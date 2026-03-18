The Dellenbach Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

The Dellenbach Foundation, Inc.

About this event

Harbour Towne Marina's 6th Annual Dellenbach Foundation Fishing Classic

1 Boat Entry
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 Angler Entries

4 Tickets to Captains Meeting

4 Tournament Shirts


Additional Angler
$60

Includes one tournament shirt + Entry into the Captains Party

Tournament Kick-Off Party & Captains Meeting
$50

Includes entry into the Tournament Kick-Off Party & Captains Meeting. Food and Select Drinks included. Cash Bar available for specialty drinks.

Calcutta - Biggest Mahi
$100

Optional entry for anglers looking to increase their winnings! Calcutta funds are pooled and paid out to top finishers based on tournament results.


Payouts based on qualifying tournament results.

Calcutta - Heaviest Fun Fish
$100

Optional entry for anglers looking to increase their winnings! Calcutta funds are pooled and paid out to top finishers based on tournament results.


Fun fish categories include: Wahoo, King Fish, Blackfin Tuna, Cobia


Payouts based on qualifying tournament results.

Calcutta - Heaviest Aggregate
$100

Optional entry for anglers looking to increase their winnings! Calcutta funds are pooled and paid out to top finishers based on tournament results.


Heaviest Aggregate of (5) Mahi


Payouts based on qualifying tournament results.

Add a donation for The Dellenbach Foundation, Inc.

$

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