Harbor Way Garden Bricks and Pavers

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Premium Pavers ($500). Premium 12"x12" Pavers are installed in a prime location inside the entrance to Harbor Way Gardens by the Farmer's Market . Pavers can be engraved with up to EIGHT LINES of text. Each line can include TWENTY-THREE (23) CHARACTERS (including spaces and punctuation). Cost is $500 and includes engraving and installation.
Blue Stone Pavers ($250). Blue Stone Pavers are installed around the Children's Fountain. Pavers can be engraved with up to FOUR LINES of text. Each line can include up to TWENTY-THREE (23) CHARACTERS (including spaces and punctuation). Cost is $250 and includes engraving and installation.
Cottage Bricks ($125). Cottage Bricks are installed on the path leading from the cottage in the garden. There are only 92 cottage bricks available. Bricks can be engraved with up to THREE LINES of text. Each line can include up to TWENTY-TWO CHARACTERS (including spaces and punctuation). Cost is $125 and includes engraving and installation.
Pathway Bricks ($125). Pathway Bricks are installed on the pathways that lead through the Harbor Way Pathway Garden. Bricks can be engraved with up to THREE LINES of text. Each line can include up to TWENTY-TWO CHARACTERS (including spaces and punctuation). Cost is $125 and includes engraving and installation.
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