Harbor Springs Ram Boosters
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Harbor Springs Ram Boosters

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Harbor Springs Ram Boosters Girls Tennis Silent Auction

Scalawags Certificate item
Scalawags Certificate
$15

Starting bid

2-Scalawags Certificates for a 2 piece whitefish basket or chicken tender basket includes cole slaw, potato wedges and hushpuppies.

Value $30

Tennis Lesson item
Tennis Lesson
$55

Starting bid

1 Hr. Tennis Lesson with Chris Wagner. Value $95-$105

Racquet Stringing item
Racquet Stringing
$30

Starting bid

1 Racquet Stringing. Value $45

Birchwood Golf 2 Rounds with Cart item
Birchwood Golf 2 Rounds with Cart
$150

Starting bid

2 Rounds of Golf with cart at the beautiful Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club. To be used before Memorial Day 2026 or after Labor Day 2026. Value $300.00

Whi Ski Gift Basket item
Whi Ski Gift Basket item
Whi Ski Gift Basket
$80

Starting bid

Basket with Whi Ski barbecue rub, $75 gift card, a hat and a bottle of Bourbon. Value $150

Will not be delivered to anyone 21 & under.

Murdick's Gift Card item
Murdick's Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$30 Gift Card to Celeste Murdick's Fudge and Candy Kitchen.

Scalawags Certificate item
Scalawags Certificate
$15

Starting bid

2-Scalawags Certificates for a 2 piece whitefish basket or chicken tender basket includes cole slaw, potato wedges and hushpuppies.

Value $30

Birchwood Golf 2 Rounds with Cart item
Birchwood Golf 2 Rounds with Cart
$150

Starting bid

2 Rounds of Golf with cart at the beautiful Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club. To be used before Memorial Day 2026 or after Labor Day 2026. Value $300.00

Tom's Mom's Cookies item
Tom's Mom's Cookies
$15

Starting bid

1 Dozen Cookies.

$30 Value

POPDART Pop Golf Board Edition item
POPDART Pop Golf Board Edition
$75

Starting bid

Rocking Horse Toy Company is offering POPDART which is a combo of cornhole & darts. Great fun inside or outside!

Value $160

True North Golf Club item
True North Golf Club
$500

Starting bid

Round of Golf for 4 guests including cart on True North championship level golf course. Must be used by October 10, 2026.

Value $1440.00

Sweat Shirt and Gift Card, Dressed item
Sweat Shirt and Gift Card, Dressed
$45

Starting bid

Midwest sweat shirt and $25 Gift Card from Dressed. Value $90

Toms Moms Cookies item
Toms Moms Cookies
$15

Starting bid

1 Dozen Cookies.

$30 Value

Lyric Gift Bucket item
Lyric Gift Bucket
$30

Starting bid

Lyric theatre gift card, $50 and 5 boxes of theatre candy. Value $60

Symons $50 Gift Card item
Symons $50 Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to Symons General Store, use for sandwiches, any of their yummy cheeses or other specialty food items!

Value $50

Toski Sands $50 Gift Card item
Toski Sands $50 Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card from Toski Sands Market, use at their delicious deli or in their market store.

Value $50

Polished on Main $100 Gift Card item
Polished on Main $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card to Polished on Main good to use towards nails, facials or any of their services. Polished on main is a beautiful relaxing salon and spa.

$100 Value

Rumpl Blankets item
Rumpl Blankets
$50

Starting bid

Woody's Adventure Gear donated a Rumpl blanket, puffy just like your jacket, insulated and weather resistant. Warm and comfy!

Value $99

Harwood Gift Basket item
Harwood Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Harwood basket filled with scone mix, pancake mix, coffee beans, maple syrup and 2 strawberry jams, yum!

Value $60

Boyne Highlands Golf for 4 item
Boyne Highlands Golf for 4
$250

Starting bid

Golf for 4 on any Boyne Highlands course, excluding Saturdays. Valid 2026 season. Value $500

Tanning Session item
Tanning Session
$25

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for a tanning session.

Value $50

Ivy Gift Card item
Ivy Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Gift Card to everyone's favorite little boutique to find the current styles.

Value $25

American Spoon Gift Basket item
American Spoon Gift Basket
$58

Starting bid

American Spoon basket filled with Cherry Chipotle Salsa, Cucumber Pickle Relish, Apple Onion Jam, Ketchup, Smoky Corn Salsa, Mango Habanero Salsa, Mustard Golden Ale, Cherry BBQ Grilling Sauce. Value $115

Side Door Gift Certificate & Sweatshirt item
Side Door Gift Certificate & Sweatshirt item
Side Door Gift Certificate & Sweatshirt
$30

Starting bid

$25 Gift Certificate to Side Door Saloon and 1 Large Hoodie Sweat Shirt.

Value $60

Side Door Gift Certificate & Sweatshirt item
Side Door Gift Certificate & Sweatshirt item
Side Door Gift Certificate & Sweatshirt
$30

Starting bid

$25 Gift Certificate to Side Door Saloon and 1 Large Hoodie Sweat Shirt.

Value $60

Painting of 2 Rooms item
Painting of 2 Rooms
$450

Starting bid

Freshen up 2 rooms in your house with painting of 2 rooms, paint included, offered by CL Painting & Restoration, Jeff Corcoran.

Value $850

Boyne Country Sports Basket item
Boyne Country Sports Basket item
Boyne Country Sports Basket
$80

Starting bid

Black Patagonia cross body bag, white thermal cup, pink sun shirt,

black Boyne Country Sports hat and sports towel, all from Boyne Country Sports. Value $159

Side Door Gift Certificate & Sweatshirt item
Side Door Gift Certificate & Sweatshirt item
Side Door Gift Certificate & Sweatshirt
$30

Starting bid

$25 Gift Certificate to Side Door Saloon and 1 Large Hoodie Sweat Shirt.

Value $60

Boyne Highlands Golf for 4 item
Boyne Highlands Golf for 4
$250

Starting bid

Golf for 4 at any Boyne Highlands course, for use Sunday-Thursdays and expires October 16, 2027.

Value $500

Side Door Gift Certificate & Sweatshirt item
Side Door Gift Certificate & Sweatshirt item
Side Door Gift Certificate & Sweatshirt
$30

Starting bid

$25 Gift Certificate to Side Door Saloon and 1 Large Hoodie Sweat Shirt.

Value $60

Kilwins Gift Basket item
Kilwins Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Basket of yummy Kilwins items.

Value $145

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!