Hard Hats & Heels

About this event
1 Raffle ticket
• Presenting Sponsor/Premier Visibility
• Recognized as Presenting Sponsor on all marketing materials
• Opportunity to provide brief welcome remarks
• Two Reserved tables of eight (8)
• Dedicated social media spotlight
• Visibility on organization website
• Event signage
• Annoucement of Presenting Sponsor during event
• Logo on presentation
• Logo placement on event materials
• Reserved table of eight (8)
• Full-page program ad
• Social media recognition
• Event signage
• Recognition during announcements
• Logo on presentation
• Reserved seating for eight (8)
• Half-page program ad
• Social media recognition
• Logo on presentation
• Four (4) event tickets
• Quarter-page program ad
• Group social media recognition
• Logo on presentation
• Two (2) event tickets
• Group social media recognition
• Logo on presentation
• Visibility on organization event website page
• Logo on presentation
Reserved table for 8 guests with lunch.
One ticket to enjoy the full program with lunch
$
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