to see the Sounders take on Club Querétaro on August 9, 2026 at Lumen Field in Seattle.

 

This package is perfect for dedicated Sounders supporters, soccer enthusiasts, collectors, and anyone looking to enjoy an unforgettable day at one of the Pacific Northwest's premier sporting events.

 

Package Includes:

 

  • Team-signed Seattle Sounders jersey
  • Two tickets to Seattle Sounders FC vs. Club Querétaro
    • Sunday, August 9, 2026
    • Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

 

Estimated Value: $350

 

Generously donated by the Seattle Sounders and the Rolfes Family. 

Item #19: Ultimate Backyard BBQ & Tailgate Package item
Item #19: Ultimate Backyard BBQ & Tailgate Package
$75

Starting bid

Take your grilling game to the next level with this ultimate outdoor cooking package. Whether you're hosting a backyard barbecue, tailgating with friends, or heading out on a camping adventure, you'll have everything you need to grill like a pro.

 

Includes:

 

  • Igloo Latitude 62-Quart Roller Cooler
  • $50 BBQ2U Gift Card
  • $50 Brimstone Gift Card
  • BBQ Tool Set
  • ThermoPro Bluetooth Cooking Thermometer
  • Weber grilling accessories
  • Premium grilling gloves
  • Grilling racks and baskets
  • Grilling sauces, rubs, and seasonings
  • Additional barbecue essentials

 

From premium equipment to local gift cards and grilling accessories, this package is perfect for the pitmaster, weekend griller, or outdoor cooking enthusiast in your life.

 

Estimated Value: $450

 

Generously donated by the BU10 and Harbor Soccer Club supporters.

Item #20: Hole-in-One Golf Baket item
Item #20: Hole-in-One Golf Baket
$125

Starting bid

Treat yourself—or the golf lover in your life—to the ultimate day on and off the course with this premium golf package.

 

Featuring golf experiences, premium accessories, and a bottle of award-winning Scotch whisky, this basket is perfect for Father's Day, a golf getaway, or celebrating your next hole-in-one moment.

 

Whether you're an experienced golfer or just enjoy spending time on the links, this package combines style, relaxation, and fun both on and off the course.

 

Package Includes:

 

  • Round of Golf for Two or Pro Shop Gift Certificate
  • Private Golf Lesson
  • Dalwhinnie 15-Year Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky
  • Gig Harbor Golf Club Hat
  • Augusta National-Inspired Tournament Towel
  • Golf Balls
  • Mt. Rainier Barware
  • Golf Ball Ice Mold Set
  • Golf Accessories and Golf-Themed Gifts

 

Estimated Value: $400+

 

Generously donated by Harbor Premier Boys U10 White Team and community supporters.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!