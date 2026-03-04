Baytown Habitat For Humanity International Inc

Hosted by

Baytown Habitat For Humanity International Inc

About this event

Hard Hats & Heels

100 Convention Ctr Wy

Baytown, TX 77520, USA

1 Raffle Ticket
$10

1 Raffle ticket

3 Raffle Tickets
$25
8 Raffle Tickets
$50
20 Raffle Tickets
$100
Crown the Cause Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

• Presenting Sponsor/Premier Visibility

• Recognized as Presenting Sponsor on all marketing materials

• Opportunity to provide brief welcome remarks

• Two Reserved tables of eight (8)

• Dedicated social media spotlight

• Visibility on organization website

• Event signage

• Annoucement of Presenting Sponsor during event

• Logo on presentation

Empire of Impact Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• Logo placement on event materials

• Reserved table of eight (8)

• Full-page program ad

• Social media recognition

• Event signage

• Recognition during announcements

• Logo on presentation

Powerhouse Builder Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• Reserved seating for eight (8)

• Half-page program ad

• Social media recognition

• Logo on presentation

Icon of Influence Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

• Four (4) event tickets

• Quarter-page program ad

• Group social media recognition

• Logo on presentation

Rise & Build Partner
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

• Two (2) event tickets

• Group social media recognition

• Logo on presentation

Community Supporter
$250

• Visibility on organization event website page

• Logo on presentation

Table of 8
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved table for 8 guests with lunch.

Boss Babe Admission
$40

One ticket to enjoy the full program with lunch

Add a donation for Baytown Habitat For Humanity International Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!