Hard Hats & High Heels Gala

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About this event
Take advantage of our full table for only $500. That's a savings of $60! Enjoy the evening with 8 of your friends at your very own table with access to all main activities.
Take advantage of our one single ticket to enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Take advantage of our couple's ticket to enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
These tickets are for the +1 of our studs for the stud auction.
These tickets are for our homeowners that will be a part of our panel discussion.
These are free tickets for our volunteers of the event.
These are free tickets for our participating studs. One per stud.
These are tickets that are included in sponsorship packages.
Tickets for the musicians only.
These are tickets that were donated.
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