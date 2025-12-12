Habitat For Humanity of Morgan County

Hosted by

Habitat For Humanity of Morgan County

About this event

Hard Hats & High Heels Gala

4161 E Allison Rd

Mooresville, IN 46158, USA

Table of 8
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Take advantage of our full table for only $500. That's a savings of $60! Enjoy the evening with 8 of your friends at your very own table with access to all main activities.

SINGLE
$70

Take advantage of our one single ticket to enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

COUPLES
$125
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Take advantage of our couple's ticket to enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Stud auction +1 ticket
$50

These tickets are for the +1 of our studs for the stud auction.

Panel discussion guests
Free

These tickets are for our homeowners that will be a part of our panel discussion.

Volunteers only
Free

These are free tickets for our volunteers of the event.

Studs
Free

These are free tickets for our participating studs. One per stud.

Sponsor
Free

These are tickets that are included in sponsorship packages.

Musicians
Free

Tickets for the musicians only.

Donationed
Free

These are tickets that were donated.

Add a donation for Habitat For Humanity of Morgan County

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!