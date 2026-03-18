Harbour Towne Marina's 6th Annual Dellenbach Foundation Fishing Classic

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About this event
Includes 4 Angler Entries
4 Tickets to Captains Meeting
4 Tournament Shirts
Includes one tournament shirt + Entry into the Captains Party
Includes entry into the Tournament Kick-Off Party & Captains Meeting. Food and Select Drinks included. Cash Bar available for specialty drinks.
Optional entry for anglers looking to increase their winnings! Calcutta funds are pooled and paid out to top finishers based on tournament results.
Payouts based on qualifying tournament results.
Optional entry for anglers looking to increase their winnings! Calcutta funds are pooled and paid out to top finishers based on tournament results.
Fun fish categories include: Wahoo, King Fish, Blackfin Tuna, Cobia
Payouts based on qualifying tournament results.
Optional entry for anglers looking to increase their winnings! Calcutta funds are pooled and paid out to top finishers based on tournament results.
Heaviest Aggregate of (5) Mahi
Payouts based on qualifying tournament results.
$
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