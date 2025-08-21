eventClosed

BuildHERS Club 1st Annual Hard Hat Classic

700 Riverchase Dr

Coppell, TX 75019, USA

addExtraDonation

$

Golf - Foursome
$500
groupTicketCaption

Golf fees include greens fees, boxed lunch, dinner and drink tickets for four golfers.

Golf - Individual
$125

Golf fees include greens fees, boxed lunch, dinner and drink tickets for one golfer. We will team you up with other individuals.

Title Partner - Exclusive
$5,000

Cobranding in tournament and logo on all all event promotion and signage

Complimentary foursome
Opportunity to set up display at tee-box (includes signage and logo pin flag provided by tournament)
Banner displayed at entry
Speaking opportunity at dinner
Recognition in post event thank you emails

Dinner Partner
$2,000

Limit 3
Opportunity to set up display table at dinner
Signage on dinner tables
Recognition in post event thank you email

Lunch Partner - Exclusive
$2,500

Company logo displayed on boxed lunches
Opportunity to set up display at clubhouse during registration
Recognition in post event thank you emails

Prize Partner
$2,500

Limit 2
Signage at door prize table
Company reps may assist in presenting door prize winners
Recognition in post event thank you emails

Golf Cart Partner - Exclusive
$2,500

Company logo displayed on each golf cart
Opportunity to distribute marketing materials in golf carts
Recognition in post event thank you emails

Beverage Ticket Partner
$1,500

Limit 2

Company logo on drink tickets given to golfers
Recognition in post event thank you emails

Snack Bag Partner - Exclusive
$2,500

Logo on snack bags given to golfers
Opportunity to hand out bags to golfers at registration
Recognition in post event thank you emails

Tee Box Partner
$1,500

Opportunity to set up display at tee-box
Golf sign provided by tournament
Golf pin flag with company logo provided by tournament
Recognition in post event thank you emails

Beverage Cart Partner - Exclusive
$1,500

Company logo on 1 beverage cart
Opportunity to trail beverage cart in golf cart (2 company reps)
Recognition in post event thank you emails

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing