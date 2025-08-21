BuildHERS Club 1st Annual Hard Hat Classic

$
Golf fees include greens fees, boxed lunch, dinner and drink tickets for four golfers.
Golf fees include greens fees, boxed lunch, dinner and drink tickets for one golfer. We will team you up with other individuals.
Cobranding in tournament and logo on all all event promotion and signage
Complimentary foursome
Opportunity to set up display at tee-box (includes signage and logo pin flag provided by tournament)
Banner displayed at entry
Speaking opportunity at dinner
Recognition in post event thank you emails
Limit 3
Opportunity to set up display table at dinner
Signage on dinner tables
Recognition in post event thank you email
Company logo displayed on boxed lunches
Opportunity to set up display at clubhouse during registration
Recognition in post event thank you emails
Limit 2
Signage at door prize table
Company reps may assist in presenting door prize winners
Recognition in post event thank you emails
Company logo displayed on each golf cart
Opportunity to distribute marketing materials in golf carts
Recognition in post event thank you emails
Limit 2
Company logo on drink tickets given to golfers
Recognition in post event thank you emails
Logo on snack bags given to golfers
Opportunity to hand out bags to golfers at registration
Recognition in post event thank you emails
Opportunity to set up display at tee-box
Golf sign provided by tournament
Golf pin flag with company logo provided by tournament
Recognition in post event thank you emails
Company logo on 1 beverage cart
Opportunity to trail beverage cart in golf cart (2 company reps)
Recognition in post event thank you emails
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing