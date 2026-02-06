Harbor Springs Ram Boosters Girls Tennis Silent Auction

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Starting bid
2-Scalawags Certificates for a 2 piece whitefish basket or chicken tender basket includes cole slaw, potato wedges and hushpuppies.
Value $30
Starting bid
1 Hr. Tennis Lesson with Chris Wagner. Value $95-$105
Starting bid
1 Racquet Stringing. Value $45
Starting bid
2 Rounds of Golf with cart at the beautiful Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club. To be used before Memorial Day 2026 or after Labor Day 2026. Value $300.00
Starting bid
Basket with Whi Ski barbecue rub, $75 gift card, a hat and a bottle of Bourbon. Value $150
Will not be delivered to anyone 21 & under.
Starting bid
$30 Gift Card to Celeste Murdick's Fudge and Candy Kitchen.
Starting bid
2-Scalawags Certificates for a 2 piece whitefish basket or chicken tender basket includes cole slaw, potato wedges and hushpuppies.
Value $30
Starting bid
2 Rounds of Golf with cart at the beautiful Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club. To be used before Memorial Day 2026 or after Labor Day 2026. Value $300.00
Starting bid
1 Dozen Cookies.
$30 Value
Starting bid
Rocking Horse Toy Company is offering POPDART which is a combo of cornhole & darts. Great fun inside or outside!
Value $160
Starting bid
Round of Golf for 4 guests including cart on True North championship level golf course. Must be used by October 10, 2026.
Value $1440.00
Starting bid
Midwest sweat shirt and $25 Gift Card from Dressed. Value $90
Starting bid
1 Dozen Cookies.
$30 Value
Starting bid
Lyric theatre gift card, $50 and 5 boxes of theatre candy. Value $60
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card to Symons General Store, use for sandwiches, any of their yummy cheeses or other specialty food items!
Value $50
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card from Toski Sands Market, use at their delicious deli or in their market store.
Value $50
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card to Polished on Main good to use towards nails, facials or any of their services. Polished on main is a beautiful relaxing salon and spa.
$100 Value
Starting bid
Woody's Adventure Gear donated a Rumpl blanket, puffy just like your jacket, insulated and weather resistant. Warm and comfy!
Value $99
Starting bid
Harwood basket filled with scone mix, pancake mix, coffee beans, maple syrup and 2 strawberry jams, yum!
Value $60
Starting bid
Golf for 4 on any Boyne Highlands course, excluding Saturdays. Valid 2026 season. Value $500
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for a tanning session.
Value $50
Starting bid
Gift Card to everyone's favorite little boutique to find the current styles.
Value $25
Starting bid
American Spoon basket filled with Cherry Chipotle Salsa, Cucumber Pickle Relish, Apple Onion Jam, Ketchup, Smoky Corn Salsa, Mango Habanero Salsa, Mustard Golden Ale, Cherry BBQ Grilling Sauce. Value $115
Starting bid
$25 Gift Certificate to Side Door Saloon and 1 Large Hoodie Sweat Shirt.
Value $60
Starting bid
$25 Gift Certificate to Side Door Saloon and 1 Large Hoodie Sweat Shirt.
Value $60
Starting bid
Freshen up 2 rooms in your house with painting of 2 rooms, paint included, offered by CL Painting & Restoration, Jeff Corcoran.
Value $850
Starting bid
Black Patagonia cross body bag, white thermal cup, pink sun shirt,
black Boyne Country Sports hat and sports towel, all from Boyne Country Sports. Value $159
Starting bid
$25 Gift Certificate to Side Door Saloon and 1 Large Hoodie Sweat Shirt.
Value $60
Starting bid
Golf for 4 at any Boyne Highlands course, for use Sunday-Thursdays and expires October 16, 2027.
Value $500
Starting bid
$25 Gift Certificate to Side Door Saloon and 1 Large Hoodie Sweat Shirt.
Value $60
Starting bid
Basket of yummy Kilwins items.
Value $145
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